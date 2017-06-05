Can Taser Continue To Electrify Profits?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), also known as Taser, is a company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of electroshock weapons as well as software and wearable camera systems. The company has shown a remarkable ability to produce extremely high margins, grow revenues, and dominate the markets it operates in. Furthermore, the company consistently beats earnings estimates, and should continue to grow revenues, increase profits. Therefore, we feel it offers a compelling investment opportunity for market participants.

Taser's Results

Taser is known for consistently beating earnings estimates:



Earnings History 6/29/16 9/29/16 12/30/16 3/30/17 EPS Est. 0.04 0.06 0.11 0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.12 0.07 Difference 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.04 Surprise% 75% 16.70% 9.10% 133.30%

The company was also able to easily beat revenue estimates of $69 million for the quarter as Taser's revenues surged to $79.2 million beating estimates by 14.2% and increasing by 42.7% yoy. Perhaps most impressive was the company's ability to expand its gross margin to 61.4% from 53.1% a year ago.

Taser Consistently Achieves High Margins

Taser basically has a monopoly in the electroshock weapons segment when it comes to supplying law enforcement agencies in the U.S., and is attempting to do the same in its wearable camera segment. As of 2016 Taser was supplying 107 countries around the world with its electroshock products, as well as around 17,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. alone (total U.S. law enforcement agencies around 18,000). In 2015 Tasers were used more than 900 times a day in the U.S. and have prevented death or serious injury more than 135,000 times between 2000 and 2014, according to the company.

Since Taser is essentially the only supplier of electroshock weapons to law enforcement agencies in the U.S., and since it is expanding its influence in software and wearable camera segments, the company can sell its products at a much higher price than its cost to produce the products - hence the extremely high margins. The company's revenues have been expanding steadily and rapidly as law enforcement agencies continuously recycle Taser's products, renew contracts and purchase new, upgraded units. Furthermore, the company is expanding operations and is starting to grow revenues outside the U.S.

Revenues:

2014: $164.5 million

2015: $197.9 million

2016: $268.25 million

2017 (est): $323.6 million

2018 (est): $376 million

Teser's Adversaries

Axon (Taser), now has such a firm grip on the supply of the widely used electroshock weapons implemented in the law enforcement agency sector that other companies find barriers to entry extremely difficult to overcome. Taser's latest potential competitor, Karbon Arms, found out the hard way in 2014 that Taser is not easy to contend with, and does not plan to share the lucrative law enforcement electroshock weapons market with any adversaries. Karbon Arms lost a patent court case to Taser, and the company was forced to pay Taser nearly $2.4 million, forcing the firm to go out of business.

Axon Attempting To Gain Dominant Market Position

As with the scenario that transpired with Karbon Arms, Axon for the most part has a lone, much smaller competitor it is currently in court with over a patent dispute. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY), a Kansas-based company that directly competes with Axon's wearable camera segment, is a small company with a $22 million market cap. To put things in perspective Axon's recent deal with the LAPD department was worth $28 million to equip over 6,000 police officers with Axon's latest wearable camera technology.

Things don't look good for Digital Ally, as the company's fundamentals have been deteriorating in recent years. DGLY's revenues were down 20% yoy, its gross margin eroded from 41% to 31% yoy, and the company's operating losses accelerated from $7.6 to nearly $12.5 million yoy 2015-2016.

In fact, the firm appears to be on the verge of a possible bankruptcy with a mere market cap of $22 million and such steep, accelerating losses. Thus, the company may find it extremely difficult to battle Taser in court, seeing as it is a much larger company that has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $71.6 million in cash.

Technical Picture

The stock is up roughly 15% since we recommended it at around $22 in our last article on Taser. Right now, the stock appears to be consolidating in its current area, judging by the RSI and CCI. The full stochastic appears to be turning positive, indicating that a surge to the upside is likely.

The Takeaway

If DGLY succumbs to a similar fate to that of Karbon Arms - and by many indications it appears it might - Taser/Axon will have a near monopoly on the wearable camera, software, and electroshock weapons segments when it comes to supplying law enforcement agencies.

This extremely favorable position will enable the company to continue growing revenues and profits. Furthermore, Taser should be able to focus on expanding operations outside the U.S., which would provide an additional boost to Taser's top and bottom lines. As of May 15th, AAXN was trading at around $26 - up 18% since our buy recommendation at $22 around 1.5 months ago. We believe the stock will head higher from current levels and we expect the stock to trade up to $27-$30 a share within the next few months. We feel the future looks bright for Taser, and we are raising our end-of-year 2017 price target from $35 to $40 a share.

