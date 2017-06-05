DCP Midstream: Yielding 9% With A Godzilla Sized Footprint In The Permian

Next year, DCP should return to modest distribution growth, and that should move units higher. The potential 12-month total return is 20%.

While the MLP will likely tread water this year in terms of EBITDA and distribution growth, the $3.13 annual distribution is secure. That equates to a 9.2% yield.

DCP's two-thirds ownership interest in the Sand Hills pipeline is a jewel of an asset with excellent and very profitable growth potential.

At the turn of the year, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article on how the JV owners of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) greatly simplified the structure of the partnership (see Phillips 66 & Spectra Energy Reorganize DCP Just In Time For An NGL Price Recovery). Currently, the entire energy sector is out of favor, and the yield on DCP has risen to 9%. However, the MLP is now lean and mean and has several excellent growth levers, including its ownership interest in the best NGLs pipeline from the Permian to Mont Belvieu, TX, on the Gulf Coast: Sand Hills. DCP is very attractive here - not just for current income (9%) but also for potential unit price appreciation.

As most of you know, since the streamlining of the MLP structure by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Spectra Energy, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has completed its takeover of Spectra. As a result, the up-to-date corporate structure is shown below:

Source: MLPA Investor Presentation (available here)

Note that in addition to the typical 2% GP interest, the joint venture co-owners also own 36.1% of DCP LP units and therefore have a significant vested interest in the success of DCP. It should be noted that all three entities have investment grade credit ratings.

Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was the first quarterly release since the reorganization was completed. Total operating revenues grew 45% yoy, driven by the NGLs price recovery I discussed in my previous article:

Net income available to LP unit-holders increased 44% while net income per unit increased 15%.

DCP declared a quarterly distribution of $0.78/unit, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and amounts to a $3.12 annual payout. Units are currently trading at $34, which equates to a 9.2% yield.

Distributable cash flow was $161 million for the quarter. Total declared distributions, including those to the GP, were $155 million. That equates to resulting in a 1.04x distribution coverage ratio. However, note that distributions in Q1 were made to only 114.7 million outstanding LP units outstanding as compared to the number of outstanding units after the reorganization (143.3 million). As a result, the effective coverage ratio in Q1 was 1.33x. That said, the relevant and better indication of Q2's coverage would be the only 1.04x ratio. And, this is likely the rationale behind DCP's current relatively high yield.

Note that the ~25% increase in LP units was due to the partnership's reorganization was effectively an increase in ownership by the general partners (i.e. PSX and Enbridge).

Last year, Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $307 million included a non-recurring fiduciary settlement of $87 million. Excluding this item, Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $245 million was up 10% from Q1 of 2016.

Outlook

DCP has a fully integrated downstream marketing and NGL business. As a result, it can offer customers midstream solutions all the way from the well head to NGLs end markets. One region that DCP is particularly well positioned to press its integrated NGLs business is in the Permian Basin.

DCP's gathering and processing ("G&P") assets in the Permian Basin have been tied directly to the epicenter of the North American NGLs market (i.e. Mont Belvieu, TX) via the Sand Hills pipeline. DCP has a two-thirds ownership interest in the 280,000 bpd NGL pipeline. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) owns the remaining one-third. The Sand Hills pipeline travels through the heart of the Permian Basin in West Texas and almost touches the southeast corner of New Mexico:

Source: O&G 360

Note: the diagram above is somewhat dated in that it was prior to the reorganization. That is, regardless of the blue or green color, all processing and fractionator plants shown on the map are now owned and operated by DCP Midstream. Also, this diagram does not show all of DCP's gas processing plants in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. In total, DCP has 19 processing plants in the Permian Basin.

Last week, DCP announced it was commencing a further 85,000 bpd expansion of the Sand Hills pipeline. This comes on top of two previously announced expansion projects:

Expansion from 280,000 bpd to 365,000 bpd by Q4 2017.

Multiple new supply laterals and connections throughout 2017.

These two projects are very cost effective expansions that were anticipated when Sand Hills was first constructed. That is, the initial 85,000 bpd expansion can be accomplished by merely adding three additional pump stations and a supply lateral to the existing pipeline for only $70 million (DCP's share). DCP said this expansion was supported by 10-20 year long-term processing plant dedication contracts.

For another $70 million, also backed by long-term plant dedication contracts, DCP will build more supply connections from gas processing plants to the Sand Hills mainline. These will bring incremental supply volumes throughout 2017 and beyond.

The "Phase 1" announcement this week was a much more meaningful allocation of capital ($300-500 million) to expand the pipeline by an additional 85,000 bpd by the 2H of 2018. This would bring Sand Hills' maximum capacity up to 450,000 bpd. The reason this expansion project requires so much more additional expense as compared to the previous expansion (note both are 85,000 bpd expansions) is because Phase 1 will require partial looping of the pipeline and seven new pumps stations. This highlights the cost effectiveness of the first 85,000 bpd expansion that is expected to be completed later this year.

DCP said it is considering a future "Phase 2" expansion that will increase the Sand Hills system's maximum capacity to 550,000 bpd, which would include a full loop of the pipeline. The timing of that project will be based on market demand.

According to the most recent 10-Q (available here), in Q1, DCP's 66.67% ownership stake in the Sand Hills pipeline was responsible for $31 million in earnings on average pipeline throughput of 169,000 bpd (DCP's share):

From this data, we can deduce total Sand Hills throughput of ~253,500 bpd in Q1 - quickly approaching the 280,000 bpd current maximum capacity. We can also estimate DCP's earnings from Sand Hills once the 365,000 bpd expansion project is completed by year-end. Assuming full capacity, DCP's total throughput allocation on Sand Hills would be ~243,300 bpd. That would equate to Sand Hills' quarterly earnings contribution of an estimated $44.6 million.

