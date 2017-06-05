Carter's Incorporated - A Stock So Good You'll Want To CRI

My name is Carter Stacy. I am part of a unique high school investment and entrepreneurship class called Earwig Incorporated at the Dunn School in California. In addition to owning and managing a an on-campus cafe, we invest the net income generated from the cafe in the stock market. Our profits go to the Earwig Foundation, an endowment account that provides scholarship money to Dunn students. Our investment philosophy is to find a Great company at a Good price, and Hold it forever. Carter's Incorporated (NYSE:CRI) fits our investment philosophy well.

To find stocks to add to our portfolio, we began with the Joel Greenblatt Magic Formula Screener on Guru Focus. Guru Focus is an excellent web-site for stock research using value based principals. The Magic Formula Screener ranks stocks using a methodology created by Joel Greenblatt in his book The Little Book That Beats the Market. Joel's "magic formula" ranks stocks on two metrics: return on capital and earnings yield. We like using this screener as our starting point to help us identify an initial list of companies that are worth further exploring.

From that list, the class did a deeper analysis of 55 companies, comparing 12 metrics for each. Six of these metrics are valuable for identifying Great Companies (EPS growth rate, Revenue growth rate, ROE, Net Margin, Predictability Score, and Expanding net margin). Six of these metrics are valuable for considering whether the shares currently trade at a Good Price (PE, Med 13 year PE, PEG, Forward Rate of Return, Margin of Safety, and Dividend Yield).

CRI - Background

As well as sharing my name, Carter's Incorporated , a worldwide producer of clothes and toys for children and babies, ranked 40th in the Magic Formula Screener, as well as being the largest clothing company focused on babies and children. According to Forbes, Carter's makes up 17% of the market for baby clothing and it's market share is on the rise. Carter's owns two of the largest youth clothing brands, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It is a globally traded, enduring company that has been around since 1865 as well as being a mid cap company with a market cap of $4.08 billion. The ten year return for CRI is 231% compared to 56% for the S&P 500 (the benchmark we use in our class).

IS CRI a Great Company - trading at a Good Price?

What makes Carter's Inc. such a great company? Let's take a look at four important metrics, some good, some bad.

First is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or P/E. It is simply calculated using Price per share divided by Earnings per share. If a company is trading at a low price while generating a lot of earnings, it could be a good company to invest in and it will have a lower, therefore better P/E. CRI's P/E of 16.87, is lower than the industry median for the 545 global apparel manufacturers of 18.62. We also like to compare the company's PE to it's median average PE, understanding that over time a low PE may reset to the median thereby generating outsized investment returns. Carter's median 13 year PE is 20.03.

The next valuation metric I analyzed for CRI is the PEG Ratio. The PEG, or Price to Earnings Ratio/Growth Rate, is a metric that identifies valuable companies trading at a low price compared to their earnings growth rate. It is calculated with P/E divided by 5 year average EBITDA growth rate. Carter's three year EPS growth rate of 22.7% and three year revenue growth rate of 11.5 are both fantastic giving the challenging macro retail environment. This strong growth puts CRI's PEG at 0.80, which is lower (better) than the PEG of 1, which famed investor Peter Lynch thinks is fairly valued for a growth company. With these metrics, we can tell that Carter's is cheaper than it should be, making lots of money, and growing fast.

Carter's P/E Ratio in comparison with competitors- larger circle indicates bigger market cap

One of CRI's metrics that is not positive is the Margin of Safety. The Margin of Safety was created by Benjamin Graham as a way to purchase stocks priced lower than their intrinsic value. Buying a stock at a discount to it's intrinsic value helps limit the downside of a particular investment. The margin of safety for CRI is -58%, which is quite poor. This metric, which is calculated by discounting the stock's predicted future cash flows essentially says that CRI is currently trading at a price that is 58% higher than it's intrinsic value. However in today's frothy market, it can be difficult to find many companies with positive margins of safety. Two of CRI's comparable companies, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) -87% and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) -52% also have negative margins of safety.

While Carter's might not have the best margin of safety, it's Return on Equity (ROE) tells a different story. ROE is a good metric to determine management's effectiveness with capital allocation. Are they good at investing their capital in a profitable way? Carter's has a very good ROE of 31.57.

Carter's ROE is steadily on the rise

Does Carter's Have Competition?

Carter's is at the head of the children and babies clothing industry, but there are some competitors to watch out for. The first is Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). Gap may be a larger company than Carter's, but they lack the focus on clothing for young children that Carter's has, as they serve adults as well. Their investment returns have been more volatile. Gap's stock price experienced a major plummet in 2000 and again in 2015, with the stock never fully recovering. In this case, I would argue that Carter's is a stronger child and baby clothing company, with a more well-known brand in that field. Another competing business is Children's Place (NYSE: PLCE). However, Children's Place is a much smaller company with a weaker brand that is not as well known. They simply do not have the customer base to compete on the same level with Carter's.

Conclusion

Overall, Carter's Incorporated is a growing, undervalued company with an established, trusted brand that is the largest in their field. They are most certainly a great company to look at and hold on to. I, for one, am more than happy to make CRI a part of my portfolio and I eagerly encourage you to do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.