Linn Energy Eliminates Its Debt

Linn has sold off assets accounting for around 20% of its production and around 25.5% of it projected EBITDAX.

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) has continued selling assets, with its latest two transactions being the sale of its working interest in the Salt Creek Field in Wyoming and the sale of its San Joaquin Basin assets in California. The combined value of these two transactions is $334.5 million, bringing its total asset sales in the past couple months up to $916 million. These asset sales have allowed Linn to eliminate its debt and devote more resources to developing its SCOOP/STACK/Merge assets.

Salt Creek Field

Linn Energy acquired its 23% working interest in the Salt Creek Field back in 2012 for $400 million. The Salt Creek Field is a CO2 EOR project that is 100% oil and has a low decline rate (estimated in 2012 at under 7%). It also has high operating costs, as shown by Linn's projections for only $5 million EBITDAX in 2017 at $50.51 oil. With around 2,000 BOEPD in production, this translates into around $7 per barrel in EBITDAX at $50.51 oil.

Source: Linn Energy

Despite selling its interest in the Salt Creek Field to Denbury Resources for much less than it originally paid, Linn appears to have received a good price under current conditions. Salt Creek is an asset that works well at $100 oil, but at $50 oil has relatively low margins. The $71.5 million sale price is around 1.3x proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil and also around 14x EBITDAX. Divesting Salt Creek may also help Linn's cash flow slightly since it budgeted $4 million for capital expenditures during the second half of 2017, which is slightly higher than its projected EBITDAX.

San Joaquin Basin

Linn is also selling 500 net acres in the South Belridge field for $263 million. Linn acquired this asset in 2014 as part of an asset swap with ExxonMobil. Linn gave up close to 18,000 net acres in the Permian Basin (mostly Midland Basin) in exchange for the South Belridge field assets.

Source: Linn Energy

This is another case where Linn appears to have received good value for the asset under current conditions, but also is getting much less than its acquisition cost. With Midland Basin acreage still going for high prices, the value of the acreage it traded to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) might be worth over $700 million now.

The $263 million sale price is around 1.6x proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil and around 8.8x projected EBITDAX of $30 million. Linn also saves on the $21 million in second half capital expenditures that it had budgeted for this asset.

With Q1 2017 production of around 3,000 BOEPD, EBITDAX is estimated at $27 per BOE at just over $50 oil. This is an asset that still produces decent margins at current oil prices, which is why it fetched around $88,000 per flowing BOE.

Effect On Linn



Linn's asset sales will reduce its production by around 20%. Linn's Q1 2017 production averaged 779 MMCfe per day. Removing the production for the assets sold in these two transactions and its previous Jonah/Pinedale sale would result in Linn's proforma Q1 2017 production being reduced to around 620 MMCfe per day.

Linn's production was previously around 64% natural gas, 19% oil and 17% NGLs. Its new production split doesn't appear to have changed much (estimated at 63% natural gas, 19% oil and 18% NGLs), as its Western Wyoming assets mostly produced natural gas and NGLs, while its Salt Creek Field and San Joaquin Basin assets are 100% oil, but have lower production levels.

The sold assets accounted for around $125 million (25.5%) of Linn's $490 million EBITDAX projection for 2017. The $916 million combined transaction value is equal to a bit over 25% of Linn's enterprise value at $31 per share, so the transactions should have a fairly neutral impact on Linn's valuation by themselves. However, additional value is added from Linn being able to reallocate capital expenditures to its core assets, as well as pay down its debt and thus save around $50 million in cash interest per year.

Conclusion

Linn's asset sales have eliminated its debt and reduced its non-core capital expenditure requirements. This should also give Linn a very competitive cost structure, as it won't have any interest costs (at least temporarily) and has also divested itself of some higher cost assets.

Linn's current share price appears fair for the assets it has remaining. However, Linn has the potential to increase its value through successful development of its SCOOP/STACK/Merge assets, and now has ample liquidity and positive cash flow to accelerate that development.

