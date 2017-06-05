Restock Your Portfolio With Kroger

Kroger is the largest grocery retailer in the US and stands to benefit the most.

Investment Thesis

Food deflation has been hurting grocery store revenues, but there is mounting evidence that it has already ended. Kroger (NYSE:KR) is attractively priced compared to its peers and is a strong buy ahead of its earnings in two weeks.

The End of Food Deflation

While food deflation is good for the consumer, it is bad for almost everyone else, from the farmers to the grocery stores. In the case of grocers, food deflation hurts top-line growth. Shoppers continue to buy what they need, only the items cost less and revenues for the store go down. Combine that with the discounting of existing inventory and already tight profit margins are squeezed.

2016 was a terrible year for grocery stores, but evidence is mounting that the longest period of food deflation in recent memory is already over.

In their May 4th conference call, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Bradley Lukow referred to the pressures of food deflation on the business:

Deflation of 3% reached its highest levels since we've been a public company, mainly driven by deepening produce deflation during January and to a lesser extent in the back half of the quarter. By the end of the quarter, many of our categories entered a neutral or slightly positive territory with regards to inflation.

One week later on May 12th, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released their CPI Detailed Report for April 2017. In it, they said of food prices:

The food index rose 0.2 percent in April, its fourth consecutive increase. The index for food at home advanced 0.2 percent, following a 0.5-percent increase in March. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 2.2 percent as the index for fresh vegetables increased 5.1 percent, its largest increase since February 2011.

In the following week in their May 18th conference call, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) CFO Brett Biggs remarked:

Additionally, the grocery business continued to improve with food categories delivering the strongest quarterly comp sales performance in more than three years, due in part to a lack of market deflation in food, excluding price investments.

I would be skeptical of any of these data points individually. Taken together, it looks increasingly likely that the deflationary pressure on grocery stores has already ended. I expect we'll receive further confirmation when Kroger reports earnings on June 15th.

Kroger

Kroger was founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, OH, and has grown into the biggest supermarket chain in the US and one of the biggest retailers in the world. This page from its 2016 Fact Book illustrates the scale of the company:

While it does have convenience stores, pharmacies and jewelry stores, 94% of its revenue comes from supermarkets. Kroger's position as the biggest grocery retailer in the country makes it the greatest potential beneficiary of future food inflation.

One difficulty in assessing Kroger as a company, though, is figuring out who to compare them to. As a grocery retailer, it is often compared to Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) and Sprouts Farmers Market, both of whom focus exclusively on natural and organic products and trade at significantly higher PE multiples. Supervalu (NYSE: SVU) is equal parts wholesaler and retailer, and notably suspended its dividend in 2012. Wal-Mart is frequently quoted as a competitor, but grocery makes up only a portion of its revenue. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the specter that hangs over the entire retail industry, but it has so far failed to take market share from Kroger.

The fact is that many competitors to Kroger have been acquired by the company over the years, leaving it virtually alone at the top of the grocery retail space. Many consumers shop at Kroger and don't even realize it because their particular store is called something else, but that doesn't lessen brand loyalty to their local store.

Attractive Valuation

The past year has been difficult for every company in the grocery store industry, but Kroger has been particularly hard hit. It is down 12.7% year to date and 17.3% over the past twelve months.

KR data by YCharts

After the decline in stock price, it is now trading at very attractive levels.

Ticker: KR

52-week high: 37.97

52-week low: 28.29

Closing price on 6/2/17: 30.13

2016 adjusted EPS: 2.12

2017 EPS (mean estimate): 2.19

2018 EPS (mean estimate): 2.31

Trailing PE: 14.21

Forward PE: 13.76

Dividend yield: 1.59%

Kroger's PE compares favorably to its own 5-year averages of 17 (trailing PE) and 15 (forward PE). Analysts are predicting 3.3% EPS growth in 2017 and 5.5% EPS growth in 2018. Many of these estimates were predicated on food deflation lasting into the second half of 2017. If the current indicators are true and food deflation has already ended, Kroger should see even greater growth in earnings in the coming year.

Supervalu is the only industry peer that looks cheaper than Kroger, and there is good reason for that. Kroger's return on equity is far superior, and when you factor in its dividend yield and its lower debt, it looks like a much better investment.

Conclusion

Increased competition from Wal-Mart, Amazon, and more traditional peers could continue to put pressure on grocery store margins. With 12 consecutive years of market share gain in the face of tough competitors and over 100 years of corporate excellence, I would not avoid Kroger out of competitive fears.

Evidence is mounting that food deflation has already ended, and as the country's biggest supermarket operator, Kroger stands to gain the most. With an attractive valuation, Kroger is an excellent buying opportunity ahead of its next earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.