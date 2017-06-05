Cliffs - It's Not A Bottom

Furthermore, there is no way we could see higher economic growth while trying to avoid a debt crisis .

My previous article was called 'Cliffs Natural Resources - Kiss Of Death' in which I explained why you should stay away from the stock. I mainly was focusing on the Chinese influence and the de-leveraging cycle. In this article, I combine the 'Kiss Of Death' article and another article about the cyclical characteristics of this iron ore miner.

Source: Market Exclusive

The stock has since then continued its downtrend, resulting in massive losses since the February peak- erasing all election gains.

Let me start by saying that China's latest leading manufacturing PMI index is perfectly showing Chinese deleveraging as I discussed in the article I linked at the start of this article (I highly recommend to read it). The Chinese leading manufacturing index has dropped below the 50 level which means that the economic outlook has turned negative. In other words, the growth rally in the biggest manufacturing country in the world has officially ended. The US on the other hand, was able to gain a little in May.

The graph you are seeing above is absolutely key in this article because of a few reasons. The first one is the fact that China is the main driver behind commodity prices such as iron ore. This is also the answer to the many comments that asked why China is important even though Cliffs does not have any significant exposure in China.

That's why there is no iron ore/Cliffs Natural Resources CLF rally without the participation of China as you can see in the green areas in the second graph of this article. I marked all major Cliffs rallies to see whether there are similarities. It turns out that the fundamental story is confirmed: both China and the US have to rally to get some upside returns.

The direct comparison between iron ore and the Chinese manufacturing index can be seen below. The biggest rallies were provided by a manufacturing PMI rally.

That's why it is unlikely to see a new PMI rally anytime soon. China is still deleveraging and the effects could be devastating. The worst thing about deleveraging is the fact that China needs 4 currency units to create one unit of GDP. That means that only leverage can 'save' these growth rallies. Everything else causes slowing and deflation - only to save the system from an inevitable crash. Note that I am not predicting a crash, it is just important to know why China is deleveraging and why there is no perfect solution regardless the efforts of the government.

Source: The Chinese Economic "Death Spiral"

Conclusion

Cliffs' fundamental case keeps weakening. Chinese deleveraging has hit its leading economic indicator and pushed commodities further down. Dalian iron ore futures are tanking and the NYMEX listed iron ore futures are at their lowest levels since September of 2016.

I do get the comments that mention Cliffs' financial stability and well-run management. All of this is correct. The company won't go bankrupt. Neither will we see internal difficulties that add to a bear case.

The problem we are facing is the bad fundamental situation for iron ore. There is no need to buy this bottom since we have no indications that we will see a new uptrend.

I am staying away to use this company as a long in my portfolio once this situation changes. For now, I'll ignore the stock and advise you to do the same.

