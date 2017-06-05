Biotech Forum Daily Digest: ASCO Boosts Oncology Concerns. Spotlight On Trevena

All the other news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector as well a Spotlight feature on beaten down Trevena is below.

"In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king." ― Erasmus

After a weak start to the holiday shortened week, the biotech sector staged a nice comeback to post a solid gain for the week. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is back up to upper end of the relatively narrow range of ~280 to ~300 we have been trading within for most of 2017 now. The big ASCO conference in Chicago bolstered many oncology names late last week as it got under way and this oncology focused event runs through Tuesday. I still think we need an uptick in M&A to finally break through upward resistance levels, but it was a solid week for the sector nonetheless.

Dynavax Techologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) should be a big mover in trading Monday. The company posted very encouraging early stage trial results for its oncology product candidate SD-101 (yes, same name as FOLD's drug candidate) in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster Keytruda against advanced melanoma. The shares were trading up 20% in after hours on Friday. The company's primary drug candidate Heplisav-B, a hepatitis B vaccine, has an Ad Comm Panel on July 28th and PDUFA date of August 10th. Hopefully today's move marks the start of better times for this beaten down small cap.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) continue to post to a string of good news of late. Late last week the FDA granted a Rare Pediatric Disease designation for topical med SD-101 for the treatment of a rare inherited disorder called epidermolysis bullosa, a condition characterized by skin blisters and lesions. If SD-101 is approved for use in the U.S., the company will receive a priority review voucher that it can used for accelerated review of a future product or it can be sold or transferred to another party. This is a valuable asset as these vouchers have sold from anywhere from $125 million to $350 million in recent years.

The large 53rd Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology going on in Chicago has provided a boost to many oncology names presenting there through Tuesday in recent trading sessions and runs through Tuesday. Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) who is targeting biomarkers, has presented date put together from three promising early stage trials. In addition, FDA just designated the company's drug candidate larotrectinib (LOXO-101) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of solid tumors with rare genetic abnormalities called NTRK-fusion proteins. Both events should boost the shares in trading today. cobbled together response data from three early-stage trials.

Speaking of Loxo Oncology, analysts are impressed with the company's progress judging from analyst activity this morning. Stifel Nicolaus has reiterated its Buy rating and $71 price target on this small cap oncology concern. Citigroup also upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy this morning. Its analyst believes larotrectinib is close to a 'slam dunk' for FDA approval as it gets in biotech.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) broke through resistance levels at the ~$35 level last week and shot all the way up to $40. Helping the rise was positive analyst commentary late in the week. Jefferies raised its price target to $45 from $35 previously this week. Piper Jaffray also upgraded the stock and place a $44 price target on it. According to Piper's analyst potential label expansion to treat bipolar disorder in 2020 could potentially double the company's Oxtellar XR's sales potential, adding between $85 million and $110 million to annual sales.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) continues to be a battleground stock. Oppenheimer just reiterated its Buy rating and $6 price target on this microcap which has a couple mid and late stage product candidates in the pipeline. That now makes two Holds and two Buys from analysts on this off the radar concern over the past month.

In the Spotlight feature today we revisit Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The stock has been under tremendous pressure since trial results came out in the first quarter. While supporting a NDA and approval for the company's main drug candidate OLINVO, they were not as encouraging as investors has hoped.

However. a NDA for OLINVO should be filed in the fourth quarter as scheduled and the drug is more than likely to be approved. One time projections for $400 million in peak sales for OLINVO have been dashed as its potential market is less than once hoped. One analyst I follow dropped his peak sales projections from $400 million to $315 million soon after trial results came out.

Even if peak sales end up being only $150 million to $200 million, the stock appears substantially undervalued with market capitalization of $150 million. This is especially true as the company ended the first quarter with nearly $100 million in cash on the balance sheet and still has TRV250 in its early stage pipeline targeting migraine relief as well.

In addition, analysts are still high on the stock even if the market currently is not. Here is sampling of just the four and five star ranked (TipRanks) over the past month.

On May 5th Jefferies reiterated its $10 price target and Buy rating. Its analyst noted the following in support of his view:

"TRVN reported 1Q17 earnings and provided a pipeline update. The company announced that they remain on track for a 4Q17 Olinvo submission and have successfully completed the CMC mtg with FDA. Further, the open label ATHENA study is progressing as expected. Lastly, the company announced that a PI study in episodic migraine with TRV250 initiated in April. Olinvo progressing as Expected with NDA Submission on Track for 4Q17: TRVN reiterated that Olinvo remains on track for a 4Q17 NDA submission. Recall that in 1Q17, TRVN presented positive data from two PIII studies that we believe are supportive of FDA approval and commercial uptake. The company also disclosed that TRVN has completed a CMC Type B pre-NDA meeting with FDA, which we view as positive. Lastly, TRVN disclosed that approximately 600 patients have been treated with Olinvo as of March 31, 2017 in the open label ATHENA safety study".

The previous day it was Aegis Capital with an even more optimistic view within its Buy rating and $14 price target. Its analysts noted this on the company's prospects:

"We believe investor underestimate Olinvo's commercial potential for a few reasons: (1) differentiation from existing post-operative pain management drugs by new mechanism of action; (2) clear near-morphine efficacy demonstrated in phase III trials; improved safety profiles, especially relative to respiratory depression and GI side effects; (3) we see similarities with Ofirmev and Exparel, both of which significantly out-performed pre-launch expectations, with estimated 2016 revenues in the $200 - $300 mil range; (4) ~$100 per day treatment costs for Olinvo (our current estimate) results in about $300 mil in peak year revenue; and (5) as per our last note, our pricing scenario analysis for Olinvo shows that assuming a modest 4x multiple of peak year revenues and fully diluted shares that per share values for Olinvo should be in the range of $5.3 ($40/day), $8.0 ($60/day), and $13.3 ($100/day)."

To round things off, Needham and H.C. Wainwright also reissued Buy ratings soon after Aegis and Jefferies with price targets of $9 and $8, respectfully. My dad always said that life is like a pendulum. Events always swing too far to the left or too far to the right, and are rarely in the middle where they belong. The middle ground on Trevena is much higher than the current price of the stock and thus we will remain patient on this holding a bit longer. I even added a few shares to my core stake on last Wednesday.

"I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left." ― Margaret Thatcher

