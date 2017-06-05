The 5 Dividend Champions That Have Increased Dividends Over 10% This Year

This article discusses the five Dividend Champion stocks that have increased their dividend by more than 10% this year.

Dividend Growth investors often look at the recent growth of dividends to gauge the attractiveness of investment options.

Dividend Champions are stocks that have seen increases in their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Overview

Dividend growth investing has become a very popular method of investing. One of the best tools available in my opinion for dividend investors of all kinds is the Dividend Champions list maintained by Dave Fish. More information on this list can be found here. For dividend growth investors specifically, one of the most important factors in determining the attractiveness of a dividend is its dividend growth rate. In this article, I will be taking a look at the five dividend champions that have increased their dividend by over 10% this year. These stocks include:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Being dividend champions, these stocks are all mature companies with a strong history of increasing dividends. For dividend growth investors, looking at stocks that have large double digit increases in their dividend can be extremely useful in determining long term future returns.

For example, let's assume we buy 100 shares of stock A at $100. Let's assume a 3% dividend yield and a 5% yearly increase in the stock's share price and a 5% annual dividend growth rate. Assuming we own the stock for 20 years and reinvest dividends, we are looking at a 8.15% annualized return worth $47,921.51. Now let's use the same inputs, but this time use a 10% annual dividend growth rate. The significant difference can be seen in that now we will see a 10.31% annualized return now worth $71,189.66.

In addition to increased return potential, the double digit increases in a company's dividend often displays the strength of the stock's future earnings. Looking at the chart below, you can see that all five of these stocks have seen significant earnings growth over the past three years, with Air Products & Chemicals seeing the greatest increase in earnings.

HRL EPS Basic (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Recent Dividend Increases

Hormel Foods

For its dividend payable Feb. 15th (ex-dividend date of Jan. 12th, record date of Jan. 17th), Hormel increased its dividend by 17.2% from $0.145 to $0.17. This is comparable to the company's 16% increase last year.

S&P Global

For its dividend payable March 10th (ex-dividend date of Feb. 22nd, record date of Feb. 24th), S&P Global increased its dividend by 13.9% from $0.36 to $0.41. This is higher than its $9.1% increase last year.

Jack Henry & Associates

For its dividend payable March 17th (ex-dividend date of Feb. 28th, record date of March 2nd), Jack Henry & Associates increased its dividend by 10.7% from $0.28 to $0.31. This is slightly lower than its 12% increase last year.

General Dynamics

For its dividend payable May 5th (ex-dividend date of April 5th, record date of April 7th), General Dynamics increased its dividend by 10.5% from $0.76 to $0.84. This is nearly identical to the company's 10.1% increase last year.

Air Products & Chemicals

For its dividend payable May 8th (ex-dividend date of March 30th, record date of April 3rd), Air Products & Chemicals increased its dividend by 10.5% from $0.86 to $0.95. This is higher than the company's 6.2% increase last year.

Recent Operating Results

Hormel Foods

In its latest earnings report, Hormel saw a 4.8% decline in revenue and a 2.5% decline in earnings compared to the same period last year. Jennie-O was the biggest negative for the company with operating profit down 29% and sales down 8%. Specialty Foods was also a drag on the bottom line with a significant drop of 23% in net sales that was partially offset from a strong showing from its International business segment.

The company has maintained its earnings guidance range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share but has stated that it expects earnings to fall on the low end of that range. And while the divestiture's of its Diamon Crystal Brands and Farmer Johns businesses were probably the right move, I think it will continue to drag down the short-term revenue growth of the company.

S&P Global

In its latest earnings report, the company saw a 8.2% increase in revenue and a 35% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The company's strong quarter was spread pretty evenly with U.S. revenue increasing by 27% and international revenue increasing by 33%.

Because of the strong quarter, S&P Global raised its future revenue and earnings guidance as follows:

The Company is increasing its reported revenue guidance from flat growth to low single-digit growth. Excluding the impact of recent divestitures and acquisitions, organic revenue has increased from mid single-digit growth to mid-to-high single-digit growth. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was expected to be $5.65 to $5.90 and is increased to $5.72 to $5.92. Adjusted diluted EPS was expected to be $5.90 to $6.15 and has been increased to $6.00 to $6.20.

