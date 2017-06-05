Universal Insurance Projecting Strength Heading Into Hurricane Season

Heading into the most crucial (and dangerous) time of the year for Florida-based property insurance firms, Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSEMKT:UVE) is looking stronger than ever.

First Quarter Earnings

UVE continued its strong year-over-year growth trend when it reported its first quarter earnings:

Continuing Growth Trend - Revenue grew 6.3% year over year, and Universal Direct premiums written grew 7.7% (4.3% in Florida and 44.9% growth elsewhere). The growth trend is especially encouraging because it indicates the company is diversifying away from Florida, helping to secure its profitability against the possibility of destructive Florida hurricanes. As part of this diversifying growth push, the company obtained its Certificate of Authority from Iowa, pushing its licensed total to 19 states.

Revenue grew 6.3% year over year, and Universal Direct premiums written grew 7.7% (4.3% in Florida and 44.9% growth elsewhere). The growth trend is especially encouraging because it indicates the company is diversifying away from Florida, helping to secure its profitability against the possibility of destructive Florida hurricanes. As part of this diversifying growth push, the company obtained its Certificate of Authority from Iowa, pushing its licensed total to 19 states. Improving Profitability - Despite $3 million weather losses beyond plan in the quarter, the net combined ratio declined year over year due to a lower expense ratio. Meanwhile, the company continued to achieve high returns on equity (over 30%).

Despite $3 million weather losses beyond plan in the quarter, the net combined ratio declined year over year due to a lower expense ratio. Meanwhile, the company continued to achieve high returns on equity (over 30%). Earnings Growth - Net income grew by 23.7% and diluted EPS grew by 21.7%.

Net income grew by 23.7% and diluted EPS grew by 21.7%. Strengthening Balance Sheet - Book value per share grew a remarkable 7.4% during the quarter and 25.9% year over year while the company maintained minimal debt, a strong and steady investment portfolio, and a conservative cash reserve.

Reinsurance Program

Adding to its growing financial strength, UVE recently announced the completion of its 2017-2018 reinsurance programs for both of its wholly owned subsidiaries, placing them in a very strong position to weather potential hurricanes this summer and fall.

Its Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) elected to participate in the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) coverage at the maximum 90% level, padding it with additional private coverage below, alongside, and above at a cost of $155.5 million while also purchasing reinstatement premium protection at $25.7 million. UVE also took measures to minimize costs (reinsurance is its biggest expense) and maximize stability for the future by locking in multiple years of additional coverage at favorable contract terms and prices. Its six-tier program contains net retention of $35 million per catastrophe up to a first loss event of $2.65 billion.

Meanwhile, its American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC) subsidiary also purchased private catastrophe and multiple line excess reinsurance programs at a cost of $1.88 million. APPCIC also purchased reinstatement premium protection for $59,500. Its three-tier program has net retention of $2 million for all losses per cat events for losses incurred up to a first event loss of $29.2 million.

Speaking highly of his company's strong position, President and Chief Risk Officer John Springer announced:

We are pleased with the completion and outcome of the 2017-2018 reinsurance programs. With this renewal, we have continued building on the recent trend of adding additional conservatism to our reinsurance programs without increasing the percentage of premium spent on reinsurance...Another year of growing our business and capital, expanding our reinsurance coverage, maintaining the same Florida retention and further reducing our retention in other states, puts us in the strongest position we've ever been in as we enter the 2017 hurricane season."

Investor Takeaway

As the calendar moves forward into hurricane season, long-term investors should be feeling confident that UVE has the resources to not only survive but even remain profitable in the midst of harsh weather. With its strong growth and profitability trends and cheap valuation, the rewards definitely outweigh the risks for investors in this company. If Florida doesn't experience any severe weather this year, the share price should increase significantly as the company's position and diversifying growth continue to strengthen. Even under a severe hurricane scenario - though the company may likely experience some losses - the strength of the reinsurance program will absorb the brunt of the damage, and investors will still make solid returns over the long term as continued company growth and diversification into other states will compensate them well in the years to come. Last fall, in spite of damage from Hurricane Matthew and other tropical storms, the company still turned a solid profit in the quarter and even paid out a special dividend at the end of the year while its share price surged.

In order to capitalize on its cheap valuation ahead of the hurricane season, I recommend allocating a small portion (5-10%) of a portfolio to this company and adding on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.