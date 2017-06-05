Will The Onslaught Ever End For Bellatrix Exploration Shareholders?

Investors need to wait until cash flow covers the essential expenses. Preferably annual cash flow should be one-third of debt. The market wants proof of improvement.

Bank debt remains low but unfortunately so does cash flow. So the cash flow does not support even the latest reduced share price.

First came the asset sales. Next up is a reverse split that takes effect July 1, 2017. Beleaguered Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) shareholders probably feel like there is enough remaining investment for a cup of coffee. So should they sell the investment and at least enjoy the coffee? General Custer may have had a better deal.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website

Despite turnarounds at several competitors, Bellatrix still has issues. The stock has just begun a new leg down. The coming share consolidation should ensure that the downward pressure remains through the end of the month. Reverse stock splits are rarely pleasant experiences. So an immediate rally is probably not in the cards.

(Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Source: Bellatrix Exploration May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Despite some remarkable debt repayment progress (click on the May corporate presentation) that enabled the company to escape a debt spiral, debt still remains an issue.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

As shown above, cash flow is just not where it needs to be to service the debt and support the stock price. Clearly the situation has improved because the lenders moved from demanding property sales to increasing the bank line by $20 million. That is no small achievement for a company that faced one cash crunch after another for about a year or so. But the banks are only one step of the process because they are in a senior position.

The company also has some convertible bonds (that may not convert in our lifetime) and some senior notes. The total debt value when translated into Canadian dollars was about C$435 million. But the latest annualized cash flow from operations annualized only approaches about C$56 million. For most lending guidelines the cash flow needs to be about C$150 million. The gap expanded when the company ran out of some very valuable hedges.

Operations have shown improvements. However, production costs are still C$9 BOE and that is very expensive for a company that primarily produces gas. Next year, a gas plant expansion will begin operating that should reduced cost by C$1 BOE and increase average selling prices by maximizing the production value. But that will still leave plenty of room for improvement. Fellow competitors Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) of less than one-third of the C$9 BOE cost. In a low cost environment, Bellatrix cannot afford that large of a gap from the competition.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management appears to recognize the problem. Recently some more assets were sold to keep the bank debt around $20 million or so. There are some more properties that are for sale. Cash raised will help fund the capital budget. Already some growth has appeared in excess of the original guidance so that guidance will be raised.

The second slide shows that nearly one-fourth of the total costs is interest on the debt. About the only way to reduce that figure short of selling a lot more assets is to increase production to spread those costs over a greater amount of production.

" Well results from the first quarter program continue to meet and exceed management expectations. To that end, Bellatrix is pleased to provide enhanced transparency for its operated 2017 development program results including the:

100/1-30-44-09W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP85: 14.5 MMcf/d

102/1-6-45-09W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP50: 10.6 MMcf/d

102/1-19-44-09W5 Spirit River (67% working interest) well IP70: 12.1 MMcf/d

102/16-30-44-09W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP50: 11.3 MMcf/d

100/4-06-45-09W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP35: 10.0 MMcf/d

102/16-11-45-07W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP20: 8.6 MMcf/d

100/3-6-45-09W5 Spirit River (100% working interest) well IP30: 9.9 MMcf/d

100/5-19-43-09W5 Spirit River (92% working interest) well IP20: 5.9 MMcf/d

100/1-30-45-08W5 Cardium (100% working interest) well IP55: 550 boe/d"

That 9% quarterly growth rate is a good first effort. Production will decline in the second quarter for seasonal reasons. Drilling will resume in earnest during the third quarter. Hopefully the wells drilled will produce in time for the key heating season. That usually lowers paybacks and increases IRR's. The well results shown above are some of the best results that the company has ever achieved. Now if decline rates are low enough and the costs of these new wells begin to lower company average production costs, then the improvement that long suffering shareholders have waited for may finally begin.

Management needs lower costs and higher production to convince the market that the company assets are worth more than the current valuation. Cash flow needs to triple from current levels. However, the market may settle for covering necessary expenditures, like the capital budget, as a good intermediate goal. Management is doing the right thing in selling assets to keep the bank debt low. But sooner or later the cash flow needs to cover the capital budget or the company will end up slowly liquidating.

Key points for potential investors to look for would include:

1. The cash flow needs to cover all necessary expenditures.

2. Production growth needs to resume.

3. Operational improvements need to accelerate beyond flow rate improvements and drilling cost reductions.

4. Bank debt needs to remain negligible until cash flow has adequately recovered.

All of that could well happen this year and more. But the biggest investment mistake would be to invest too early. It looks like the stock will be bottoming from a fundamental viewpoint over the next few months. But that is far from assured. A return to growth is more than welcome. Plus Mr. Market does not have a lot of faith in the company so an improved track record would be very welcome. Right now, waiting and thoroughly reading all the filed reports is probably the best strategy. There may be a time to catch the move upward, but it still appears to be too soon.

Some more solid alternatives include Ring Energy (REI). This management already built and sold one company. Cash flow increased more than 500% in the latest quarter. Some new horizontal drilling techniques are leading to top flight cash flow results and unusually large profitablity. By some traditional measures the company is not cheap, but low costs and new completion techniques may surprise the market for the remainder of the year.

Prairie Provident Resources (OTC:PRPRF) is a low cost competitor nearby with some very cheap fundamentals. The company production already exceeds 6,600 BOED in the currently after an acquisition yet the enterprise value is barely more than C$100 million. This company is the result of the combination of Arsenal Energy (OTCQX:AEYIF) with Lone Pine Resources.

Either of the above companies provide more solid prospects than Bellatrix at the current time. Management of Bellatrix appears to be on the right track and is making progress. But solid progress does not always equate to an investment thesis. Right now it is better to look elsewhere until enough progress has been made.

