10 Canadian Dividend All-Stars That Raised Their Dividend In May

Dividend growth investors, such as myself, look for quality companies that have a history of raising their dividends on a regular basis. Although not as comprehensive as the U.S. Dividend Champions list, Canada's dividend paying companies also present investors with dividend growth opportunities and have thus far received limited coverage on SA. This is the fifth of a monthly series that identifies the most recent dividend increases of the Canadian Dividend All-Stars, companies that have raised their dividend for at least 5 consecutive years.

Of note, U.S.-based investors should be aware that they are subject to a 15% withholding tax on dividends paid within a taxable account. On the other hand, should U.S.-based investors hold their Canadian dividend paying stocks in their retirement accounts, there are no withholding taxes on dividends paid due to our mutual tax treaty.

MAY'S UPDATES

Last month saw decent activity as ten Canadian Dividend All-Stars raised their dividends in the month of May. Of note, four of the companies that raised their dividends in May are dual-listed, which means they can be found on both the major U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges, while the others can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market. These companies are: Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), Telus (NYSE:TU) [TSE: T] and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Ticker Company Date Yield Old New Inc. (OTC:CPXGF) Cineplex Inc. May-02 3.09 $0.1350 $0.1400 3.70 (OTCPK:LBLCF) Loblaw Companies Limited May-03 1.52 $0.2600 $0.2700 3.85 Enbridge Inc May-04 4.21 $0.5830 $0.6100 4.63 Franco-Nevada Corp May-09 1.35 $0.2200 $0.2300 4.55 (OTCPK:CIFAF) CI Financial Corp. May-11 5.07 $0.1150 $0.1175 2.17 Telus Corporation May-11 4.42 $0.4800 $0.4925 2.60 Canadian REIT May-18 3.87 $0.1525 $0.1558 2.16 Bank of Montreal May-25 3.58 $0.8800 $0.9000 2.27 (OTCPK:LRCDF) Laurentian Bank Of Canada May-30 4.15 $0.6100 $0.6200 1.64 (OTCPK:NTIOF) National Bank May-31 3.99 $0.5600 $0.5800 3.57

Of Note, all companies on this list pay out their dividends in Canadian funds with the exception of Franco-Nevada who pays out their dividend in US funds.

VALUATIONS

Once again, much like the companies that raised dividends in April, value is hard to find as the majority of these companies are either trading in-line with fair value or appear to be overvalued based on a number of metrics. One company, CI Financial, appears significantly undervalued based on their historical P/E ratio, but investors should always look at a number of metrics to determine a company's valuation.

CI FINANCIAL [TSE: CIX]- Sector: Financial Services: Industry: Asset Management

(Streak: 7 Years)

CI Financial is one of only three Asset Management companies that are currently classified as Dividend All-Stars and provide a breadth of wealth management products and services, primarily in the Canadian Market. CI operates through these main companies; CI Investments, Assante Wealth Management Ltd. Stonegate Private Counsel, Grant Samuel Funds management and First Asset Capital Corp. Likewise, they hold a majority equity stake in Marret Asset Management Inc., and minority stakes in Lawrence Park Capital Partners and Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Why do they appear undervalued? For starters, CI financial is currently trading significantly below their historical P/E averages (see F.A.S.T. Graphs below). Likewise, they are trading at a discount to their 5YR historical Price to Free Cash Flow (11.40 vs 13.65) and Price to Book (4.08 vs 4.65) ratios. Finally, Morningstar, which values CI Financial based on a net asset value forecast, has a fair value price of C$27.50/share, a slight premium (2.3%) over Friday's closing price.

On the flip side, their current share price of C$26.88 is at a significant premium (58%) to their Graham Value of C$16.91. Likewise, when looking at their growth forecasts, CI's PEG ratio is currently 1.7 and a PEG over 1.0 typically signifies that the company's earnings are not keeping up with the company's share price and as such can be considered overvalued. Finally, when using the dividend discount model, CI's intrinsic value is only C$14.47, implying that they are trading at an 86% premium. Of note, in my calculations, I used the 1YR Canadian Treasury Bill as my Risk Free Rate ("Rf") since we are dealing with a Canadian security and my Expected Market Return ("EMR") was based on the S&P/TSX Composite historical average return of 8.9%. Furthermore, I used 5% as their expected dividend growth rate, in line with their 1YR growth rate.

As you can see, using the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart below, CI Financial appears to be undervalued, but using some other valuation methods such as the PEG ratio, the Gordon Dividend Discount model and the Graham number, they appear significantly overvalued. CI Financial is a good example on how different valuation methods can provide mixed signals and investors should always take a look at more than one metric. Based on the numbers above, I would not consider CI Financial undervalued, and I would wait for a better entry point.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.