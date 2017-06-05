BlackBerry Is Firing On All Cylinders

As many SA readers are aware, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has a storied history. Once the leader in mobile devices, BlackBerry looked as if it was headed for bankruptcy as recently as 2015. The sentiment has begun to shift, with BlackBerry stock rallying almost two thirds year to date. BlackBerry still makes an attractive purchase, even with this recent run. What has begun to happen is a shift in the way the market is valuing the company.

Instead of being valued as a tired, uninspired hardware firm, BlackBerry may be starting to be seen as a company poised for growth. A company with a bright future in Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles. This bull case appears to be materializing with shares up a whopping 67% year to date. BlackBerry's software in up and coming 'Internet of Things' sectors make it an attractive buy, even at these current levels.

BlackBerry has faced a difficult couple of years attempting to reposition itself as a software company. Thankfully, they had a good base of software to start with. BlackBerry had originally purchased the QNX software to develop a next generation of handset software (which exists today as BB 10), which is now poised to capitalize on the 'Internet of Things' revolution.

Balance Sheet Is Phenomenal

BlackBerry was recently awarded $940 million out of almost thin air. The money came from patent royalties paid to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from 2010 to 2015, which were determined to be exorbitant. This balloons cash on hand to US$2.15 billion as of writing. BlackBerry carries a market cap of roughly US$6 billion as of writing. BlackBerry will almost definitely use this cash windfall to make an acquisition to bolster its IoT portfolio

Questioning Bear Logic

There is a vibrant bear community on SA around BlackBerry, and their arguments make sense on the surface. A man who I admire very much on SA is Paulo Santos. In his recent article, he concludes the following in regards to QNX's automobile prospect:

In the largest possible blow to Blackberry's QNX story, Blackberry just lost the world's largest automaker as a customer for QNX. Starting with model year 2018, the new Toyota Entune 3.0 infotainment system will be powered by AGL, not QNX. Finally, Blackberry seems to have forgotten to mention this. This is a material development and Blackberry must have known about it for a while.

This sounds terrible on the surface. But when we dig a little deeper, I consider it to be almost immaterial. QNX will remain powering the back end of Toyota (NYSE:TM) vehicles. What QNX was always intended for was the parts of a vehicle in which impenetrable security and reliability is a must. Things such as remote sensing, sound cancellation, instrument/display clusters and back-end vehicle operations, such as assisted and autonomous drive systems.

Even John Chen has stated BlackBerry earns a paltry $3-$5 a licence per QNX licence on infotainment systems. These infotainment systems are not mission critical, eroding BlackBerry's moat in the space, allowing Android Automobile and Apple CarPlay to steal market share. BlackBerry is and should be targeting the systems aforementioned. Even if BlackBerry loses the infotainment system battle (which I think it will), the move to assisted driving systems powered by QNX will more than offset the loss.

I'd much rather see BlackBerry sell 4-6 licences to back-end technology where they have a competitive advantage, then have them fight an uphill battle for infotainment they will ultimately lose to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

BlackBerry is also in the midst of developing an anti-car hacking tool that'll be available in 2018. The software is currently being developed in conjunction with Jaguar Land Rover. The software is expected to generate $10 per vehicle, per month in revenue and launch in 2018. A recurring revenue asset such as this is a phenomenal place to be headed for the company, and would drive significant revenues going forward.

Government Subsidies

When BlackBerry launched the 'Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Centre" in Waterloo, it fetched quite the fanfare. It made national news in Canada and even caught the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau has been vocal in shifting Canada from a resource-based economy to a technology-focused one, and BlackBerry is at the forefront of the industry the government is targeting. On top of this, traditional car companies such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) already receive heavy government subsidies in Canada.

There is no reason to believe the federal government may not end up subsidizing BlackBerry's autonomous drive initiatives, considering the high-paying jobs BlackBerry is creating. Canada is currently lacking in autonomous drive research, with only BlackBerry and the University of Waterloo driving innovation (pun not intended). BlackBerry is the obvious firm to support should the federal government get serious about promoting a high-tech Canadian economy.

Radar

Vehicles are not the only place BlackBerry is making a significant investment. BlackBerry Radar is an IoT device that provides an all in one hub for trailer monitoring. BlackBerry installs the device and provides the software and services that run the system. This service beta was launched in the summer of 2016 and has significant promise. Management has been somewhat vague about what it will bring in terms of revenues, but expects it to be a significant driver in the future.

Licensed Mobile Devices

I'd be remiss not to mention the performance of BlackBerry's new handset, the KeyOne. This may very well be the hit the newly formed BlackBerry-TCL partnership had been looking for. I went out May 31st to pick up a KeyOne during BlackBerry's Canadian launch. Not only was there a line up at the Rogers (NYSE:RCI) location I was outside, they actually ran out of handsets to sell. While that is anecdotal, as of June 1st 2017 (the time of writing), KeyOnes are sold out across North America.

What I am unable to find out is how many handsets were made available. I am excited to see the progress BlackBerry is making with its handsets. I'd assume this is the first BlackBerry handset that has drawn lineups or sold out in almost a decade. We'll have a better idea of how the device is performing during the next earnings release.

Getting To Profitability

BlackBerry has essentially been running at break-even for many years now. This appears to be shifting as management is guiding for positive free cash flow for FY 2017. BlackBerry actually generated positive free cash flow in Q1 2017, to quote CEO John Chen:

Note that we achieved the last breakeven of positive -- at least break even or positive EPS each quarter in FY17. For the quarter, we were able to return to positive free cash flow at $16 million, while ending cash -- our ending cash came in at $1.7 billion, up $89 million from last quarter.

Conclusion

BlackBerry presents a fascinating bull case. John Chen took longer to execute a turnaround than many analysts expected, but the firm has finally turned the corner. What you have now is a cash flow positive firm, carrying 1/3rd of its market value in unencumbered cash, at the forefront of IoT and assisted driving.

Let me ask you, what would the market value a startup with these attributes? A heck of a lot higher than what BlackBerry is being valued at today. BlackBerry's direct competitor Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) was acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for $15 billion, without the balance sheet or portfolio BlackBerry carries. If one thinks of BlackBerry as a tech startup, it will begin to explain the potential it carries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY, RCI, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.