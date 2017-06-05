Conoco Phillips: Will It Succeed In A Tough Environment?

After reshaping its balance sheet over the past two years and lowering its breakeven point, can the stock break out in the current environment?

By Christopher Armes

This is the first in a short series of articles that I will publish over the next several weeks in which I assess stocks within the oil and gas sector, from Houston-based Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Shares of E&P companies have largely trended downward in lockstep with depressed commodities prices dating back to 2014 and have significantly underperformed almost all other sectors. Shares of these companies are on average currently sitting nearly 20% below their respective 52-week highs. But, with fresh OPEC production cuts in place through early next year and record predictions for summer driving in the U.S., is now the time to "buy the dip" on an E&P energy company?

Credit: Investor Relations

Despite a tough operating environment and suffering stock prices in the sector, is there good value to be realized in the oil and gas space? And which oil and gas stocks seem to be a better buy relative to their peers?

Facing off E&P players in oil and gas

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across 10 selected E&P companies by market cap: 2016 P/E, 2016 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, I also created the ranking below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

One name among the 10 stands out to me. Conoco Phillips is one of the more affordably priced stocks from a PEG (price/earnings-to-growth) perspective. The company's EPS growth, which largely reflects a return to profitability, and above-average dividend yield also bode well. The worst in class trailing ROE (-20%) should likely be judged less critically on account of negative market dynamics over the past year as well as management's efforts since H2 2016 to shore up the balance sheet in response and efficiently compete in a "lower for longer" scenario for crude oil prices. Lastly, Conoco Phillips has an EV/EBITA (see graph below) that has looked increasingly attractive, decreasing from 41x in 2015 to roughly 7.3x currently. Market forecasts suggest this ratio will continue to dip, moving to an estimated 6.6x in 2018. The combination of low valuations and responsible dividend payments makes COP a stock that could attract value investors, despite earnings that were negative in 2015-2016.

COP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Will operating efficiencies deliver results?

Conoco Philips has taken prescient and active measures (referred to as the company's "returns-based value proposition" by CEO Ryan Lance) to shore up its balance sheet in response to depressed crude prices that have faced the industry since 2014. The company has reshaped its balance sheet, selling off production assets that face the highest breakeven costs, specifically oil sands assets in Canada (See Cenovus Energy deal here) as well as offshore exploration drilling stakes. These efforts have reduced Conoco Philips breakeven price from over $75/bbl to around $45/bbl currently, one of the best margins among its peers. In addition, COP has greatly cut its capital expenditures to $5 billion in 2017, a decrease of almost 75% since 2014, which should assist in generating free cash flows in upcoming quarters. The cash from asset sales in conjunction with reduced CAPEX is being leveraged to increase value to stakeholders in the form of paying down current liabilities, buying back shares of common stock, and increasing the dividend. Specifically, COP reported debt paydown totaling $805 million, 2.2 million in common stock buybacks, and a 6% increase in the dividend in Q1.

Tough Operating Environment

The "lower for longer" narrative that has surrounded oil prices continues to evolve as the market took prices lower following OPEC's decision to extend production cuts another 9 months in Vienna at the latest meeting of the group. This price action further illustrates two points: the faltering grip OPEC seems to have on oil markets and the huge weight investors continue to place on global supply and demand dynamics while core company fundamentals have taken a back seat. Based on this reasoning, I believe that much of the unsystematic-based developments stemming from COP's progress in executing on its "returns-based value proposition" have not been adequately reflected in the company's stock price.

Credit: Bloomberg

Something else that will likely prove favorable to COP in the short-to-medium term is the more pessimistic view the company has taken on future oil prices in comparison to rivals. Operating under conservative forecasts should diminish the company's vulnerability to future volatility in commodities prices, giving COP the operating flexibility to react to oil prices that operate in a forecast range of $50-60 or below. As such, Conoco Phillips has arguably become one of the leaner U.S. E&P firms among its peers, an attribute that has become increasingly critical in an industry that is in the mature stage and in which participants are effectively price-takers.

Bull vs. Bear Case

On the bear side, continued negative global supply and demand dynamics could result in lower oil prices in the medium-term, effectively establishing a price ceiling for stocks in the oil sector. Such factors would include: weaker or below-average future global economic growth, resulting in weaker oil demand in both EME (think India and China) and developed market economies; a dollar that is strong and remains at historically high levels; OPEC production cuts that disappoint because of member adherence or agreement dissolution. A company-specific factor that could weigh on the stock is the issue of rising discontent with executive compensation. As reported by SA contributor Carl Surran back in May, 68% of stockholders voted against the current level of management compensation in a purely advisory vote.

On the bull side of the argument, positive global supply and demand dynamics could swing oil prices to the upside, boosting COP as well as the entire sector. Factors include: stronger or above-average future global economic growth, resulting in above-consensus demand; a dollar that comes off historic highs in reaction to tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy; OPEC production cuts that are effective in decreasing aggregate supply. Specific to COP, SA contributor Aisha Rahman argues that Conoco Philips will likely have stronger prospects going forward and recommends the stock as a Buy. The Street also is optimistic on COP, as nearly 75% of analyst polled also recommend the company's equity. COP's well thought out and communicated moves to delever by prepaying current liabilities should deliver increased certainty to investors and aid in the maintenance of a robust, investment-grade balance sheet. Using asset sale proceeds from resources that produce oil at unsustainable levels in the current environment are efficiently being used to buy back shares, which will serve to boost EPS in 2017 and further push net income into positive territory.

Final Thoughts

Conoco Phillips looks like a well-run company that is now poised to outperform its peers. The stock looks good to us at a price anywhere under $50. From a EV/EBITDA perspective, the stock looks quite appealing. 2017 will prove to be a pivotal year for Conoco Phillips as the progress of its returns-based strategy continues to progress, with positive developments likely to spur the stock higher as the effects of a more efficient balance sheet, higher dividends coupled with stock buy-backs, and growth of free-cash flows should start to materialize in COP's financial results.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was authored by DM Martins Research contributor Christopher Armes, edited by Daniel Martins

Additional disclosure: This article was authored by DM Martins Research contributor Christopher Armes, edited by Daniel Martins