The Never-Ending Sears Story

Incentive structures: Sears and the Crown Jewels

Sears Holdings (NYSE: SHLD) continues to be a fascinating and relevant case study for all types of investors. There is no doubt that Sears will be a business case study for many years to come. This article examines whether the incentive structure between equity holders and Mr. Lampert are still aligned.

There is no question that Mr. Lampert has spent a considerable amount of money buying Sears stock. This is very important. When I began to analyze Sears many years ago, I placed the share ownership of Mr. Lampert and other sophisticated investors at the top of the list for reasons to consider owning the stock. It is quite compelling. But for me it was outweighed by the negative column.

Substance over form:

The basic theory of ownership or incentive structure as it relates to investing is that by having a CEO with a large percentage of his/her net worth invested in the stock, then he or she will protect the interests of shareholders. Also, some investors believe that insiders communicate inside information when they purchase their own shares in the open market.

The ownership and purchases are important facts to consider. The question is how much weight you place on these facts relative to other facts. And you have to ask what happens when that incentive structure shifts to your detriment. In the case of Sears, Mr. Lampert has invested a substantial amount of money in Sears, and has continued to buy the stock. This is a huge positive for equity holders.

However strong these incentive structures are, they can also change over time. And some of the most recent deals involving Sears seems to suggest just that.

Purchases of shares since 2016:

The secured loans in 2016, rose some concerns for me and thus, I decided to look at Mr. Lampert's investments starting from January 1, 2016 through May 2, 2017 (the date of the last Form 4 filing). This is what I found.

The chart above shows that Mr. Lampert has purchased $37 million worth of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock. He has purchased $9.6 million of Sears Hometown (NASDAQ:SHOS), and $8.7 million of Sears Holdings. There is nothing we can conclude from this chart alone. For example, we can also look at the 13-F for Mr. Lampert which shows that his exposure to Sears still dominates in size relative to other securities.

It should also be noted that he sold a tiny amount of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares during this time. He also received approximately 430,366 shares of Sears stock for free for running Sears.

Incentive structures are not static:

As the financial condition of Sears has worsened over the past two years, Mr. Lampert has loaned Sears money. These loans may or may not have changed the incentive structure to the detriment of Sears equity holders. I will now explain why I think bulls who rely on the notion of being aligned with Mr. Lampert may want to reconsider that notion.

Loans and more loans:

Over the same time period, 1/1/2016-5/2/2017, Mr. Lampert has loaned Sears Holdings $1,050,000,000. He has also provided a standby letter of credit in the amount of $200 million. See the chart for what comprises these loans.

Now this was not done out of the kindness of this heart. I tried to go back though and figure out the amount of fees and interest these loans have generated to Mr. Lampert. I estimate that Sears has paid approximately $73 million in fees for the 1 billion in loans, and another $7 million on the Letter of Credit. Let's call it roughly $80 million dollars in fees and interest payments made by Sears Holdings to Mr. Lampert for loaning the company money.

Secured Loans:

The loans in question were secured primarily by properties owned by Sears. These are the same properties that many claim to be worth substantial amount of money. It is worth discussing some of these secured loans in greater detail.

Per the Cascade Loan Facility documents, the entire $500 million in loans was secured by 21 properties owned by Sears. This is old news, but what is interesting is what happened on May 24, 2017 when Sears announced that they had extended a portion of this loan. Sears announced that they would repay $100 million of the loan, and extend the maturity of the loan for the $400 million remaining balance.

1st Red Flag arises: Why 20 properties?

The new agreement announced on May 24, 2017 is secured by 20 properties for a loan of $400 million. The first agreement was 21 properties for a loan of $500 million. So, a 20% drop in the loan amount only removed 1 property from the list of secured properties. Why? We do not have much information as to why, but this seemed unusual, but it could be justified. But which properties are being used to secure the loan?

2nd Red Flag arises: Crown Jewels?

In the Amended and Restated Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 on May 24, 2017, Sears gave us some idea as to which properties are being used to secure the loan. If you scroll to the very last page of the document you will see the following chart. It is labeled Exhibit D Environmental Reports.

I count 20 properties listed on this chart. I believe that these are the 20 properties that are being used to secure the $400 million loan. Using this list, I was able to identify the stores by using Sears' Store locator and matching the store numbers from the list to those on the website. Here is what I found.

The Crown Jewel:

Sears store 1388 listed in Costa Mesa is the Sears store located at the South Coast Plaza.

South Coast Plaza is an extremely valuable mall located in Orange County, California. The mall is privately owned by one family. Per this article by The Orange County Register, the mall is estimated to have sales of $2 billion and could be worth an estimated $3 billion. The mall is approximately 2.7 million sq feet and is worth about $1,111 per sq. feet. The Chicago Tribune reported that this Sears location was 321,208 sq. feet. Now multiply $1,111 times 321,208 and you get $356 million in value on a $400 million loan. Next, consider that in 2010 Sears leased 43,000 sq, feet of the space at this store to Forever 21.

