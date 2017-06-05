Santander And Brazil's Corruption Scandal

Note: Members of Banking on Financials received a preview of BSBR/BSMX pair trading idea in December 2016.

Another corruption scandal hit Brazil. An executive of JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), a Brazilian meat processing company, recorded a tape in which Brazil's president, Michel Temer, appears to endorse bribe paying. As a result, Brazil's assets posted one of the largest one-day losses in the history of the country's financial markets.

Source: Bloomberg

Santander Brazil's shares have lost almost 20% since the scandal broke. It may come as a surprise to some investors, but the Brazilian unit is the largest contributor to Santander's (NYSE:SAN) top line. As the chart below shows, Santander Brazil represents more than 25% of its total revenues.

Source: Company data

Banking on Financials members know that in December 2016, we opened a pair trade with Santander Mexico on the long side and Santander Brazil on the short side. Our view was based on that the market fails to reflect major differences between BSMX and BSBR, regarding: 1) Momentum; 2) earnings stability; 3) divergence in monetary policy; 4) valuation; and 5) asset quality. While the pair trade was closed with a 30% return, we think it is too early to go bottom-fishing for BSBR.

NII headwinds ahead

Santander's Brazilian unit was the main reason why the group comfortably beat consensus expectations in the first quarter of the year. Indeed, BSBR posted impressive NII (net interest income) gains, thanks to both stronger margins and decent loan growth. The NIM (net interest margin) increased by 9bps q/q due to stable asset yields and lower funding costs while the unit's loan book increased by 4% y/y. As a result, BSBR's NII was up 10% on an annual basis.

While the NII dynamics was impressive, we do not expect it to sustain in the second half of the year. First, as a reminder, the Brazilian Central Bank has cut its benchmark Selic rate from 14.25% to 10.25% over the past six months. As a result, a falling interest rate environment is likely to put pressure on the bank's NIM. One can argue that given the corruption scandal, the Brazil's central bank is likely to slow the pace of interest rate cuts. This is a valid point and the regulator has already signaled a slower pace of rate cuts ahead. However, it is key to note that there is a time lag between when the regulator cuts rates and when Brazilian banks' NIMs start falling. In fact, despite the recent rate cuts, in 1Q17, Santander Brazil benefited from the upward re-pricing of its loan book, thanks to abnormally high rates in 2015-2016. BSBR's loan yield came in at 16.6% in 1Q17 and, in our view, such a high loan yield is unsustainable going forward, given that the Brazilian central bank has cut its benchmark rate by 400 bps since October 2016. As such, even if the regulator slows its pace of rate cuts, BSBR's asset yield will decrease sharply due to the lag effect.

Second, this environment of increased political uncertainty is likely to have a negative impact on the country's credit growth. In addition, a slower pace of rate cuts will lead to tighter lending conditions.

To sum up, BSBR's NII will be hit by a double whammy or weaker loan growth and falling margins.

Asset quality: Low coverage levels

Political crises generally lead to a weaker national currency and an economic slowdown, which, in turn, trigger a deterioration of a bank's asset quality. In our prior article on BSBR, we mentioned that the bank has inadequate problem loan coverage:

The analysis of BSBR's asset quality performance and metrics is complicated by other problem loans (renegotiated loans and the so-called D-H portfolio) that are more representative of credit quality for Brazil banks. The coverage of BSBR's renegotiated loans is just 56%, much lower than its NPL coverage of 198%. Importantly, renegotiated loans correspond to more than 10% of the group's total loans.

Notably, on 23 May, S&P placed Brazil's sovereign credit on CreditWatch with negative implications (emphasis is ours):

We believe that continued economic stagnation and stringent conditions for credit constrain a recovery of the corporate sector, which is reflected in higher nonperforming loans (NPLs) and credit losses. Moreover, the rising level of renegotiated and restructured loans exacerbates the risk of a sharp uptick in credit losses that are not fully covered by provisions. Furthermore, these conditions are taking a toll on Brazil's already highly indebted households, as unemployment rises. We expect asset quality and credit losses to continue deteriorating in 2017.

Importantly, both Itau (NYSE:ITUB) and Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) posted a material pick-up in their D-H loan loss provisions during the first half of 2016. As such, in our view, Santander Brazil needs to increase its D-H coverage ratio going forward and play catch-up with its Brazilian peers.

Valuation

Notably, despite the recent correction, BSBR remains one of the most expensive Brazilian banks.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

BSBR is the largest contributor to Santander's top line, and, as such, SAN's shareholders should keep an on eye the group's Brazilian unit. In our view, Santander Brazil remains an expensive stock with material NII headwinds and asset quality issues.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.