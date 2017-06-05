Akebia Therapeutics Forges Deals To Manage Costs And Profitability

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) recently announced its new collaboration with Vifor Pharmaceuticals, adding more vigor to its well-performing stock. The agreement entailed Vifor selling the company's Vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the United States. While the distribution deal is contingent upon the approval of the system by the US Food and Drug Administration, it also provided for Vifor injecting $50 million equity funds into Akebia. The deal valued Akebia Therapeutics stock at $14 apiece, showing upside to its current market valuation. Vadadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor stabilizer, is currently in Phase 3 development for treating anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. The deal is expected to help quickly ramp up the market for the system upon its approval. Fresenius Medical Care is the largest kidney dialysis provider in the U.S. In 2016, it accounted for treating nearly 40 percent of the total dialysis patients in the country.

The terms of the deal provides for Akebia Therapeutics to receive $20 million in milestone payments from Vifor. Akebia Therapeutics will have to share such revenue with its US collaborator Otsuka. The company is also working towards developing the system as it started its Phase 2 FO2RWARD study of the system in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease patients who are hyporesponsive to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents. The company expects the study to provide data by the end of 2018. The study is crucial as it will help in increasing the market penetration of the system to include the patients who do not adequately respond to ESA treatment. These patients account for 10 to 15 percent of the total dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease market.

The company's Vifor deal will likely help it in breaking its loss making streak as well. The company reported its first quarter loss at $44.5 million. Its per share loss stood at $1.15 while at the same time, the company also reported revenue of $20.9 million. The quarterly loss jumped from $25.8 million net loss it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, it also saw nearly triple jump in its research and development expenses to $60 million, up from $20 million in the first quarter of 2016. The jump in research and development expenses is mainly due to the PRO2TECT and INNO2VATE Phase 3 programs. While that may be so, increasing expenses and decreasing cash position is a critical risk for a clinical stage company, and investors should be wary of future dilution.

Akebia Therapeutics is also moving ahead with its collaborations which are expected to show results in the coming months. The company has boosted its deals with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, with which it has a profit sharing arrangement in the US. Now, the companies also have a licensing arrangement for Europe, China and other territories, excluding Latin America. The agreement will offer committed capital and potential milestone payments of up to $865 million, which will provide Akebia Therapeutics with liquidity it needs to keep up with its mounting research and development expenses and other costs. The sharing of development expenses with other parties may also let the company keep a tab on its profitability.

While the company's mounting losses are a cause of concern, the company has taken a number of steps to better manage its expenses and improve its revenue streams. Both its PRO2TECT and INNO2VATE programs have shown encouraging results. In the first quarter, the company had data from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee which showed that both the programs met their endpoints for their global Phase 3 and may continue without requiring any modification. This finding keeps the timeline for Vadadustat on the right track.

Akebia Therapeutics stock has shown rather solid performance as it gained over 52 percent in the past 12 months. The stock is expected to maintain its performance as the company forges ahead with its new collaborations. The company's earlier deal with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation is likely to show its results later this year, giving a strong catalyst to the stock. The deal was struck in 2015 and provided for various development costs and milestone payments. Akebia Therapeutics expects the collaboration revenue from the deal to commence in the second half of this year.

While the stock is currently nearly 15 percent off its 52 weeks high, it is expected to keep up the momentum. Any dip in the market price may be taken as opportunity to build position in the stock. The company's increasing expenses and cash position are the likely pain points for the stock investors. However, the company's collaborations are likely to address the liquidity issues. Akebia Therapeutics closed the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $251.8 million, which provides a rather short runway to the company, provided its high development costs. Akebia Therapeutics, however, claimed that its arrangements will see the company into the first quarter of 2019. The stockholders' stand to benefit from the company's strong performance for its product development as well as from its financial arrangements.

