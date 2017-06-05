Exact Sciences At $38 Is Overpriced

Both sides have good points: shorts argue the company is overvalued and the company argues that their Cologuard test has a long runway ahead of it.

It's been short sellers vs. the company in the case of EXAS for the last couple of weeks.

By Parke Shall

The battle that has been going on over Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) for the last couple of weeks has so far been handily won by the bulls.

Short-sellers Street Sweeper and Citron Research have both come out with cautious notes on the name over the last couple of weeks with Citron being the more pronounced of the two critics. However, the stock over the same time is up considerably and EXAS shareholders have possibly made multiples of their money, depending on when they bought in. Take a look at this chart of the last year, which has seen shares advance from $7.50 to $38.

EXAS data by YCharts

The purpose of our article today is to throw our hat into the fray and try to look at Exact Sciences as an investment not several weeks ago, but here today at $38 per share. We want to take a look at the valuation being placed on the company after this short squeeze and try to figure out whether one man's short squeeze breaking point could be another man's entry point. Today we will share our thinking as to why we are short Exact Sciences.

The argument between the company and short-sellers has really been based on two separate things. The first is that short-sellers argue the company's test will never replace the precision of a colonoscopy. It has basically been stipulated by the company as well that this is the truth, even though its CEO has taken evasive actions to directly answer this question on various media appearances. We give the CEO a lot of credit for his transparency and willingness to debate short sellers on air.

Second, short-sellers argue that the company's valuation is fairly robust. The company is now being valued at over $4 billion and does not have a history of generating positive cash flows, as you can see from the chart below.

EXAS Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While these numbers appear to be trending in the right direction, EXAS is still going to need cash to fund its business. The obvious frontrunner for providing the company with cash, now that shares are this high, is probably an equity raise.

Many analyst models and investor expectations are based on sales that push out several years. Those that read us know that betting on a company to perform perfectly to a tee in order to fill out a optimistic valuation is not our style to invest in. Otherwise, we would be long Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The company's Cologuard test is a nice "in between" for those who don't want to go through with a colonoscopy and those that are trying to perform routine testing. There's definitely a market for it and we don't doubt that the company will be able to sell a significant amount of these tests.

The tests are helped along by traditional male thinking which is "avoid the colonoscopy by any means necessary". While this may put patients at ease, it isn't always going to be the top choice of a physician and it is still recommended that men over 50 get a colonoscopy for preventative measures.

The company knows this, and targets its advertising accordingly. This is why we see ads for Cologuard when we search for "men over 50 colonocopy", even when we spell "colonoscopy" wrong.

Some of the notions that have been pushed around in the past regarding EXAS is that their test could possibly replace a colonoscopy. We think at this point everybody understands that this isn't going to happen, but that doesn't mean that EXAS is not going to be able to grow its top line. While Citron Research has provided some interesting evidence that seems to suggest patient interest and doctor's interest are both waning, we don't necessarily disagree that Cologuard will actually have a niche.

On the other hand, we have to realize that this test is never going to be the industry standard and is never going to replace colonoscopy. From that point of view, we are left with trying to figure out whether or not the company's valuation makes sense. Right now, the company is trading 32X trailing 12 month sales. That is an extraordinarily high number that has left a significant gap for the company to fill in order to pull back to a realistic valuation.

EXAS PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Don't get us wrong - Cologuard is going to be a product that sells. We just don't think the company's valuation is going to match its tangible results any time soon. We think that because of the quickly evolving industry and the fact that Cologuard cannot replace colonoscopy, that EXAS is not likely going to be a takeover candidate, especially at its current multiples. We believe that as a couple more quarters of operating results come through, the market will readjust its view on EXAS and its valuation on the company. At $38, at all-time highs and after a wicked short squeeze, we are short EXAS.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.