Equity CEFs: You Are Welcome To Have My Shares

One month ago, I wrote this article, Peak Valuation?, essentially questioning how much more valuation upside (not necessarily market price upside) there was among equity CEFs? As it turned out, there was even more. Now maybe one could argue that I've been wrong since I wrote that article but I would argue that it's been the market in equity CEFs that has been wrong. What do I mean by that?

My top pick going into 2017 was a very defensive option income CEF, the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX), $14.47 market price, $14.12 NAV, 2.5% premium, and 6.1% current market yield. Though I was not trying to predict where the markets would go in 2017, I was trying to be conservative with my top pick even though my aggressive pick for 2017, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), is up a market-leading 25.7% at NAV and 30.6% at market price YTD.

But here is where things are getting out of hand. BXMX's NAV is up a relatively modest 6.1% YTD including all distributions, but that is severely lagging its benchmark, the S&P 500, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is up 9.7%. That's what happens when you buy a very defensive CEF that sells a high notional value of index options against its large cap all US stock portfolio. You give up future appreciation potential for current income.

So why should BXMX's market price be up 15.6% YTD, well ahead of the S&P 500 including dividends, when its NAV is severely lagging its benchmark? It shouldn't. But that's what's going on in these overpriced equity CEFs right now. Last Friday was a good example of how the market is getting this all wrong. Last Friday, BXMX's market price was up 1.3% to a multi-year high of $14.47. And what was BXMX's NAV up on the same day? One penny from $14.28 to $14.29.

Clearly, investors have no idea that BXMX's NAV has limited upside in an ongoing bull market but that's not stopping them from buying BXMX at a premium value despite its underperforming NAV. Here is BXMX's 1-year Premium/Discount graph.

Now don't get me wrong, I like the BXMX strategy and the fund was one of my largest positions at the beginning of the year. But in an ever-appreciating stock market environment (which I have no idea will continue or not), I would much rather own the more liquid SPY and sell my own call options against the popular ETF than own a much less liquid CEF like BXMX at a premium valuation.

In other words, you are welcome to have my shares of BXMX and this is not the only CEF that I have been liquidating.

Are There Any Funds Left To Buy?

In my article from a month ago, Peak Valuation?, I asked if there were any funds left to buy and suggested that investors look at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness RX Trust (NYSE:GRX), $10.68 market price, $12.08 NAV, -11.6% discount, and 4.9% current market yield.

Since that article, GRX's NAV is up a strong 4% and its 1-month market price appreciation is up 4.4%, solidly outperforming the vast majority of other equity CEFs. YTD, GRX's NAV is now up 12.4%, certainly justifying a higher valuation than its current -11.6% but not surprisingly, investors continue to discount one of the best equity CEFs over the past decade due to a modest 4.9% yield.

I had even called for Gabelli to increase GRX's distribution like it did 2 years ago during the 2015 June declaration period. And even though Gabelli kept GRX's distribution at $0.13/share (all Gabelli CEFs go ex-div on June 14th), I'm still hopeful that GRX will see a distribution increase sometime this year considering its absolute NAV appreciation (w/o distributions) of 11.2% after only 5 months is already 2.5X its annual NAV yield of 4.3%.

So what else would I be buying? Large cap technology has obviously been the "got to" safe haven sector for investors this year as reflected in the popular PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), $143.46 market price, up 21.3% YTD. In fact, my #1 aggressive pick for 2017 mentioned above, BST, is also heavily invested in large cap technology, semiconductors and software and is up an even better 25.7% YTD at NAV and 30.6% at market price.

Clearly, you have to have exposure in this area if you want to keep pace with the broader market averages though after the run many of these large cap technology stocks have had (think FFANG), I would not want to put all of my eggs in one basket.

One equity CEF that I like here is the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:CII), $14.92 market price, $15.97 NAV, -6.6% discount, 6.2% current market yield. CII will give you large cap technology exposure but will also give you equity exposure in many other sectors as evidenced in this sector breakdown as of 4/28/2017.

CII is a pure US stock CEF that sells individual (not index) options against roughly 46% of its portfolio value. This is a relatively low percentage, allowing a substantial upside capture in an appreciating market but still with some defensive measures in case of a market peak.

CII uses no leverage and has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.95% while offering a 6.2% current market yield paid monthly. What I like about CII is that it is the most similar BlackRock fund to the Eaton Vance option-income CEFs, which have seen a dramatic valuation improvement over the past couple of years despite mostly average NAV performances.

Indeed, compared to several Eaton Vance option CEFs trading at premium valuations, CII offers better NAV performance at a much lower -6.6% discount valuation. Though a -6.6% discount valuation may not be a giveaway price, remember that CEFs at discounts pay a higher market yield to current buyers than what the fund pays at NAV whereas CEFs at premiums pay a lower market yield. Over time, this can make a big difference in performance, all else being equal.

YTD, CII's NAV is up a respectable 8.7%, more than covering its 6.2% annualized NAV yield already. That 6.2% NAV yield is down from over 11% several years ago when CII, and indeed most of the BlackRock option-income CEFs were overpaying their distributions and were seeing severe NAV destruction even during a bull market environment.

But through a series of distribution cuts to better align their distributions with their income, the BlackRock option-income CEFs now represent some of the more conservative paying family of funds and this is a big reason why the BlackRock option CEFs are showing much better total return NAV performance than from other fund families such as Nuveen and Eaton Vance.

Though you're not going to get the appreciation potential compared to say, the QQQs or some of the large cap tech name performances, at this stage of the market rally, I would much prefer to be in a name that is defensive and is diversified in several sectors beyond just information technology while minimizing sector exposure in some down and out sectors like energy. Here are CII's top 10 holdings.

To see where CII ranks among all equity CEFs, here are the roughly 100 CEFs I follow sorted by YTD total return NAV performance in three tables. NOTE: Green in the 2017 YTD NAV Tot Ret column means the fund is outperforming the S&P 500. Red means it is underperforming.

Top One Third - As of 6/2/2017

Middle One Third - As of 6/2/2017

Bottom One Third - As of 6/2/2017