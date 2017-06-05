Huge Inventory Levels At CATO: Earnings Outlook Appears Bleak

Despite a high dividend yield and large cash balance, Cato looks like a value trap.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is a special retailer of dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags. As of 01/28/17, Cato operated in 33 states primarily in the southeast. Its retail concepts include Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona.

Online competition killing Cato: In a world where consumers are increasingly shopping online (i.e. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), Cato has underinvested considerably in its e-commerce channel.

Many larger retailers (such as department stores like Macy's (NYSE:M) or Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)) have felt the impact of online competitors like Amazon. For smaller companies like Cato, increased online competition can be the kiss of death.

In each of the past two years, e-commerce sales accounted for less than 2% of Cato's total sales and same store sales.

As pictured below, Cato's sales have remained pretty much flat over the past five years. In addition, revenue-per-average store declined 5.7% from 2012 to 2016.

Significant revenue deterioration: More recently, Cato's revenue deterioration has accelerated considerably

In Q1 2017, sales declined 16.7% to $239.7 million. Sales growth began to slow considerably in Q2 16 and deteriorated every single quarter since then.

After a poor 2016 holiday season (where sales declined 12.0%), Cato followed up with a 16.7% decline to start out 2017. In its Q1 earnings release, Cato blamed the sales deterioration to continued "merchandise missteps."

Our negative sales trend persisted throughout the first quarter, impacting margins and earnings as we continued to work through our merchandise misstep.

- John Cato-CEO

Despite the obvious sales slowdown, Cato's inventory levels are significantly elevated. Over the past three quarters, DSI increased by double digits:

This will result in significant margin and earnings compression. Let's take a look at the history of Cato's inventory build over the past year.

Inventory build occurs in the second quarter of 2016: In Q2 2016, DSI increased 8.1% to 82 days. Cato did not provide specific commentary about the inventory build-up in its 10-Q.

DSI continues to increase in the third quarter: In Q3 2016, DSI increased 16.3% to 98 days. In its Q3 16 results announcement, Cato indicated soft sales in the first half of the year continued. In addition, it said it experienced "a number of merchandise assortment and timing issues" that resulted in a significant reduction of regular priced sales.

As a result, Cato had significant markdown inventory going into Q4 (the holiday season).

CATO guided for the liquidation of fall merchandise and believed it made the necessary adjustments for the spring season.

The liquidation of fall merchandise will put severe pressure on fourth quarter earnings; however, we feel we have made the necessary merchandise adjustments for the spring season to get our business back on track.

- John CATO-Chairman, President, and CEO. Q3 2016 results announcement

Q4 build resulted in significant markdowns: In Q4 2016, DSI increased 13.4% to 88 days.

In its Q4 16 earnings release, Cato said the overall apparel retail environment continued to be difficult. Further, it highlighted impacts from the disruption of growing online sales from other retailers, which resulted in lower store traffic.

As a result of the elevated inventory levels, Cato was forced to make "significant reductions" to regular priced sales.

In the back half of the year, we made several mistakes in our merchandise assortment, fit and timing. This resulted in significant reductions to regular priced sales causing us to liquidate a large portion of our slow selling inventory which put severe pressure on earnings.

- John Cato-Chairman, President, and CEO. Q4 16 results announcement release

Inventory levels remain high going into the spring season: In Q1 2017, DSI increased 13.4% to 87 days, the third consecutive double digit increase. Cato did not comment about the (still) elevated inventory levels in its 10-Q or in its earnings release.

Inventory levels remain high despite prior commentary (from the Q3 16 earnings release) that inventory levels would be back on track for the spring season.

The elevated inventory levels should put significant pressure on gross margin, EPS, and cash flow. Until Cato improves its inventory levels, a turnaround is unlikely.

Conclusion: Bulls will probably point to CATO's high dividend (6.4% yield) and large cash balance ($231M).

However, CATO is very poorly positioned in a retail environment that is shifting towards online. In addition, the elevated inventory levels should pressure short-term earnings.

Cato's business model appears broken and fundamentals will deteriorate as online competition heats up.

At this level, Cato looks like a value trap and could be a good short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CATO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.