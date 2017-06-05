General Electric-Baker Hughes Merger Approved By EU Regulators

This post is written by Callum Lo, Integer Investments analyst.

Introduction

In the past few weeks, we have written three articles canvassing General Electric (NYSE:GE). The first article dealt with global oil trends, and argued that global oil demand is a key factor in GE's outlook because it indicates the volume of oil that requires GE's products for refining, transportation and processing. The second article examined GE's cloud-based industrial analytics platform Predix, and looked at how network effects place it in a uniquely competitive position.

The final article dealt directly with the issue at hand here, the GE-Baker Hughes merger. We examined regulatory issues, and explored potential barriers to regulatory approval. The article also examined whether the deal could create value for both firms, and concluded that the potential exists, but was by no means certain. Two of the concerns raised in the article may have been resolved by the recent EU decision. The first is a concern from regulators that there is too much overlap between the firms. The second is the possibility that vertical integration could lead to an unfair advantage up and down the supply chain through preferential treatment. The recent regulatory decision is a strong indicator that these concerns will not stick, and makes the deal very likely to succeed.

Details of Decision

The European Commission has issued an unconditional approval of the merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) under EU regulations. This was based on their ultimate conclusion that competition would not be biased in the markets in which the two firms operate. The Commission is responsible for competition within dozens of countries with markets in the European Economic Area, where both companies operate in the oilfield services industry.

There are several areas of overlap between GE and Baker Hughes. Two key examples stand out. The first is onshore electrical submersible pumps, which pump fluids from the wells to the surface. The second is in the production of certain chemical combinations used in refinery and in the petrochemicals industry. Fortunately for GE, the commission found that their market share in these areas was small enough that competition would not be adversely affected should the merger go ahead. Moreover, the Commission indicated that the remaining market share comprised a significant enough number of competitors to ensure the markets would operate efficiently.

GE and Baker Hughes both operate in petrochemicals:

Now that regulatory approval has been obtained from Europe, the two companies await American regulatory approval. In the likely event that this will succeed, the deal is planned to close in the next few months. In a press release, GE stated, "Baker Hughes and GE continue to work constructively with regulators and expect to close the transaction in mid-2017."

Outlook for American Regulatory Approval

The result of this deal has so far been extremely different to the failed merger attempt between Halliburton and Baker Hughes during 2016. Following a number of concerns expressed by competition agencies across the world, that deal was eventually killed, leading to a bill of several billion dollars for Halliburton. This was despite the deal being cleared in several key jurisdictions, including Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, South Africa and Turkey. With that merger, the EU regulators had eventually opened a full-blown antitrust investigation, citing "serious potential competition concerns." Given that the GE deal has progressed in a manifestly different way so far, this seems unlikely to repeat itself. Despite all the setbacks, many analysts still gave the Halliburton merger around a 50% chance of successfully being completed. The GE-Baker Hughes has a much higher chance than that, and is not almost certain to survive regulatory scrutiny.

A Halliburton-Baker Hughes merger was blocked by regulators last year:

As part of the negotiations during that process, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had taken a number of steps to attempt to avoid failure. This included indicating that they would be willing to engage in a significant divestiture of assets that produced a combined revenue of over $5 billion in 2013. The deal failed despite these efforts, indicating that attitudes towards the Halliburton deal were always a lot more negative than towards the GE deal.

This EU approval is an important signal, because the EU looks at dozens of potential markets where competition concerns could arise. The U.S. landscape is not quite the same, as it operates in one jurisdiction, which should in theory make regulatory approval more straightforward.

Conclusion

The greenlighting of the proposed GE-Baker Hughes merger is an important hurdle for the deal to clear. Not only does this eliminate antitrust concerns in Europe, it also signals that American regulators are highly likely to also approve the deal. This makes the situation very promising for both firms, and makes approval a lot more likely than when we last visited this issue prior to the European Commission's decision. The probability of a deal successfully closing is now around 80 - 90%, and such an agreement can likely be expected sometime this year.

