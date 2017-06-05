Is Sibanye's Dividend Safe?

Calculating Sibanye-Stillwater FCF is complicated as there are many projects that had no effect in 2016 but will play a major role in the coming years.

Since its announced takeover of Stillwater Mining Corp. six months ago, Sibanye's (NYSE:SBGL) (OTC:SBGLF) stock has been down ~8% (including the value of the rights). After the latest rights offering (linked below), Sibanye's shareholders are worried about the attractive dividend that got them into the stock in the first place. Will it be sustained? Let's see.

To calculate the amount available for distributions we will need to calculate the free cash flow of the created company (Sibanye and Stillwater) and will assume that a all free funds will be available for distribution. However, simply adding the FCF of both companies reported for fiscal year 2016 is misleading as there are many updates that are not reflected in 2016 numbers.

Note: All numbers are from Sibanye's own investor relations and Stillwater's 2016 annual report with no exceptions. Also, all numbers are exchanged from South African rand to US dollar at an exchange rate of 13.4 rand/usd.

Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) free cash flow

Stillwater Mining is the less-complicated company here as its production is relatively stable and it didn't engage in any acquisition in the last year. The company has two mining operations; the Stillwater and East Boulder mines. In addition, it's currently developing an extension to the Stillwater mine named "The Blitz Project". This project will add 300,000 platinum and palladium ounces annually at full-production starting 2023, which will approximately increase current cash from operations by 50% (the mine may start production later this year or early 2018).

Also, Stillwater is currently paying $46 million per year to develop the Blitz Project (the project will require much-less spending, only sustaining capital, after 2019-2020). Once it sufficiently develops the mine, the amount allocated to this project will considerable drop. Accompanied with the increase in Blitz production, Stillwater's FCF will increase significantly.

Moreover, in 2016, SWC unusually-paid nearly $38 million for recycling inventory. On the other hand, in the last two years the inventory section used to be a source of cash inflow. It also unusually increased its accounts payable by $15 million. So, adjusting both numbers to historical trends, SWC's free cash flow should increase by nearly $20 million in 2017 (assuming 2016 recorded rare transactions as historical trends suggest).

This means that the $10 million 2016 FCF for SWC is just temporary. Thus, it's safe to assume that future FCF will be much higher than +$10 million (after adjusting the $20 million) once the Blitz project ramps up (half the current capex is due to Blitz expansion).

Sibanye's free cash flow

On the other hand, Sibanye generated $138 million in FCF last year. However, the effects of Aquarius acquisition on 12 April 2016 and Rustenburg Operations on November 1 2016 are partially reflected in last year's results.

We'll focus more on Rustenburg since it will have the biggest impact.

In November and December 2016, Rustenburg generated $5.5 million (excluding depreciation, at 13.4 rand/usd rate, page 36 from Sibanye Integrated Annual Report 2016). On an annualized rate, that's $22 million. This means that Sibanye's 2017 operating profit should increase by at least $16.5 million ($22 million - $5.5 million) from 2016 levels.

Adjusting operating profit by a 0.5% royalty payment (as % of revenues of $741.5 million) for Rustenburg owners, and a 27% effective tax rate, then Sibanye's cash from operations should increase by nearly $13 million due to Rustenburg's consolidation.

However, the cessation of Cooke 4 operations and the appreciation of the rand may offset this increase. For simplicity, we will assume that is the case.

Another upcoming update for Sibanye's FCF is its Burnstone Project, a project it acquired in 2014 from the struggling Southgold (Southgold spent $500 million to develop the mine). Sibanye will pay another $138 million to develop part of the mine (the one with the highest grade). The mine will add 125,000 ounces annually in the first eight years (from 2021 to 2028) to Sibanye's production.

In 2016, Sibanye paid the highest capital spending for the project among the coming years ($39 million). Starting this year, the company would pay nearly 40% less in capex to the Burnstone Project, which will increase Sibanye's FCF from 2016 levels. Here's the planned capital spending for the project.

Adding the parts

For 2016, Sibanye and SWC had a combined FCF of $138 million ($139 million for SBGL and -$10 million for SWC). In addition, Sibanye paid $120 million for dividend payments last year.

This means that the dividend payments can be easily maintained. However, the number of shares outstanding will increase dramatically once the rights offering is closed. Sibanye targeted $1 billion of proceeds from the rights offer. At $3.45/share offer price, Sibanye will need to issue around 290 million shares. The current number of shares is 232 million (or 929 million in South Africa exchange, for each ADR there is 4 shares). Overall, post-transaction, there will be 522 million shares outstanding.

In 2016, Sibanye paid 43 cents per share for each ADR, for the company to maintain current dividend it needs to have at least $224 million in free cash flow. With a current FCF of $138 million, Sibanye would be unable to pay the previously declared dividend (which is not a problem for those who chose to exercise their rights, read below). We believe that the dividend may be slashed by 30% to 45%, especially after the latest tax hike in SA on dividends from 15% to 20% which will make dividends less attractive for investors and more costly for the company.

However, with the ramp up in both the Blitz Project in Montana and Burnstone Project in South Africa, accompanied with the decrease in capital spending once the development phase ends for both projects ends in 2018-2019, there is a huge probability that the dividend may increase further in the coming years.

Conclusion

The huge increase in shares outstanding accompanied with rand appreciation made it harder for Sibanye to maintain its current dividend payments. However, the current share price of the stock make the dividend yield attractive. If we assume a $10 million free cash from SWC in 2017 (assuming the return to average of inventory spending and accounts payable), and decline in spending on Burnstone Project as the company stated by nearly $15 million, then the company's FCF would be around $163 million in 2017 (assuming Rustenburg and Aquarius production will offset rand appreciation). At $163 million predicted FCF, Sibanye can give a maximum dividend of 31 cents per share (6.4% yield based on today's stock price excluding rights value). However, those that chose to exercise their rights will have a yield of 9% (if Sibanye paid 31 cents per ADR at an exercise price of $3.48/share), which will offset the yield decline on the ordinary shares.

We believe that Sibanye stock has been unfairly punished by investors as there was a huge misunderstanding towards the rights offering. Most of Sibanye holders are retail investors, the ones with less financial sophistication.

We still believe in Sibanye's future as the company has tremendous amount of wealth beneath its grounds. Also, its net debt to EBITDA is still manageable at 2.2 (after SWC acquisition, with a commitment to decrease the ratio below 1 by 2019), which is nearly equal to Goldcorp's leverage ratio (Sibanye's parent company).

Last but not least, the recent 10% 2-week increase in Palladium and Platinum prices should add significant value to Sibanye which now has 53% of its production sourced from those metals. Not to forget that any rand depreciation from current levels as a result of hawkish monetary policy will further increase Sibanye's revenues and decrease its costs.

As a result, we strongly believe that Sibanye is a long-term holding that will pay-off in the future, especially once the Blitz and Burnstone enters production.

Now Read: "Sibanye's Rights Offering Explained"

Cautious Investing to all

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.