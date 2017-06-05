Globant Acquires PointSource For Up To $28 Million

Globant is acquiring PointSource to expand its footprint in the U.S. as it seeks to take advantage of the transition to the cloud and mobile environments by U.S. enterprises.

PointSource provides mobile application consulting and development to enterprise clients in the U.S.

Consulting firm Globant has acquired PointSource for up to $28 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

Target Company

Raleigh, North Carolina-based PointSource was founded in 2004 as an IT consulting firm and began to pivot towards the enterprise mobility market in 2012.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Chris Hugill who was previously CTO of an Environmental, Health and Safety consulting firm.

Below is a brief overview video about the company’s mobile enterprise focus:

(Source: PointSource)

The company touts its IBM (NYSE:IBM) Premier Business Partner affiliation, providing a range of services around IBM’s Worklight, Cast Iron and Endpoint Manager offerings.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

According to an 8-K filing by Globant, it paid $15.5 million in up front cash for the deal, and may pay up to $12.5 million in additional consideration ‘contingent upon PointSource’s achievement of specified milestones mainly based on revenue and profit targets for each of the years ending on December 31, 2017, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019.'

Notably, the filing continues with a bit of a sweetener for certain PointSource shareholders and executives,

Additionally, pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the sellers of PointSource’s membership interests and certain key employees benefited from the transaction agreed to, upon request of the Company, use up to 20% of each of the payments to subscribe for shares of the Company, at a subscription price per share of the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s stock during the 60-day period ending on the second trading day prior to the relevant payment, as quoted by the New York Stock Exchange.

As of December 31, 2016, Globant had $50.5 million in cash and equivalents and $76.2 million in total liabilities. For 2016, the company was CFFO positive by $31.5 million and was CFFO negative in 2015 and CFFO positive in 2014, so appears to have the requisite resources to be able to pay for the acquisition without undue financial burden.

Globant management did not state whether it paid the up-front consideration out of available cash or tap credit facilities for the amount paid.

The rationale for the deal is primarily that Globant wants to expand its digital consulting footprint in the U.S. via PointSource’s offices in Raleigh and Chicago.

Additionally, according to Globant’s CEO Martin Migoya, PointSource ‘blends the creative energy of an agency with the technology savvy of a development firm’ via its focus on agile development solutions for its mobile-oriented engagements.

So PointSource brings not only an agency with a book of U.S. business in retail, supply chain and insurance services but also in-house development capabilities in the important mobile space. The company counts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), LabCorp (NYSE:LH), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) as prominent clients.

As the middle market continues its transition to the cloud and mobile-oriented environments, the deal for PointSource makes sense by enabling Globant to build on its existing consulting business and expand its focus on the U.S. market.

I view the deal as a medium-term positive as Globant integrates and rationalizes PointSource within its existing business structure while beginning to cross-sell both party’s client bases on the advantages of the new combination.

