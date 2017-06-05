Dollar General Not Done Rallying

Shares of Dollar General Corp.(NYSE:DG) spiked after its first quarter earnings results as the company beat both top and bottom line estimates. Although operating margins dropped to 8.5% in the quarter, this was due to higher than usual compensation and training expense for managers of the retailer. I have been eyeing up this stock for a while now as I felt it was cheap and sentiment had become too bearish on the stock. Earnings reports have the power to completely change a company's valuation as the stock is now up almost 8% from its pre earnings report. In fact, we now have a situation where the company's price to book (3.9) and price to sales (1.0) ratios are basically on par with the retailer's five year averages.

We still seem to have a bit of room to the upside with regard to earnings as the present earnings multiple of 17.8 still lags the 5 year average of 19.3. Shares currently trading around the $79 level are still trading well off their 2016 highs of $95 a share. Sentiment has finally begun to spike in Dollar General but we still are nowhere near the nosebleed levels we saw in mid 2016. Although the easy money has been made, I feel this rally will has some legs despite what some bears may be stating. Here are some trends to watch going forward.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Firstly with relation to one of the bear arguments which is the low private label number of 25%, I believe some analysts are missing who is the real customer in Dollar General stores. Bears believe that if inflation spikes (especially in commodity markets), one is going to see big price movement in the majority of the company's products due to lack of pricing control. I don't buy this because I believe the retailer's customers are not 100% focused on price but also view convenience as a compelling calling card. Customers know that prices are going to be competitive despite Dollar General definitely taking advantage of smaller sized products (where margins are higher) but I believe customers ultimately pay for this convenience. The company's strategy of targeting rural areas, and focusing on a defined number of products and supplier agreements that can be maximized, has worked up till now and I do not see this changing.

The inflation argument will affect every retailer. Yes Dollar General may be affected more but it is the convenience factor which bears are missing. Many customers can basically get their goods when they want them and at a respectable price. I believe the emergence of the likes of Lidl and Aldi plus the ongoing ecommerce tailwind will bypass Dollar General to a large degree. Dollar General to continue to seek out small format stores in rural locations where its aim is to provide value and convenience. I do not see this changing any time soon.

Furthermore if we do get rising inflation in commodities (and this ties in with a downturn in the economy) for example, you are going to see online companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) getting squeezed on their delivery prices. Moreover consumers in remote areas will think twice before driving to a retailer to do that costly weekly shop. This is why I believe Dollar General (similar to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)) would be an excellent defensive hold. Its stores could be described as mundane due to having few employees and may be nothing compared to the likes of a Target (NYSE:TGT) in terms of a shopping experience. However its brand intangible assets and competitive prices would definitely keep this chain in good stead if all of a sudden, consumers became even more price conscious.

In fact, more and more Dollar General stores will begin to start selling fresh produce as it ties in very well with the company's business model. Dollar General's aim is to be able to serve customers (who maybe do not have a viable close-by retailer) and do it in a convenient fashion. Furthermore the retailer knows it has to be selling essentials which usually comes under the "fresh" umbrella. When you combine good fresh produce and convenience in areas with limited competition, Dollar General stores will continue to thrive I believe.

Technically, there is plenty of room to the upside if Dollar General can take out $80 in the near term. I continue to believe this stock is an excellent defensive hold which should grind higher along with the market (NYSEARCA:SPY). Our portfolio is already long Wal-Mart which is trading around the same in terms of earnings and Target. I do not want to deploy more capital into retail at present but when valuations start to become unattractive in either Wal-Mart or Target, Dollar General remains on our watch list especially if we get a nice pull back here in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.