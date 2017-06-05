Bonds And Commodities: Opportunities Or Traps?

For most investors on this website, bonds and commodities act more as sugar-and-spice to a stock-heavy portfolio than primary investment tools. But we all know one or two commodity or bond traders who seem to always outperform the market. The type of trader who emphasizes these tools to the point of minimizing stocks is an enigma to many, but his trading strategy is not always so complex - at the very least, it is highly seasonal.

Since I began "trading" instead of "investing," I have become very sensitive to seasonality, specifically monthly seasonality. Because my average holding is roughly one month, I always want to trade in the direction of the investment vehicle's seasonality.

Both bonds and commodities have strong seasonal patterns. Stock traders need not ignore these seasonal trends and would benefit greatly by using them to their advantage, whether it be entry timing or outright buying commodities and bonds for seasonal plays. Today, I want to offer my recommendation for a June pair trade, which uses ETFs for commodities and bonds - allowing you to bypass the futures and bond markets.

The two tools of interest follow:

PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC)

DBC holds commodity futures, rolling them over at expirations while simultaneously employing an anti-contango strategy (hence the downward drift commonly seen in such ETFs is minimized in DBC). By purchasing DBC for your portfolio, you gain exposure to a large set of commodities, from aluminum to silver. However, the bulk of DBC's holdings are in energy commodities, with crude, oil, and natural gas composing 50% of the ETF:

Think of DBC as exposure to an energy-biased future trader's portfolio. In our June pair trade, DBC will be our long leg.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

Bonds are typically considered safe and low in volatility. TLT brings more volatility into the mix and is even daytraded by many. Because we want bonds as the short leg for this pair trade, TLT is thus my preferred choice for a bond ETF.

Fear

With the US dollar falling, we would expect commodities to rise, as that has been found to be a standard relationship. Yet we haven't seen an especially large connection in recent times, and Citi has even stated that the correlation no longer holds. (However, I should note that I have found Citi to be rather unreliable in its predictions.) The USD and commodities seemed to have become uncoupled, and both are falling in value, a phenomenon I attribute to fear.

During times of fear, bonds tend to maintain steady and often rise. With the market at a peak and summer being one of the more fearful seasons (lower probability of a rally; higher probability of a correction), we see a rise in the buying of bonds. Graphing TLT and DBC together shows diversion, albeit slight:

The pair trade implies a thesis of a trend reversal of both these ETFs, or at least strong enough in one to overcome the current trend. Reversal pair trades, by the way, tend to be safer than momentum pair trades because of long-run mean reversion being likely to hit at least one of the traded vehicles. The current pair trade implies that the perceived fear is actually overestimated.

If so, stability should drive down TLT. DBC, however, is expected to rebound for other reasons and is the more complex leg of this trade. One such impetus for taking a long position in DBC is the fact that commodities are so beaten down that investors are increasingly expecting a bottom.

Expectations Priced In Wrongly

One of the primary reasons for the current fear in the market is Trump. I say Trump and not Trump policies because both are important here. His policies and reforms will certainly have an effect on the market, but his failure to pass them would also have an effect.

Instead of predicting whether Trump will succeed in his policy reform and whether these reforms will radically change the macro environment, I take the stance that these predictions won't help us. Rather, I believe that Trump's effect on the stock market - much of which is already baked in to the prices of the bond and commodities markets - is overblown. One catalyst for our pair trade is that reality will set in (i.e., the market will realize that Trump is not a leading market indicator) and mean reversion will occur, causing both ETFs to reverse in direction.

An easy way to keep track of the fear is to simply plot the 20-year yield curve:

If it is falling, fear is rising. But fear is a feeling, not a prediction. The perceived problems, if proved, will solidify a curve; if disproved, however, a reversal is highly likely.

I have found corporate bonds to be more reliable as a fear indicator than the 20-year treasuries (e.g., TLT) because we want to make predictions about businesses, not about the government. The trend of TLT is "perceived fear" while the trend of corporate bonds in the form of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is "actual fear." (The truth is the former is macro fears, while the latter is business environment fears, but the interpretation of one being more reliable than the other for the stock market is what I'm reaching for.)

Now, we plot LQD to TLT to see real concerns versus perceived concerns. A low value and a sloping trend would support our short trade on TLT. Indeed, this is what we see:

I have left the ADX line with the DI lines in case anyone is curious as to how I define trends in such a graph. If we see the red DI and green DI diverging, we have reason to believe that a trend is forming or has formed. The interpretation here is that investors are worrying over nothing, piling into bonds without reason, which leads to an overbought bond market.

On the long side of this trade we have commodities, which many consider to currently be in a bear market. This bear market is different, however. But consider first the standard commodity bear market: Falling commodities imply weaker business because of lower demand - ergo, bear market.

But our current bear market is not one that reflects business declines. Instead, it is one based merely on price. Too many investors and quants are reacting to this price-driven bear market as if it were a business-driven bear market, again leading to an overreaction.

Because we have thus far happily plotted ETF ratios, we may as well do so with our pair trade. This is what we want to see reverse. Note the stochastics, showing a grossly oversold status:

The Trade

This is a reversal trade. I believe my thesis has been explained in enough depth for most investors, and it took me over 1,200 words. But one thing is missing - and astute investors already know what.

The missing element is "why now?" Every reversal play needs either a catalyst to begin the reversal or a seasonal explanation. I have a seasonal explanation.

To avoid padding this article with even more words, I leave you with two charts that justify opening the trade now. While the fundamental thesis of the trade holds as long as fear overpowers actual risk and as long as commodity market sentiment remains overly low, the seasonality of these two ETFs have only recently aligned. June seems to be the best entry point for this reversal play:

July is the thorn in our side here. You could avoid July and open the trade in August, if you wish. However, I don't mind having one bullish month in an otherwise 7-month-long bearish trend.

DBC's pattern is a bit more hectic, but still shows June as the bull leader:

But one more thing is missing: The actual trade, specified. It's not what you think because we are not actually shorting TLT.

Instead, I prefer going long on the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT). Long is safer than short. But because TBT is 2x leveraged, make sure you buy $2 DBC for every $1 TBT.

The trade is:

Buy x shares DBC

Buy y shares TBT, where y = x/2

One More Thing

As a gap trader, I want to let everyone know that the gap in TLT today looks like an area gap:

The gap between the two candlesticks should fill, as per my gap trading strategy, which has been heavily backtested. Here is the backtested result of trading this type of gap on TLT consistently (take a short position, hold for 4 days):

