El-Erian Warns On High Yield ETF 'Party': 'It's An Illusion'

The high yield market is in a bubble, and Mohamed El-Erian wants you to know that when it pops, the ETF investors are going to be the bag holders.

On Thursday, I showed you an updated version of what may be my favorite chart.

Here it is again because, based on trader chatter, I'm not entirely sure there were any human beings manning the desks that day:

Yeah so that's a pretty simplistic way to look at things or, put differently, it's lacking a bit in the "nuance" category. But sometimes that's the most effective way to communicate a larger point.

For high yield, the point is simply that to the extent you think crude matters for spreads, this market disagrees with you. Because the last time spreads were this tight, oil was at $90/bbl+.

I'm not the only one who's made this point lately.

I used to use this platform to beat up on HY primarily because there are a lot of retail investors here and I'm not convinced those folks fully understand the mechanics of the HY vehicles available to the retail crowd. That's the ETF liquidity discussion.

There's considerable debate about HY ETF liquidity, but to the extent you think there's nothing dangerous about things like iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), you might ask yourself why it is that the pros are ditching cash exposure for long positions in CDX...

(Barclays)

...while simultaneously shorting the ETFs you own...

(Bloomberg)

The answer is simple: pros don't want to miss out on the last little bit of spread compression (i.e. the last gasps of the rally), but they also want liquidity, so they're long via liquid CDS and short via illiquid ETFs. If you're interested in that dynamic, you can read more here.

For now, consider this from a Bloomberg piece out on Friday:

BlackRock Inc.'s iShares iBoxx High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF, symbol HYG, the biggest ETF focused on speculative-grade debt, suffered $1.5 billion of outflows in May, the most in a year. The second biggest junk bond ETF -- State Street Corp.'s SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF, ticker JNK -- also suffered $424 million in outflows in May, for a three-month total of $1.4 billion, as short interest hit a high for the year.

Goldman was also out Friday talking about outflows from HY. Here are some excerpts from the bank's latest Credit Trader weekly:

Mutual fund and ETFs flows have diverged dramatically this year. Year to date, IG funds have had their best five months on record, garnering $59 billion of inflows or triple their average since 2009, using comparable time period. These unprecedented inflows have been roughly evenly split between $26 billion into mutual funds and $33 billion into ETFs, but represent a more impressive showing for ETFs when rescaled by the total AUM at the start of the year, with cumulative inflows representing 15% of ETF AUM vs. 4% for mutual funds (Exhibit 7). By contrast, HY flows have taken the opposite trajectory, getting off to one of their worst starts on record (besides for 2013) with $1.8 billion of redemptions (88% of which is from mutual funds). The softer appetite for HY credit among mutual fund investors-shedding nearly 1% of its AUM on a cumulative basis this year-is by and large a reflection of the continued rotation into leveraged loans, which are still attracting strong inflows.

Ok, so maybe the flows are "by and large a reflection of the continued rotation into leveraged loans," but I can't help but think they are also a reflection of this:

(Goldman)

As Goldman explains: "there have been only two episodes where HY spreads have been tighter than their current levels for a sustained period: the late 1990s and the period from 2005 to 2007."

Simply put, there's nothing left here in terms of compression. And even if there is, the people who are positioning for it are doing so in liquid CDX, not in illiquid cash markets.

And on that note, I'll leave you with a quote from Mohamed El-Erian:

The biggest unknowable is that you have the illusion of liquidity. You have people who promise overnight liquidity that have taken quite illiquid positions, particularly lending to various entities. As long as the party continues that's fine, but should this liquidity be tested it's not going to be as deep as people think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.