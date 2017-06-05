Stamps.com Is Not A Place We Want To Park Our Capital

By Parke Shall

We have watched the controversy over Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) ensue over the last couple of quarters. In today's article, we wanted to lay out what we believe are the pros and the cons to the story and talk about why we have had, and will continue to have, a small short position on in the name.

Over the last couple of quarters the question has been whether or not Stamps.com has been abusing a postage reseller program that the United States Postal Service has implemented. The original point of the reseller program was to pull together small to midsized companies who do shipping and packing but aren't on the grand "mass shipping" scale that companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). In other words, it was an idea put together to funnel more business to the post office. There is no doubt that the post office could use the extra business.

Stamps has been alleged to have abused the program by pulling together parties who would not on their own be capable of using the reseller program, giving them postage at a discount, and pocketing a small arbitrage between those parties and what the United States Postal Service ultimately charges. The $10 million question over the last year or so is whether or not this constitutes an egregious abuse of the system and whether or not the post office will eventually step in to sever off what is a gushing cash flow fountain for STMP.

There's actually a really good case for those who are bullish. The case basically relies around the fact that the United States Postal Service is desperate for business. The post office, financially has been a wreck for years and they need all the help they can get in terms of generating revenue. And while it is usually not our stance on companies that are scheming the government or other companies, there actually is a case for the post office doing nothing and simply allowing STMP to continue business as usual.

But when we think about where we want to invest our capital and where other investors may want to invest their capital, piling into a company that is near 52 week highs whose business model is to some degree, we believe, reliant on a disingenuous scheme, may not be a great idea.

STMP data by YCharts

The risk reward of going in and purchasing STMP stock here in hopes that they will simply be able to continue gaming the system and that you might be able to get 30% or 40% upside as analysts have predicted is skewed heavily towards the risk. While your reward in that type of scenario would likely be 30% or 40%, the potential risk at all times remains much larger, possibly up to and above 50% if this program were to cease operations.

When you think about a quality stock that you want to invest in over the course of the long term, you think not only about sustainable cash flows for years to come but also about limited risk. For example, if we were to go out and invest in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) tomorrow, we know the company has a history of paying and raising dividends and we know that even if Coca-Cola got shut down in the United States tomorrow, the stock may only lose 10% or 15% of its value as it is it is a highly diversified company worldwide with many legs to stand on.

The risk profile in a company like STMP is significantly different. This is a place where if you let capital rest for a long-term investment you may be susceptible to large moves downward. As you can see from the chart above, the stock is a "react first, find out what's going on later" stock. You can see various dips where people have written critically about the company, or where news has come out and pushed it lower for a day or two. While it has rebounded so far and continues to make its way upward, do you really want an investment that is going to require 110% of your time, at all times, to stay on top of the news flow in any developments in the United States postal service postage reseller world?

If you haven't read the comprehensive short thesis on STMP, there are several fantastic critical articles on Seeking Alpha and a great report by Prescience Point that lays out the thesis in full. When it boils down to it, the company's entire business model is a questionable endeavour that's presented to the public using non-GAAP numbers. We think this is double trouble and we believe that a short position in STMP for the long run may turn out to be very lucrative.

If you can stomach the limited reward for larger risk, maybe STMP is a stock for you. For us, we just simply don't see it as a company that makes sense. Insiders have been selling and a large portion of the company's core business is in a grey area that we think is susceptible to legitimate regulatory risk. Again, when we invest our capital to the long side we like steady uninterrupted cash flow streams and a limited risk profile. STMP is just the opposite and may actually present a compelling short case depending on timing surrounding any type of regulatory catalyst. We have been short before, we will be short again and we continue to keep a close eye on STMP developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.