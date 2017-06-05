Political Risks Grow As Governments Fail To Deal With Their Structural Issues

Unfortunately, the solutions proposed to these "cyclical" problems help to benefit those that can take advantage of the opportunities created by the solutions while the structural problems remain unresolved.

Many of the problems arising in Western nations these days are related to the structural issues they face while they tend to focus on short-run "cyclical" issues that dominate elections.

Political risk is dominating the headlines these days and you can imagine that the savvy and sophisticated investors are trying to take advantage of it.

Political risk connected with the Western world is getting more and more attention these days in financial markets and in the business community.

Just look at all the upheaval that is occurring in the United States and Europe ever since the Brexit vote in the UK last June.

The vote in for the UK to "leave" the European Union almost completely surprised not only those that lived there, but also surprised the world.

Then there was the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

This latter victory really got the attention of the press, the pundits, and a lot of other people. And, there has been a lot of worrying about elections ever since. The focus was placed on the "populist" uprising.

First there was an election in the Netherlands, which saw the center hold. Then there was the French presidential election between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the "populist" Marine Le Pen, which again was won by the center.

Then attention turned to Germany…and then Italy…and then back again on Great Britain. The Germans had an election scheduled for this September and there concern was expressed over whether or not Angela Merkel could be re-elected once again.

Then with the victory of Macron in France, former Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi began to push for a fall date for the election there even though the "populist" movement, the Five Star Movement, was leading in the polls.

Around the same time, British Prime Minister Theresa May saw an opportunity to strengthen her position in the Brexit talks and called for an election that will take place this Thursday.

The threat to the stability or even the existence of the European Union is in question. And, this concern over political stability is present in the United States. Businesses and financial markets don't really know where to turn at this time.

What is going on here?

I believe that the major Western nations are facing a crisis related to the structural problems that exist within their economies while the leaders of these countries are still primarily trying to fight cyclical problems, problems related to business cycles and unemployment rates.

For one thing, cyclical problems lend themselves more to the political cycle as politicians gear up for the "next" election promising more fiscal and monetary stimulus to put people back to work again…back to work in the jobs they used to be employed in.

Structural problems require longer-term solutions that extend beyond election cycles and so do not lend themselves so much to individuals that are working hard to get re-elected in the upcoming election. Structural problems require lots of thought and a time-horizon beyond the two- or four- or six-year cycles built into our electoral systems.

President Trump was elected promising to make "America Great Again" through tax cuts, infrastructure spending and protecting US businesses. All short-run solutions.

For another thing, the general governmental framework for resolving these "cyclical" problems is "Keynesian" or "Neo-Keynesian" in nature. This framework devised from someone, John Maynard Keynes, who is famously quoted: "In the long run we are all dead."

But, these "Keynesian" solutions were devised for "class" reasons. Mr. Keynes, during the First World War, into the 1920s was extremely worried about the proletariat uprisings in Russia and the possibility that these disturbances would pop up elsewhere, even in England. His concern was that he and his friends in the educated, upper middle-classes would be displaced if such a revolution were successful. Life would become unbearable.

The solution was to keep the lower classes working so that they would feel a part of the system and would be less likely to take up arms.

To keep these individuals working you just had to stimulate the economy through either monetary policy, if it was effective, or through government spending that would stimulate jobs, even if the jobs were connected with digging up buried money.

In the post-World War II period, this framework became the foundation of governmental policy. As President Richard Nixon exclaimed in the late 1960s, "We are all Keynesians now."

Unfortunately, this framework does not take into account changes in technology, especially information technology, and it does not take into account globalization and the spread of supply chains throughout the world. Mr. Keynes built his system around minimizing international capital flows and world trade. Nations needed to focus just on themselves.

But, technology has changed and globalization prospered during over the past sixty years. Fiscal and monetary stimulus could not keep people employed when the nature of work was changing.

So, there are job openings, but large numbers of the unemployed do not have the requisite skills. There are job openings, but as Tyler Cowen writes in his latest book "The Complacent Class," people are not willing or able to relocate. And, innovations and changes are taking place over shorter and shorter periods of time making "catching up" harder and harder.

I don't have all the solutions to these problems but I do believe that not enough focus is being given to them. And, this situation has been growing for a considerable period of time. There were "neglected" and "disaffected" parts of the American society going back into the 1960s. President Nixon built his "Southern Strategy" to get elected in 1968. J. D. Vance also takes us back into this period of time in his bestselling book "Hillbilly Elegy."

These issues have to be addressed because they cannot be resolved by just "goosing up" aggregate demand. And, if these issues are not addressed, the political "disaffection" will continue to dominate the political scene, which will then be translated into financial markets and business markets.

And, just as a final note, the use of the Keynesian framework to construct the plans of economic stimulus just exacerbate the situation even more as the wealthy or sophisticated investors play off of governmental policies to create even more income inequality. For example, the most popular post I have ever written is about how "Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy".

The mantra of the investment community is still "Don't Fight the Fed!" Even when the Federal Reserve supports the current modest increases in its policy rate of interest with a calming picture of how it will manage its balance sheet in the future, the stock market hits new historical highs.

And, where does one look to see the most current, the most advanced thinking on the direction of financial markets and industries? The MIT financial economist Andrew Lo, in his just published book, "Adaptive Markets" suggests that we look at the hedge fund industry. It, he writes, is at the forefront of financial evolution.

This we will be doing in the future. It is all connected with political risk and how some of the most savvy and sophisticated investors are making billions of dollars. And, for the most part, hedge funds are mostly unregulated.

Given all the political unease now dominating the West, it is my belief that "smart money" will be looking for how it can best take advantage of the disconnection between politics and the need to restructure of economies. Mr. Lo describes how financial markets adjust to disconnections, to changes in technology, to changes in regulations, to changes in population, and to changes in governments. This seems to be the environment we will be working in for the next few years.

