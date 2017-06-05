I would also prefer a combination built around either SCHD or VYM as a core holding with a supporting position in VPU or XLU.

There’s no way to know what future returns will look like, but I’d take VDC over DVY any day.

DVY hasn’t seen the growth of the top performing ETFs and should only be used for investors who need the high yield.

Decent Steady High Yield Fund

Alt Title: You're Big - Drop The Silly Expense Ratio.

The iShares Select Dividend ETF carries a superior yield for ETFs at 3.01%.

DVY hasn't seen the growth of the top performing ETFs and should only be used for investors who need the high yield.

There's no way to know what future returns will look like, but I'd take VDC over DVY any day.

I would also prefer a combination built around either SCHD or VYM as a core holding with a supporting position in VPU or XLU.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Welcome to dividend

There's many reasons to hunts for dividends as an investment strategy. There's options between living off of dividends, using it to supplement income, or just reinvesting. The iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) has performed decently compared with the S&P 500, but not well enough to beat it. If dividends are not a requirement in your portfolio, then I believe there are better options. If dividends are a requirement, then I still believe there are better options.

I'll be focusing on analyzing the ETF. Along with the market, this fund is priced extremely high. It's heavily correlated to the S&P 500 with the addition of an attractive yield.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at.39%. For a fund I'd want to invest in for a long-time horizon for dividend purposes, this expense would make me hesitant. I've always taken the approach of doing my due diligence on a few dividend champions. This way I can be comfortable with each individual company and know what valuation I'm willing to put money into the investment or take it out.

This is one of the two issues I have with the ETF and it is arguably the larger of the two. I simply prefer my diversified exposure to carry a lower expense ratio. Anything over about .15% starts to make me hesitate.

Yield

The current yield is 3.01% which is materially better than the S&P 500. It's also better than most dividends ETFs offer across the board.

There are just too many funds, like the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) which also carry a decent yield with far less risk which caters to my style. However, if I were to use DVY it would be for a long-term investment where I wanted the income from the dividends. It is a great way to get income and letting the investment sit over the years and gain some growth.

The real issue here is that an investor looking for high yields and a defensive strategy could use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) or the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) as the core of the portfolio. Both carry an expense ratio under .10%.

DVY has a large allocation to utilities, but investors could use the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) or the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) to get that exposure. Both carry an expense ratio under .15%.

From the beginning

The funds inceptions was in November 7, 2003 and as of recent the fund has had total returns of 189.5%. SPY over the same period had total returns of 197%. Their annualized volatility is actually dead even, which is one of the reasons I'd be somewhat hesitant to invest in DVY.

Almost 30% of the fund is invested in utilities which I believe to be a more defensive allocation. This may be in part because of where DVY has its funds allocated in this sector. From historical data, I would not consider this to be a defensive fund. The only real defensive signs are the high yield and the large allocation to utilities.

Holdings

(NYSE:LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 3.94% 2.57% (NASDAQ:CME) CME GROUP INC CLASS A 2.88% 2.24% (NYSE:PM) PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 2.32% 3.47% (NYSE:MCD) MCDONALDS CORP 2.25% 2.51% (NYSE:NEE) NEXTERA ENERGY INC 2.18% 2.79% (NYSE:CVX) CHEVRON CORP 2.11% 4.13% (NYSE:KMB) KIMBERLY CLARK CORP 1.94% 3.00% (NYSE:ETR) ENTERGY CORP 1.88% 4.48% (NYSE:DTE) DTE ENERGY 1.83% 3.03% (NYSE:CAT) CATERPILLAR INC 1.78% 2.92% (NYSE:SRE) SEMPRA ENERGY 1.78% 2.87% (NYSE:D) DOMINION ENERGY INC 1.66% 3.73% (NYSE:TUP) TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP 1.62% 3.85% (NYSE:OXY) OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP 1.53% 4.98% (NYSE:LAZ) LAZARD LTD CLASS A 1.46% 3.65% (NYSE:PNW) PINNACLE WEST CORP 1.45% 3.00% (NYSE:PKG) PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA CORP 1.42% 2.47% (NYSE:GPC) GENUINE PARTS 1.38% 2.89% (NYSE:DRI) DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC 1.34% 2.55% (NYSE:VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORP 1.34% 4.48% (NYSE:ETN) EATON PLC 1.32% 3.09% (NYSE:AEP) AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER INC 1.31% 3.33% (NYSE:SCG) SCANA CORP 1.25% 3.61% (NYSE:MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 1.22% 3.28% (NYSE:CTL) CENTURYLINK INC 1.22% 8.71% (NYSE:LB) L BRANDS INC 1.22% 4.75% (NYSE:MCY) MERCURY GENERAL CORP 1.21% 4.47% (NYSE:TGT) TARGET CORP 1.21% 4.41% (NYSE:IDA) IDACORP INC 1.21% 2.54% (NYSE:OKE) ONEOK INC 1.19% 4.76%

Holdings

In a recent piece on Philip Morris, I argued that the company's weaker free cash flows the last few years and declining revenue were not evidence of a long-term flaw. Instead, the company was rapidly investing in infrastructure for the production of their IQOS product line. However, w hen I started buying Philip Morris, I wasn't a huge bull on the IQOS technology.

I thought the company was more likely to catch fire from a global movement toward legalization of other substances over the next couple of decades. In my view, Philip Morris is more than a tobacco company. They aren't in the business of "getting tobacco to customers." They are in the business of delivering relaxation in a chemical form. This is a critical difference. Companies in the "buggy and whip business" are dead. Those in the "transportation" business have done just fine. The core competency for Philip Morris is not relegated to only tobacco. They excel at navigating complex regulatory frameworks, encouraging those frameworks to be designed in their favor, and fighting in court when they don't get their way. Remember, they sued Australia over plain packaging laws.

Altria Group, another of the top holdings, is working with Philip Morris to get IQOS approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for sale within the United States. This represents a substantial shift for the tobacco sector and could be positive for the greater consumer staples sector.

Conclusion

Beyond the yield, I wouldn't consider this fund as a top choice for a watch list. The yield is great, but I'm able to get better yields through the mREIT sector where my expertise lies. The preferred shares are exceptionally attractive in my view right now. Beyond that, I see the opportunity to combine SCHD or VYM with either VPU or XLU as a way to create a strong yield with a much more defensive allocation so I can be more comfortable about the performance of the portfolio if the market dips from these euphoric highs. Watching my money fly away during a down market just isn't my style. High expense ratios aren't my style either, so I'm left in a case where I don't love either the sector allocation map or the expenses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.