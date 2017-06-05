General Mills In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I feel this could be a good entry point despite my belief that dividend growth will begin to slow.

I would categorize GIS as a strawberry stock within the Garden Portfolio. Strawberries start off with reasonable yields, between 2.5% and 4%, but really spread and take off through subsequent seasons, with DGRs from 7-15%. GIS has a current yield of 3.34% and is a Dividend Contender, having paid increasing dividends in 13 consecutive years. Any streak that stretches back before 2008 displays a commitment to the dividend that I find attractive within my portfolio.

The past DGRs for GIS are 7.5%, 1 year; 9.4%, 3 year; 9.7%, 5 year; and 10.4%, 10 year. In order to get a feel for future raises, I'll compare these DGRs to one another to look at any trends. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is usually the one I find most helpful, and for GIS, the ratio is 0.93. That means the dividend growth over the last 5 years is 93% of the 10-year growth average. Slowdowns in DGRs are inevitable, but a drop this small is about the best I can hope for. The 3/10 year ratio is similar at 0.90, but the 1/10 year falls to 0.72. While it is a moderate drop, it's not significant enough to concern me unless this year's raise experiences a similar or larger dip.

For a quick and dirty valuation, I'll compare the current yield of a stock with its 5-year average yield. As previously mentioned, the current yield is 3.34%, while the 5-year average is 2.97%. This would imply an undervaluation, with the share price needing to climb to $64.65 to bring the yield back in line with the average. That would be an increase of over 12% from today's level.

Another metric I'll compare to its past values is the payout ratio. GIS has a current EPS payout ratio of 71.1%. The average payout ratio over the last 10 years is 52.0%. While the company may still be comfortable with a higher than average payout ratio, it doesn't have unlimited room to expand. In itself, this discrepancy isn't a bad sign, but it's something I'll consider during my projections.

Without earnings growth, dividend growth will have to end at some point. That's why I look at the past 5 years of growth as well as the estimated 5-year growth rate. GIS has a 5-year growth estimate of 6.2%. This could limit future dividend growth to a point, but GIS experienced only a 0.5% growth over the previous 5 years, but grew the dividend at 9.7%. Clearly, dividend growth will be forced to come back towards earnings growth sooner or later by either slowing the DGR or increasing earnings.

The last piece of information I'll incorporate into my dividend estimates is the debt to equity ratio. GIS currently sports a D/E of 2.39. I feel that is higher than I would like and should put more of a hard cap on dividend growth, because I wouldn't want to see more debt added in order to give bigger raises. All things considered, I think 6% is a reasonable DGR for the next 5 years. This equates to a total of $11.44 earned for every share, for a 5-year payback of 20%. Therefore, every 5 shares held today will generate a "bonus" share through reinvested dividends by June 2022.

GIS is what I refer to as a strawberry stock with its nice yield and moderate DGRs. Based on the high payout ratio and debt level, I anticipate those DGRs to slow. However, even a drop to mid-single digits would represent modest yearly raises. GIS isn't a stock I'd buy for growth, but now seems like a decent entry point for some capital appreciation along with income growth. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, TGT, T, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.