Another Crown Jewel:

The Sears store #1023 is the Sears store location in Dulles, Virginia.

This location is at a mall owned by Lerner Retail. From their website I was able to learn that the average income at around this mall was $147,128. Also, the website mentions that Forbes called the Loudoun County as the wealthiest county in America.

Issue #3: The use of "as dark" appraised value.

Also, Sears uses a Maximum Loan to Value of 60%. The loan to value is simply the loan amount divided by the appraisal value. And the lenders require that this amount stay below 60%. This comes from page 10 of the Loan Agreement provided above. We can also see that on page 28 Section 4.2 ii, Sears uses the following language "(ii) the LTV for the Loan, calculated using the "as dark" appraised value in the applicable Appraisal for the applicable Property shall not exceed the Maximum LTV."

I am curious how this "as dark" appraisal value applies to 3rd party renters in the case of Forever 21. I do not know much about the use of this approach, but if I was an equity holder or creditor, I would be concerned that this may undervalue the real estate and thus, require Sears to post more collateral than necessary. It may be worth exploring in more detail at a later point.

Other Stores:

By going through the other stores on the list I created the following chart:

This chart contains 10 of the 20 stores securing the loan. These were compiled by simply going to Sears' store locator and looking for corresponding store numbers, like the screen shots provided above. The remaining properties are not as easy to determine.

There is evidence to suggest that the stores with numbers in the 400s and 8000s are distribution centers. The picture below was done by searching open jobs on the Sears website. Here we see that 8292 and 8289 are Kmart distribution centers.

Finally, I found this Kmart website, which seems to indicate that the 400 number stores are distribution centers. I included a screenshot of a portion of the website as well.

San Diego Disappeared:

The one store that was removed from the loan collateral, was a San Diego Store. On page 20 and 21, we see that Sears sold site 31922 (San Diego/Rio Vista) for $27.6 million. And per the most recent 10-Q filed on 5/25/2017, Sears shows $28 million in restricted cash. Sears notes on p. 22 of the 10-Q that "During the 13 week period ended April 29, 2017, we also recorded gains on the sales of assets of $28 million recognized on the sale of one Kmart store that served as collateral for the 2016 Secured Loan Facility. We received cash proceeds of $28 million for the sale of this store, which is included within restricted cash in our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at April 29, 2017." This store sale shows gains of a Kmart store sold, but is being held in escrow for the benefit of both Mr. Lampert and Cascade.

So why is Sears borrowing less money ($400 million) and posting the same amount of collateral (20 properties + 28 million in cash) as they did for a $500 million loan?

How many properties secure Mr. Lampert's recent loans?

So far, we know that Mr. Lampert has his loans secured by 20 properties and $28 million in cash. These two items are not for 100% benefit of Mr. Lampert as it also protects Cascade's portion of the loan. The second loan facility done on January 3, 2017 is secured by 46+ properties. The 46 properties were used to secure $321 million in loans and some unknown additional amount of properties were used to secure the additional $179 million loan funded on January 04, 2017.

The LC Facility Agreement is backed by "the same collateral as the Credit Agreement, as well as by certain real estate." P. 2 8-K filed 12/30/2016. The $300 million Term loan entered Sept. 01, 2016 is secured by "inventory, receivables, and other related assets." 8-K filed 9/2/2016. It is safe to say that Mr. Lampert has a secured claim on 66+ properties.

Conclusion:

The point of this article was to lay out some facts as to how the relationship between equity holders and Mr. Lampert may have changed in the past year. I suspect that many will ask, what Sears could have done differently since they needed the money. One, Sears could have entered bankruptcy whether through reorganization or liquidation and preserved these assets for all claim holders. Or Sears could have issued more stock to current holders with Mr. Lampert agreeing to purchase $1 billion worth of the newly issued shares. This would have allowed equity holders to participate as they wanted. The properties in question would still be for the benefit of the equity holders.

I anticipate that people will criticize this article by suggesting that because Mr. Lampert or Mr. Berkowitz are billionaires they are better at analyzing Sears, than I am. Essentially, they will be saying that because I do not manage the same AUM as them, that I do not have credibility to question the viability of Sears. But the facts are the facts. Our minds are somewhat imperfect in processing facts. We tend to make several leaps in our conclusions based on these facts without realizing it.

Either you think the facts of this article are compelling or you do not. But the amount of AUM should be irrelevant in that decision. For example, if tomorrow I won the lottery and then wrote an article where I say that my firm now manages $500 million or $1 billion, would this change your opinion of my investment knowledge? Hopefully, you said no.

And to be 100% clear, I do not have any short position on Sears stock. Nor do I have own any form of options (put or call), or any credit default swaps, nor do I have a short bond position. The only "financial" interest I have is, the payment for articles provided by Seeking Alpha. This article was written with the best intentions to provide the facts, and offer some opinions on those facts. Any errors contained in the article are unintentional.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.