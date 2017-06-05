Amazon Has Formed Its Own Bubble

I have been eyeing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for a while now due to the large shadow it casts over the brick and mortar retailers. When I purchased shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) (see Dollar General: Discount Play), one of my first rationales was that it is not affected as much by e-commerce as other retailers. If my criteria for stock selection includes examining the Amazon effect, doesn't it make sense to own shares of Amazon? It, along with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), etc., seems to be all the rage among my millennial peers. While most of the millennial generation's pockets are not deep enough to significantly influence share price, all I hear about from my generation is an unrelenting confidence in Amazon's stock. Companies can be good or bad, but stocks cannot. Stocks can only be fairly, over, or underpriced and while Amazon's stock has performed well for investors, the company's actual results will have to catch up with its price eventually.

There is no way to justify Amazon's current share price over $1000. All I can think when I see people continue to buy at these levels is:

I am huge fan of the services they offer and they clearly can continue to grow, but there is no indicator that says paying over a $1000 a share is worth it. Bull markets cannot last forever and when the next downturn happens, Amazon's price should plummet as consumers tighten their spending. At current multiples, Amazon is sitting on its own dot com bubble that could burst.

Valuation

Like all growth stocks, Amazon has always traded at a high P/E ratio. The current trailing twelve month ratio of 189.6 is 9 times the average S&P 500 ratio and close to the dot com bubble highs. While a high P/E ratio doesn't necessarily signify impending doom, it is important to remember the other factors that led to the dotcom bubble burst such as cheap money, market overconfidence, pure speculation, and valuations based on earnings that would not occur for several years. A lot of these traits can be seen today with Amazon. Obviously, Amazon is better positioned than the dot com stocks that did not generate any profit, but is still important to be wary of a stock price that rises due to the overall economic climate.

(All data for charts and graphs come from Morningstar and Yahoo! Finance)

While Amazon's potential is enormous, looking at EPS shows an inconsistent performance. I'm not sure if this strengthens the argument for the high P/E ratio or weakens it. EPS needs to grow about 10 times for the share price to reach an average valuation. While revenue has been increasing sharply, strong revenue does not equal strong earnings.

I scaled this graph as best as I could to paint an accurate picture. The 2007-2011 area shows the trend you hope to see with a steady increase in revenue and an increase in EPS to match. However, heavy investments led to no earnings for a brief period. If EPS recovers to match the earlier trend, it would put it in the area of $12-14 per share, which would still lead to a ridiculous P/E ratio in the 70's to 80's range.

Another issue with Amazon's stock price is the lack of shareholder friendliness. Although the company has matured, it still does not pay a dividend and year after year the number of shares outstanding increases. The gap between the diluted EPS and basic has also been increasing. From 2012-2014, there was no dilution, but since then, there has been an extra 2.5% floating around.

Amazon's strength is in its lack of brick and mortar stores which reduces overhead costs. A ratio I always like to look at is revenue generated per employee. With increasing wage demands, possible legislature guaranteeing paid parental leave, and increasing health care costs, the cost of employees is increasing rapidly. Looking at revenue generated per employee shows Amazon's dominance over traditionalists such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). However, the gap between Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is not as great as they have been growing their e-commerce as well. Wal-Mart and Target are also trying to innovate and while Amazon will continue to take market share from them, it will not be able to eliminate all competition. On Amazon's online services side, Netflix, Google, and Apple take it to a new level with the ability to eliminate employees with technology. Granted, these figures do not consider factors such as the average Apple employee has a much higher wage than the average Wal-Mart employee.

Conclusion

I like Amazon as a business, but its current stock situation is ludicrous. It may continue to rise for the short term, but eventually there will have to be more solid numbers to back up its share price. With inconsistent earnings per share and a narrowing moat against competitors such as Best Buy, it will not take much economic headwinds to send the price plummeting. Speculation and blind optimism have driven its price to new highs and history shows that unrelenting optimism always ebbs and flows with unrelenting pessimism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.