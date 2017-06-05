bebe stores: Clear Value Masked By Messy Restructuring

Indications suggest bebe may be bought before the necessary time is granted to recognize its value as an online retailer.

At the current price of around $5 a share, bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) offers a well-protected entry point for investors. While bebe is a mere shadow of the company that once commanded a split-adjusted $289 stock price a decade ago, the risk-reward scenario provided by today's price is strikingly attractive, as is outlined below.

Together, three key factors compose my bullish thesis for bebe.

The narrative driving bebe's stock price is soon to fundamentally shift from a story of a doomed brick-and-mortar retail company to one of an emerging online retailer built on a strong brand foundation. The current emphasis on the bebe of yesterday, as well as the confusion and messiness created by the company's soon-to-be-completed restructuring, is the primary cause of the discount in today's price. Absent any major coverage from Wall Street analysts, the possibility, if not likelihood, that bebe is being prepped for a sale has gone unrecognized. The behavior of major insiders gives weight to the suspicion that bebe's stock may increase sooner rather than later. Downside risk for bebe at current levels is largely capped by the value that could be extracted in a worse-case liquidation scenario.

Today's bebe Is Still Priced As The bebe of Yesterday

Since its founding in 1976, bebe operated as a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer. On March 21, that all changed when the company announced it would close all its brick-and-mortar stores and seek a turnaround as an online brand. Through two waves (March 28 and May 4), bebe successfully negotiated the closing of all its 173 store locations, evading bankruptcy and agreeing to pay $60-65 million in lease termination payments to its landlords and expense some $22 million in impairment charges. The company's most recent balance sheet (shown below with numbers in the thousands) is yet to reflect approximately $55.1 million and $11.3 million of these lease termination payments and impairment charges, respectively.

Simply marking down bebe's assets by $11.3 million from impairment charges and deducting $55.1 million for termination payments leave bebe with only $43.2 million in total assets as compared to $46.5 million in total liabilities (nothing is deducted from liabilities as the termination payment obligations are not carried on the balance sheet). Such simple subtraction reveals the sentiment of concern currently depressing bebe's stock price.

Far from crediting bebe's stock for what the company may be worth after the restructuring, the market is presently worried as to if bebe will even make it through restructuring successfully.

I believe the success of the restructuring is reasonably assured, and the market should move onward to reflecting the value of bebe as an exclusively online retailer. As of April 1, bebe had working capital of $65.1 million with almost enough cash and equivalents ($26.8 million) to cover all current liabilities ($32.2 million). Even though the pending $55.1 million in termination payments are not displayed in the company's liability section, the company has $28.4 million in inventory (expected to liquidate for a marginal loss) and $25.8 million in real estate (expected to liquidate for a gain) to cover these obligations. Meanwhile, the combined $20.1 million in receivables, property and equipment, and other assets more than cover the remaining $14.2 million in long-term liabilities in the worst-case scenario. bebe management has also already discussed the use of bridge funding if needed.

When bebe emerges from this restructuring within the next two quarters, bebe will exist as an online retailer operating through its three websites (bebe.com, bebeoutlets.com, and 2bstores.com). bebe has never broken out its online sales separately, but in fiscal 2015, Internet Retailer estimated bebe's online sales to be $37.6 million, up from $32.6 million in fiscal 2014. Conservatively, bebe's online sales will total $50 million in fiscal 2017, with the increase resulting from organic online growth and a small influx of previously in-store shoppers moving online.

On this $50 million in sales and applying the average net profit margin of 2.97% for the 57 companies in the U.S. online retail industry, bebe will generate roughly $1.485 million in net income, equating to $0.18 in earnings per share. With the current stock price around $5, that would imply a price to earnings ratio of 28, falling right in line with bebe's previous industry group's (special line retail) average P/E ratio of 20.5. The special line retail industry's average P/S ratio of 0.68 also closely correlates with bebe's current 0.80 P/S ratio assuming $50 million in sales.

Quite importantly, however, bebe is soon to no longer be a member of the special lines retail industry. Rightfully so, bebe will join as a member of the U.S. online retail industry, which commands drastically different valuation metrics. The 57 companies in the U.S. online retail industry average a P/S ratio of 2.84 and a forward P/E ratio of 49. For a wide host of reasons, Wall Street values online retail companies much more than special line brick-and-mortar retail companies; only the market has yet to value bebe on this appropriate basis.

On this classification, bebe's stock is conservatively worth anywhere from $8.82 ($0.18 EPS * 49 P/E) to $12.36 ($50M Sales * 2 P/S). The market has yet to reflect such value in bebe as an online retailer, primarily because of the fear bebe may never make it through this restructuring. As I have already stated, however, I believe completion of the restructuring to be reasonably assured. For what it's worth, management stated in the most recent 10-Q, "We expect that the proceeds to be received from the sale of real estate, together with existing cash and equivalents will be sufficient to pay the costs associated with this restructuring."

Indications of A Resolution Sooner Rather than Later

Perhaps, unfortunately, for public investors, I do not believe the opportunity to profit from the long-term story of bebe as an online retailer built on a strong brand will remain in a few quarters.

I believe once the company has successfully moved past the lingering effects of its brick-and-mortar operations and settles the remainder of its lease termination payments, the company will be sold. The fire-sale manner in which all of bebe's retail operations were shuttered indicates that the company is quickly cleaning itself up for something. It would have made more strategic sense to keep certain exceptionally strong stores operating for a time. More than half of all shares outstanding (some 4.6 million) are owned by the company's 78-year-old founder Manny Mashouf, who I believe wants out. I believe Mashouf is readying his company to be unloaded, with an added bonus for the buyer stemming from the net operating losses ($220 million in the past four and a half years) generated by the company which can be used to deduct from taxable income moving forward. Substantiating such a suspicion is bebe's March 22 announcement that its Board of Directors was "exploring strategic alternatives for the company."

I am also intrigued by the recent movements of the second largest shareholder, small-cap activist investor, and company director Lloyd I. Miller, who has been accumulating additional shares recently as is disclosed by his Form 4 filings (required because he is a 10% owner). A summary of Miller's recent purchases is displayed in the chart below.

Before May 5, Miller already owned over 800,000 shares in the company. I simply find it interesting that Miller has felt it necessary to increase his already large position with so much going on in the company.

Under a scenario to acquire the company, any bid for the company would likely have to come close to the 52-week high of $9.10 to satisfy shareholders, although Mashouf and Miller would effectively carry any vote. A price of $8 a share would likely do the trick.

Worst-Case Scenario Downside Proves Shallow

What if I am wrong? What if Lloyd I. Miller is wrong? It is possible bebe does not make it out of restructuring. The liquidation of its inventories could go horribly wrong. bebe could be left with no providers of bridge funding. Even in such a nightmare scenario, bankruptcy is highly improbable.

Most likely, bebe would turn to liquidate all of its remaining assets, selling the rights to the 50% remaining of its trademark and intellectual property portfolio and the rights to operate its websites. Even in such a desperate maneuver, it is difficult to imagine bebe not coming out with at least $35 million in assets to distribute to shareholders. As was previously discussed, bebe's effective shareholder equity at present, including the effect of impairment charges and the termination payments, is around breakeven.

bebe received $35 million in exchange for half its trademark and intellectual portfolio in 2016, and with the added rights to operate its websites, $35 million is an ultra-conservative estimate. $35 million from this final liquidation equates to around $4.33 a share, providing a close safety net for investors at current prices. Given the potential reward associated with bebe's operation as an online retailer or a possible acquisition, this is certainly a risk I am willing to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEBE AT $4.90.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.