Spock Would Never Buy JNUG Or NUGT

It will always be better for investors to purchase triple exposure in GDXJ, rather than purchase JNUG.

In two prior articles, we have covered reasons why one should never buy the triple leveraged mining ETFs JNUG and NUGT. The Direxion Triple Gold Miner Bull (NYSEARCA:NUGT) and its brother the Direxion Junior Gold Miner Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) continue to be very popular trading vehicles, and we certainly don't expect to change that. People will choose what they want to choose, for reasons that are beyond the logical.

Consider Spock the Vulcan. He would never gamble or play the lottery. Why? It is completely irrational. The expected payback is always going to be less than the amount wagered. As a result, anyone who chooses to gamble or play the lottery must do so for reasons other than the logical. Purely rational actors like Spock would never gamble, and Spock certainly would never buy JNUG or NUGT, because the math simply doesn't work.

We don't intend to re-hash all of the arguments that we have already presented, but here are links to our prior articles. We don't expect the adrenaline-addicted JNUG devotees to read these links; rather, we expect adrenaline fueled rebuttals below. That's fine; we are just trying to help. Here are the links to our prior articles.

Why we believe the odds for blackjack are better than the odds at successfully trading JNUG and NUGT; and Why time decay ruins long-term value in triple-leveraged ETFs, and why measures of Value-At-Risk make NUGT a bad investment.

Here is one quick graph that covers a prior point. Consider a triple leveraged ETF that is based upon the price movement of an underlying ETF that moves 1% up one day, and 1% down the next day over 252 days. The triple ETF moves 3% up, 3% down every day for 252 days. At the end of the trading year, the triple-leveraged ETF is worth less than 90% of its original value. Time decay crushes buy-and-hold triple leveraged ETF holders, and there is no way to recover that lost value. Holding the underlying ETF with triple exposure will always be better than buying the 3X ETF itself. Let that point sink in a bit. This is not rocket science.

Here is why JNUG in particular has been so much more damaging to investors in 2017 than even a typical 3X ETF. Unlike the example above, where one day the triple ETF is up 3%, and another day it is down 3%, JNUG has lately been trading at a much higher multiple on gold down days than it has on up days.

During 2016, over all of the days that GLD traded up, it returned a total of 98.9%. On the days that GLD traded down, it returned a total of -89.9%. We tabulated all of the returns on JNUG over the same period on the same days that GLD traded up and down. We did the same calculations for 2017, as below.

We then took the ratio of JNUG up days divided by the GLD up days to come up with an average multiple that JNUG had to GLD over the two time frames and the up/down days. These multiples are tabulated below. Please note that the data for 2017 was taken through June 1 st, 2017.

The results in the table above are presented in the bar chart below. So far in 2017, JNUG has a multiple to GLD over nearly 10.7 when GLD trades down, and a multiple of only 7.6 when it trades up. This means, on average, if GLD does up 1% one day and down 1% the next day, JNUG on average will rise 7.6% the first day and decline by 10.7% the next.

This volatility skew of JNUG to GLD was predicted by the Value-At-Risk concept that we introduced in the second article linked above. There is more at risk than investors realize when they purchase 3X ETFs.

In 2016, the average multiple was higher for up days than for down days, but importantly - not enough to correct for the inherent time decay and certainly not enough to compensate for the additional value-at-risk presented by JNUG. A graph for 2016 with GLD and JNUG is shown below. 9X exposure to GLD would have been far better in 2016 than 1X exposure to JNUG.

Investors in JNUG will know that this has been a bad year for the Vaneck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) upon which JNUG is based. They might even think that if the GDXJ under-performance finally corrects itself, they will be made whole. This is one of the problems - they won't.

Whereas GDXJ is an actual basket of actual shares in actual companies, JNUG is just a paper derivative swap transaction that seeks to imitate a one-day move of 3X the GDXJ. While GDXJ investors can be made whole if the junior mining complex recovers, much of the lost value to JNUG investors is lost forever. It would be different if JNUG actually held 3X shares of GDXJ, but it does not. Once again, it will always be better for JNUG investors to purchase triple exposure to GDXJ, rather than buying JNUG.

That's what Spock would do, anyway.

Sources: All tables created by Viking Analytics. Graphs from Trading View.

