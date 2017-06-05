One Word: Leverage

That creates what certainly looks like a mispricing.

You might have heard some folks talking about excessive leverage in the U.S. lately.

There's been a ton of chatter recently about the rather alarming discrepancy between leverage and credit spreads on U.S. corporates.

Simply put, some folks are concerned that the whole "let's issue a bunch of debt at artificially suppressed rates and use the proceeds to buy back shares" idea might have been a pretty epic blunder on all kinds of levels.

As a reminder, here's what SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne had to say on Thursday:

As we have long pointed out, the reason for [the] increase in debt is largely down to financial engineering - aka share buybacks. Borrowing money to buy back your elevated shares is clearly nonsense.

Yes, it's "clearly nonsense," but a lot of people don't seem to understand that. The other thing a lot of people don't seem to understand is that some of the management teams who are implementing this "strategy" have compensation packages that are linked to the very same equity they're buying. So you know - perverse incentives and all.

Anyway, this dynamic, combined with the inexorable rally in credit and attendant complaceny in markets, has created a scenario where fundamentals are completely disconnected from credit spreads both in investment grade (NYSEARCA:LQD) and especially in high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Well, Goldman was out on Thursday evening with an amusing piece called "The Good, The Less Good, And The Ugly," and I wanted to highlight a few quick charts from it in order to drive home the point outlined above.

Ok, so first of all, take a look at these bar charts (IG on top, HY on bottom):

See what's going on there? So the dark blue bars are 2010 and the light blue bars are 2016. Both in IG and HY, net leverage ratios are up markedly. For HY, interest coverage ratios are down (in IG they're about the same).

In other words, leverage has increased substantially for both IG and HY in North America and for the former, the ability to service that debt hasn't changed while for the latter, it's deteriorated.

Ok, now look at current spreads versus 2010:

See the problem? Spreads are tighter now than they were in 2010 and yet the fundamentals are worse (much worse for HY).

Simply put: both IG and HY look grossly mispriced.