Bottom line: for a $140 total investment this year, DCP will increase earnings from Sand Hills by over $40 million per year. That is obviously a very profitable proposition and amounts to incremental earnings of an estimated $0.28/unit. And, remember, these are just the Sand Hills-related investments for 2017. The Phase 1 expansion will add another estimated 85,000 bpd by 2H 2018 and the potential Phase 2 expansion an additional 100,000 bpd. So, the Sand Hills pipeline is a short-, mid-, and long-term positive catalyst for DCP Midstream.

Source: EIA Permian Productivity Report

The bullish thesis for Sand Hills and DCP, in general, is built on a solid foundation: increasing Permian oil production and - with producers' focus on increasing Permian oil production - that of associated natural gas as well. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal quotes energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company:

Gas production in the Permian is expected to increase by 5.5 billion cubic feet a day from the end of last year to reach 12.5 bcf by the end of 2020.

That is a 75%+ increase in natural gas production over the next three years. Considering its 12 currently active processing plants, its extensive and growing gathering footprint, and the extremely attractive Sand Hills pipeline - perhaps no other company will benefit more from booming Permian gas production as compared to DCP Midstream - the largest producer of NGLs.

Source: MLPA Investor Presentation

In addition to the Sand Hills project, DCP is also investing in the DJ Basin of Colorado and recently announced it was participating in a JV with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in the development of the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project. This will be a 430-mile 42" natural gas pipeline from the heart of the Permian Basin in Waha, TX, to Agua, TX - the central connection point for growing markets along the Texas Gulf Coast and Mexico. The project is designed for a max capacity of 1.66 Bcf/d and is expected to be in service in the second half of 2019:

On the Q1 conference call, DCP's CEO Wouter van Kampen said this about the KMI JV pipeline:

We have received great responses to the non-binding open season and we believe this pipeline provides a very welcome competitive alternative and diversity to the market place.

Lastly, according to Baker Hughes, the U.S. oil rig count increased for the 20th consecutive week (See Seeking Alpha's Weekly Energy Recap). The Permian Basin continues to be the leader in U.S. shale plays:

Guidance

DCP has issued full-year 2017 guidance as follows:

Note that in Q1, adjusted EBITDA was $245 and distributable cash flow was $161 million. On an annual basis, all else being equal, that corresponds to $980 million and $644 million for EBITDA and DCF, respectively. Considering the coverage ratio was only 1.04x in Q1, the midpoint of DCF guidance ($607.5 million) is a bit concerning.

However, DCP recently announced it was selling non-core gathering lines in Wyoming to Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) for $128 million. That deal is expected to close in Q2 and will easily cover any short-term distribution concerns.

In addition, management recently painted a stronger picture of 2018 and beyond:

Distribution growth of 4-5%

Coverage >1.2x

Fee/hedged margin of >80%

Leverage target of 3-4x

Risks

An estimated 26% of DCP's 2017 estimated margin is exposed to commodity prices. As a result, lower natural gas and NGLs prices would put pressure on the unit price. Commodity price risk is likely the primary reason that 2017e guidance has a relatively wide range (see graphic above).

DCP's leverage ratio is high at 4.6x. Yet, the company remains investment grade largely because of its high quality asset base, long-term fee-based contracts, and its investment grade GPs. In addition, the company has ample liquidity with $1.4 billion available on its credit facility and $176 million in cash.

Lower oil prices could lead to a slowdown in Permian oil production and thus a fall in associated natural gas G&P demand. That would likely hit DCP hard in two ways: falling existing assets utilization and diminished potential of existing expansion projects - notably Sand Hills. On the other hand, the Permian Basin is largely acknowledged as the most economic of all lower-48 shale plays.

Investors should keep an eye on the Mont Belvieu propane index as a proxy for NGL prices:

Source: YCharts

Propane prices have fallen since the beginning of the year but are still up considerably from the bottom of 2016. NGL pricing is expected to firm as more Gulf Coast petrochemical plants come online. However, as with all commodity prices, pricing can act in opposition to commonly held expectations.

Downside risk would include project execution delays. That said, there is virtually no risk that an existing pipeline expansion project like Sand Hills will be impeded by the Texas state government. Also, management guided for a slightly weaker Q2 as compared to Q1 due to increased maintenance activity. As a result, the year is generally back-end loaded.

Upside risks include a potential increase in NGLs pricing.

Summary and Conclusion

DCP Midstream will be treading water in 2017 when it comes to growth in EBITDA and DCF. But the outlook for a resumption of growth in 2018 is excellent because new expansion projects, including the very profitable Sand Hills pipeline, will begin contributing to quarterly results. Earnings from the two 85,000 bpd expansion projects should add an estimated $0.58/unit in earnings by the end of 2018.

As a result, the company expects a return to modest distribution growth in 2018 with a goal of increasing distributions by 4-5% while increasing coverage and reducing leverage.

A relatively conservative valuation of 12x annual $3.12 distributions equates to a unit price of $37.40. That price would still result in a quite generous yield of 8.3%.

Bottom line: if income-oriented investors believe in the bullish fundamentals of Permian oil production, DCP Midstream is a good way to benefit from growth in associated natural gas and NGLs production from the play. Unit price could appreciate $3.40 over the next 12 months. When combined with the current distribution, investors could reap a near 20% total return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, ENB, PSXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.