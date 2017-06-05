Alimentation Couche-Tard: Canadian Convenience Store Operator Play

The company has grown its earnings per share each year stretching back more than a decade.

It has grown significantly via acquisition and more opportunities exist for further expansion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian company with the majority of its operations in the United States.

Many investors likely do not realize that the largest convenience store operator in the world is based in Japan [Seven & I Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY)]. Likewise, it is not common knowledge that the number two global player in this space is a Canadian company: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF). The firm was founded in Quebec in the early 1980s - alimentation is French for "the act or process of giving nourishment" and couche-tard means "night owl".

Mainly via a number of high profile acquisitions, the company has become a global powerhouse and been an exceptional investment throughout its history as a public corporation. This article examines three reasons why its success will likely continue.

Alimentation Couche-Tard trades most frequently under the symbol ATD.B on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, it reports results in USD, which is the currency used in this article.

The first thing that most investors do not understand about Couche-Tard is that, although the company is based in Canada, it is very much a global firm. In 2016, 68% of the firm's $34.1 billion in revenue was generated in the United States, with another 21% coming from Europe (leaving just 11% from Canada).

If you have ever filled up your vehicle at a Circle K gas station (or visited for a late night snack or beverage), you have been a customer of Couche-Tard.

Alain Bouchard opened his first convenience store in 1980. He then acquired 11 Couche-Tard branded stores 5 years later and hasn't stopped making acquisitions since. Across the globe, the firm now operates more than 12,500 stores. While some who are bearish might call the company a "serial acquirer", it isn't like new gas stations and convenience stores can be easily built from scratch (there is no way to grow organically in this industry).

There are three reasons in particular why Couche-Tard forms a significant part of my portfolio:

1. Efficiency

Couche-Tard is known for driving costs down and margins up at stores in acquires. However, when I speak of efficiency, I am looking at how effective the company is at generating returns on its assets, equity and invested capital:

Source: Morningstar.ca (click to enlarge)

One of the most important features of the companies I invest in is their ability to generate consistently high returns on equity. Couche-Tard's ROE has not dipped below 20% in the last 7 years. While the company has used a fairly significant amount of debt to make recent acquisitions, its current debt to equity ratio is a reasonable 0.63, providing flexibility for more purchases down the road.

2. Defensiveness

I tend to prefer investing in companies that operate in non-cyclical industries. Fortunately for Couche-Tard and its investors, people tend to buy chocolate bars, soda and cigarettes regardless of the state of the economy.

Not only has the company been profitable each year of the last decade, its earnings have grown each of these years. Yes, a large portion of this track record can be attributed to acquisitions, but the gas station and convenience store model is inherently non-cyclical.

Beta isn't always the best measure of a stock's defensiveness, but in this case, both Yahoo! Finance and Google Finance show that Couche-Tard's shares possess negative beta (they tend to move in the opposite direction of the stock market on a day to day basis). This means that shares of Couche-Tard add valuable diversification to any investment portfolio they get added to.

3. Further Growth Opportunity

This point is likely to be the one that other investors might disagree with. Couche-Tard has been aggressively consolidating the convenience store sector. Further purchases in the United States (and especially Canada) will be challenging from a regulatory standpoint.

Recently, Couche-Tard founder Alain Bouchard gave an interview with Canadian television station BNN. It's a fantastic clip and I recommend you watch it (click here) if you are a current or prospective Couche-Tard investor. The main takeaway is that the company is looking at potentially making an acquisition to enter the Asian convenience store market. This is one potential catalyst that could jump-start Couche-Tard's share price after a year of fairly mediocre returns.

Valuation

One of Warren Buffett's most famous quotes reads:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

I classify Couche-Tard as a wonderful company. Its current price is not exactly cheap, but its forward multiple has recently dropped back down to its five year average:

Analysts predict that the company will earn $2.24 per share this year and $2.72 per share in 2018 (21% year over year projected EPS growth). Based on a $46 USD share price, that translates into a valuation of 20 times current year earnings and 17 times forward earnings. I am confident that the stock is currently trading at a fair price and that should be low enough for those who are investing for the long-term to become Couche-Tard shareholders.

Risks

Over the very long term, the rise in popularity of electric vehicles is a potential risk for Alimentation Couche-Tard. This is something the firm is already dealing with to some extent in its Norwegian operations and Mr. Bouchard addresses it in the video linked to previously in this article. When and how this trend begins to meaningfully impact earnings is difficult to predict, but investors should be aware of it.

In addition, there is always the possibility that the company could make an ill-advised acquisition (or overpay for an acquisition). However, given the company's long track record of successful acquisitions, the bigger risk for shareholders might be that the company is not able to find any attractive growth opportunities over the next two or three years and the price to earnings multiple compresses as investors become impatient.

Conclusion

Some American and European investors avoid Canadian stocks because they are concerned about the Canadian housing market or economy. However, as has been discussed in this article, despite the funny French-Canadian name, Alimentation Couche-Tard has the majority of its operations in the United States and a significant portion in Europe as well.

The company has been remarkably consistent in its ability to grow its earnings and generate high returns on both equity and invested capital going back more than a decade. Its balance sheet is flexible and the stock's valuation has moderated to a reasonable level. If you choose to own just one Canadian stock in your portfolio, Couche-Tard makes for an excellent choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANCUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.