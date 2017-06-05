Killam Properties Is The Safest REIT In Canada

Investment Thesis

Killam Properties (OTC:KMPPF) often gets overshadowed by larger Canadian residential REITs in more volatile markets. Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) (which I recently wrote about) dominates the west and Canadian Apartment Reit (OTC:CDPYF) the centre. With most Canadian residential REITs operating in boom bust markerts, Killam offers safety in the east. Killam's history of strong growth, 5% yield and attractive geographic positioning make it an attractive addition to any dividend portfolio.

Avoiding the Boom-Bust Cyclicality of Some Canadian Cities

A common thread I see amongst American investors regarding Canadian real estate is the fear of a bubble. This has lead to a shorting of Canadian banks and REITs such as Boardwalk, which was at one point the most shorted company in North America. From my perspective this pessimism towards the majority of Canadian real estate is completely unfounded. Two Canadian markets - Toronto and Vancouver - have experienced a meteoric rise. The Canadian housing market as a whole is relatively calm.

British Columbia (the province in which Vancouver is located) has attempted to counter this by introducing a foreign homebuyer's tax. While this hasn't chilled the market, it has slowed its rise somewhat. Toronto is still red hot, largely from foreign investment. Prices soared 33% in 2016, and the average house price is now nearing C$1 million. I don't have the foresight to know if this will correct or not, but it is certainly unsustainable.

Ontario (the province in which Toronto is located in) has considered introducing rent controls on apartments. Firstly, I think this is a terrible policy. We're discussing a lack of supply, so limiting supply even more won't fix anything. A rent control will do two things. First, it will force people bringing new apartment supply online to jack prices right from the start (there is no limit on the initial rent). So instead of my offering units at $1000 a month with linear 5% rent increases as the market heats up, I may now end up offering the apartment at $1200 with 1.5% rent increases. The second thing it will do is remove incentive to build more apartments. Building office and commercial space will become more appealing. You don't need to take my word for it. According to one of the smartest real estate minds in Canada, Michael Emory, CEO of Allied Properties REIT (OTC:APYRF), implementing rent controls will actually have a negative impact on housing availability and affordability.

While you just got a mini lesson on Canadian real estate and asinine government policy, what does this mean to investors? I personally am avoiding the Ontario centric REITs. Many cities near Toronto are experiencing big run-ups in pricing as well. I'd rather avoid the craziness.

Look East for Safety

So with that settled, where DO you want to invest in Canadian real estate? The most stable housing market in Canada historically has been east of Ontario, in Quebec and the maritimes. So let's discuss where Killam derives almost half their revenue, Nova Scotia. The province is experiencing solid economic growth. BMO's (NYSE:BMO) vice president of Atlantic operations called recent GDP growth the "strongest Nova Scotia has seen in the past seven years." On top of this, Nova Scotia may very well have the most affordable real estate in Canada. House prices increased a mere 2.6% in Halifax, roughly in line with inflation. The average house price in 2016 was C$293 thousand. Halifax (or frankly anywhere in the maritimes) is not in a bubble. Nova Scotia consistently grows GDP about 1% a year. With cheap housing paired with a stable and growing economy, it gives the maritimes the ability to outperform in the long run with regards to real estate prices.

CAD Upside

The Canadian dollar exposure for US investors is an added bonus. If you're interested in my thesis about this, I will be publishing an article in the coming days about it. US investors should take note that the loonie has gone from trading at par in 2013 to being worth about $.74 today. I believe it has bottomed and that it will rebound closer to par in the coming years. Rate hikes are coming sooner than later considering a narrowing Canadian trade deficit. US investors should consider holding stable, dividend paying CAD securities that offer future upside from a CAD rebound.

Continued Steady, Stable, Excellent Performance

So how is Killam performing? Really well. As good as the REITs in the red hot Ontario housing market. Occupancy increased to 95.8% and same property NOI growth came in at 4%. Both of these numbers are ahead of any market Killam operates in, which speaks to the quality of their portfolio. AFFO payout ratio plummeted from 88% in 2015 to only 78% in 2016. That's HUGE. Debt to asset ratio fell almost 3% to 53.5%. Not only is 53.5% quite a conservative ratio, a 3% drop is very impressive as well. Killam reported NOI per unit grew almost 10%. This is one of the best results I've seen posted from any residential REIT in Canada, regardless of location. The REIT trades at under 15x price/AFFO, which is not unreasonable given the quality of portfolio and prospects going forward. In fact the REIT is comparatively cheap when put against Ontario-based REITs. Canadian Apartment trades at over 20x price/AFFO and has had slower AFFO growth in 2016 than Killam. Interrent, (OTC:IIPZF) trades at over 25x price/AFFO, though they are a growth oriented REIT. I cannot fathom a reason why this valuation disconnect exists, and I expect it to be corrected in the coming years.

Top Quality Portfolio

Killam also has a relatively new portfolio of buildings (they also own mobile home sites that contribute about 10% of NOI). I like that management speaks to this in their annual report:

In addition to development, Killam looks to acquire newly constructed assets. When available at accretive returns, management believes that increasing Killam's ownership in new, high-quality buildings will result in longterm demand for its properties, reduce annual capital requirements related to deferred maintenance, and transform Killam's portfolio over time into one of the highest quality portfolios in Canada. Today, Killam has one of the newest apartment portfolios in Canada with 37% of its apartment NOI generated from properties built after 2000.

Having a modern, low-maintenance portfolio is something I think the market often forgets the importance of. Killam has one of the newest:

Conclusion

Killam offers what yield-hungry investors are looking for. On offer is a safe, growing REIT that lacks the headwinds of a possible housing bubble. Killam trades at significantly lower multiples to Ontario-based REITs, yet it operates in safer markets. The Canadian dollar has depreciated to the bottom end of its historical range against the USD, which provides additional upside to US investors. If you could own only one Canadian Apartment REIT, it should be Killam.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APYRF, BOWFF, KMPPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.