Jack Henry & Associates

For its latest quarter, Jack Henry saw a 6.2% increase in revenue and 13% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year.

This trend looks to continue as its sales team finished its quarter with a quota of 119%. The company has signed a large number of high dollar clients and appears positioned nicely to see continued success in several of its solutions. Similar to Hormel, Jack Henry's sale of Alogent will affect its short term revenue growth. But in the long term, it should continue to deliver strong results for investors.

General Dynamics

For its latest quarter, General Dynamics saw a 0.5% decline in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $2.34 to $2.48 compared to the same period last year. Looking at the chart below, you can see that General Dynamics has had an issue with flat/declining revenues.

GD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

GD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

With its backlog declining by $1.8B I don't see this trend improving soon, but the good thing is that most of its $60B backlog is funded, so there is no reason to assume that General Dynamics is in any kind of trouble, especially with the improving operating performance the company has shown (390 basis point improvement in margin).

Air Products & Chemicals

For its most recent quarter, Air Products & Chemicals saw a 12% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.37 to $1.43 compared to prior year results. This was the 12th consecutive quarter of earnings per share growth for the company.

The company made it clear in its earnings call, that future investment in its core Industrial Gases business is going to have a strong impact in the next few years.

So over the next three years, we expect to have at least an additional $3 billion and therefore a total of $8 billion to invest. We do remain confident, and I like to stress the word confident, that we can deploy the $8 billion into high return value-creating investments in our core Industrial Gases business. Our three key areas of focus for the investments are, first, acquisition of small and medium-sized industrial gas companies. The second area of opportunity is to purchase existing industrial gas facilities from customers and create long-term contracts where we own and operate the plant and sell industrial gases to the customers based on a fixed fee. And the third area of opportunity for us to invest is the very, very large industrial gas projects around the world driven by demand for more energy, cleaner energy and emerging market growth.

Yields

Air Products & Chemicals has the highest dividend yield by a significant amount with a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods comes in second with a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics is third with a 1.54% yield and Jack Henry & Associates and S&P Global follow behind with yields of 1.12% and 1.09% respectively.

Valuation

When looking at trailing PE ratios, Air Products & Chemicals is once again at the head of the pack with the lowest value, while Jack Henry & Associates appears to be the most overvalued option.

HRL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Air Products & Chemicals also appears the most attractively valued when looking at price to book value, while S&P Global becomes the more overvalued option based on this metric.

HRL Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Conclusion

I believe that all Dividend Champion stocks are worthy of consideration as long term investment options. For dividend growth investors, I believe stocks that have seen double digit increases in their dividend this year are even more attractive. Out of these five stocks, Air Products & Chemicals is the stock I like the best. While it may not have the best growth rate, it does have the highest yield by a significant margin and has seen a stable and steady increase in its yearly dividend.

APD also is one of the more attractively priced Dividend Champions in my opinion. With a solid recent quarter that beat both revenue and earnings estimates and 9% yearly EPS growth guidance, I believe that APD is a great option for long term dividend growth investors.

One thing to keep in mind though is that Air Products & Chemicals might not provide the same kind of price appreciation that other stocks might. Looking at the chart below you can see that it underperformed the other four stocks over the past ten years (although it did still outperform the S&P 500 during this time).

HRL data by YCharts

While Hormel did see the highest increase in its dividend, its recent quarterly report was disappointing. It saw a 2.5% decline in earnings and a 4.8% decline in revenue. This was the second quarter in a row that the company missed earning's estimates and saw declines in revenue, which makes me a bit nervous about the size of future dividend increases if this trend continues. I feel that its turkey business will continue to put pressure on its bottom line in the near term, which causes me some pause at the stock's current valuation.

I do still like S&P Global, Jack Henry, and General Dynamics, I just feel that Air Products & Chemical's current valuation and its higher dividend yield make it the smarter play at the moment, considering ADP's disciplined approach to investing.

As stated earlier, I do like each of these stocks as long term investment options, especially for dividend growth investors. Air Products & Chemicals is currently may favorite, but the favorite for specific investors will vary based on what they find most important, whether that is value, future dividend growth, increased earnings growth, or a combination of other factors. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions. Also, there were a number of Dividend Champions that increased their dividend by over 10% last year, but for the purposes of this article I focused on just the five that have done so since January 1st of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.