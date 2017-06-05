Tesla Research, Weaponized

Without Elon Musk at his ear, President Trump might start killing off measures which seek to incentivize lower CO2 emissions. Most of those measures presently tend to favor Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) through tax and regulatory credits.

When do you know there's intentional bias? When do you know that although someone is putting out research on a specific stock or sector, he's generating that research to work toward a certain outcome, and not to predict the actual fundamentals and valuation of a given stock?

When, in other words, is research weaponized to win some kind of battle? Generally, it will be hard to say. Research is usually about a company's future prospects, and if those prospects are far out enough you can't really know in the present who'll get it right. Some assumptions might seem more aggressive, some less, but you can't say outright "that's not going to happen."

At other times, though, a given thesis might be based on a specific event or development. Now, if the thesis is based on such a thing, and the thing doesn't materialize, one would argue that the thesis has failed. And whoever was holding that event as an important part of his thesis, should then reconsider it according to the new reality. If the event doesn't materialize yet the analyst doesn't change the thesis it becomes clear that the event was nothing more than an excuse to help a thesis.

Well, when it comes to Tesla, recently we got something which was very public, and which stood in direct contrast to a recent bullish thesis used to hype the stock. I am talking about the departure of Elon Musk from Trump's advisory councils. Very clearly, Elon Musk no longer has Donald Trump's ear (and that's if he ever had it).

How is this relevant? Well, Elon Musk having Trump's ear was part of Adam Jonas, from Morgan Stanley, having turned bullish (again) on Tesla, back around January 19. For instance, here's an aptly-titled Fortune article: "Tesla Stock Should Soar Now That Elon Musk Has Trump's Ear, Says Morgan Stanley."

Prior to this, and very uncharacteristically for Adam Jonas, he had even turned somewhat cold to Tesla because of Trump's presidency.

So the question now is where is Morgan Stanley's "back to the dark days of Trump's presidency" take on Tesla? Not out yet for sure. One waits for the consistency.

You see, this is just an actual event which could be falsified (that is, Musk could have, or not have, Trump's ear). It was (falsified), and seemingly no change in opinion took place. Since the stock didn't react to the news (out since at least May 31) for several days, we can surmise analysts are not even putting out the new negative thesis internally to their brokers.

This is all the more important because when you consider Tesla, you have to consider that Tesla analysts are serial producers of pie-in-the-sky unlikely future events to justify the present Tesla valuation. Indeed, these pies-in-the-sky have included things like Tesla Mobility being responsible for all of Tesla's upside, even though Tesla Mobility didn't (and still doesn't) actually exist. This particular pie was served by the very same analyst who lauded Musk having Trump's ear.

What this reminds me very clearly is an event during the dotcom bubble. The event was Vivendi launching some kind of web portal in Europe. So what happened right away? At least one analyst also came out and put a massive valuation on that soon-to-exist portal, which would obviously be the new Yahoo of Europe. So, like Tesla Mobility today, it deserved a huge slice of Yahoo's then-giant valuation. The years went gone by, and what happened to the portal? Well, its brand was dropped just around two years after being born, after Vivendi and Vodafone sunk something like 1 billion Euros into it. But not before it being weaponized by an analyst, two years earlier.

Anyway, it remains to be seen if consistency is respected, and Adam Jonas gives as much importance to Elon Musk no longer having Musk's ear, as he gave to Musk's supposed possession of such appendage.

Conclusion

That Elon Musk being close to Trump was originally heralded as bringing lots of value to Tesla, but his departure goes unmentioned, has meaning.

The meaning is that those who used the closeness to Trump but are ignoring his departure are simply producing biased research to hype the stock. If the event had value to push the stock up, the dismantling of the Trump relationship should have been considered by those analysts as a symmetric negative. It wasn't, at least not yet.

This is even more important because Trump is espousing opinions and measures which might actually produce material negatives for Tesla. Disregarding global warming will certainly lead to attacking incentives whose objective is to reduce CO2 emissions. Those ongoing incentives are all key to Tesla's business. They include things like the $7,500 per car tax credit for purchasing EVs, the ZEV credits across several US States or the solar ITC credit.

Arguably, and for a short while, Adam Jonas can still show his integrity by valuing the recent development (Elon Musk leaving the advisory councils) the same way he valued Elon Musk going into such councils. We'll be watching.