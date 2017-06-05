A Bubble The Likes Of Which We Have Never Seen

The bull market may defy all odds and continue higher from here, as much as we hate to admit it as bears.

By Parke Shall

Technology is leading the stock market higher. There is absolutely no doubt about it. As we have watched the major indices explode through all time highs, the driving force behind the markets moving higher has been technology, as you can see by the chart of the NASDAQ versus other indices below.

^NDX data by YCharts

Today we wanted to talk about why the overall market is in a bubble and why the technology driving force behind the market's recent run up may also be in bubble territory. Despite this, it's possible the markets don't pull back in a meaningful manner anytime soon.

This has been a bull market the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time. We're going on 10 years of the stock market advancing and while valuations can easily be argued to be ridiculous, with the Shiller PE now above 29, there doesn't really seem to be any tangible catalyst on the horizon that is going to slow down or stop the market from advancing. We're also nowhere near all time highs from a Shiller PE perspective. Another technology induced run up in the early 2000's had the Shiller PE between 40x and 45x.



The fact that valuations are stretched isn't necessarily a reason that the market is going to pull back. We had a selloff when China was getting too hot; our market bid it back up. We had a selloff after Brexit; our market bid it back up. Finally, we had a sell off after the election and our market was bid back up. Those are three relatively large global catalysts that didn't seem to have any type of affect on our markets after some time.

With technology driving the markets, who's to say that we don't again approach 40x or 45x?

There is also a whole other argument about whether or not buying on the US markets has been a result of retail purchasing or perhaps monetary policy, but that is a different article for a different day. For now, all you need to know is that the market doesn't simply look like it wants to go down and what that means for the purposes of this article is that valuation may not really even matter right now.

Ostensibly, there may be no difference between a market trading at 25X and a market trading at 30X. They are both overvalued and they're both optimistic. However, as long as the United States continues to feel the effect of this and any future Federal Reserve induced "booms", asset prices across the board are simply going to continue to rise. Whether or not that comes to an unceremonious end at some point is another story and another article for another day. For the purposes of this article, it means that stocks might continue to trend higher.

We think that this bull market could create a bubble the likes of which we have never seen because for the first time in years the market actually feels bulletproof. We know that this is the feeling most commonly associated with moments before a crisis, however, given that a massive crisis just passed, it is not unthinkable to think that this bull market could be the one that continues to break records going forward.

The housing market is about the largest possible market that could go belly up and have an extremely negative consequence on the global economy. On top of that there are smaller markets that we believe are in bubble territory, such as student loans and automobile loans. These bubbles, along with things like consumer credit may burst here in the interim but may only provide a short stopping point for the market to catch its breath before it continues to advance higher.

In other words, given the job the Federal Reserve is doing, we may not see another true pullback in equity markets until we have a problem that is approaching the size of the housing market problem. That is a frightening thought for when it does happen, but would play into a case where stocks continue to move higher without rhyme or reason, the way that they have here for the past few years.

Another thing to be mindful of is that technology stocks, which are the driving force behind the markets right now, are also a bit overheated.

The fact of the matter is that technology stocks are looking as if they are in bubble territory. What's crazy is that companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who we believe should have much more robust valuations, remain under priced while companies like Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), who are unable to turn a profit and don't have any promising future prospects on the horizon are valued aggressively.

Then we have had blowups like Theranos (Private:THERA), which was a half technology, half healthcare company. Billions of dollars in valuation disappeared when it was exposed that the company's products couldn't even do a fraction of what the company's founder had claimed in the past.

Even looking at the venture capital side of things right now, things look frothy. Uber (Private:UBER) is ostensibly getting ready to go public. The company burned something like $600 million over its last quarter. These examples show that while technology appears to be robust, being profitable and actually generating cash is an entirely different argument.

What we expect to see going forward if the market continues to advance higher is a rotation out of technology and into sectors that have been underpriced and underappreciated for years, like oil and gas, energy and maybe even retail.

One way or another, we believe that the market is in a bubble territory the likes of which it hasn't seen before. Most standard rules are off the table at this point, it would seem, especially given that the central banks have basically made a commitment to protecting equity markets.

When you watch the market advance on a daily basis and continue to think to yourself that there's no way it can continue to go higher, we simply think that analysis is incorrect. We are mostly bears and would like to see the market blow off some steam and pull back here, but that doesn't mean that we can't accept what appears to be the obvious: the stock market is going to push this bubble a lot bigger before it reels it back in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.