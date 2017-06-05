Dave's Got A 3x Bagger, Burgers And Beer

Elevator pitch

Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern (OTCPK:BDVB) is a recent spinoff from Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC), the largest franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD). As a nano cap SpinCo with a spotty 9-year history in a saturated casual dining marketplace, the shares have been fire sold in the past week to a point where risk vs. reward is very compelling. Since BDVB started trading 2 weeks ago, shares have traded down from book value of $0.50 to $0.16.

Company description

BDVB operates a chain of 18 casual dining burger joints. The taverns are full-service and well stocked with local craft beer. Menus feature locally sourced, never frozen prime rib or all-natural turkey burgers and hand cut fries. The chain launched in 2008 with their first location in Berkley, Michigan. As of March 26, 2017, there are 15 locations in Michigan, 1 in Indiana and 2 in Ohio. Since 2015, a dozen locations were closed, including 5 in my current state of Indiana.

Thesis and catalyst

Christmas miracle gone

Wrong Back In August of 2016, Diversified Restaurant Holdings got fed up with Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern and decided it was time to put the 9-year old chain up for adoption. On Christmas day of 2016, it became official, the papers were signed and BDVB was spun off. Since the spinoff, SAUC shares have more than doubled.

Fast forward to May 26, 2017, things got even better. BDVB shares got adopted by shareholders, and closed at book value. It seemed like BDVB's new parents knew what the stock was worth. Unfortunately, for BDVB, its new parents decided the following week that the stock was not worth hanging onto and many ran for the hills. Shares traded sharply down from $0.50 to as low as $0.15.

The EPIC purge

With little liquidity, a $4 million nano market cap and virtually no coverage, it makes sense why investors would purge their shares. No institutions have the patience or mandate to sit around and watch this tiny company grow. Many retail investors are perfectly content getting even a "dime" for these shares, after doubling their money from their investments in SAUC.

The purge was pretty epic, watching the Bid/Ask action was like watching 300 on my Bloomberg. Spin-off sellers were basically the Persian army plowing through Leonidas at the hot gates of Thermopylae, with myself and only a handful of brave investors to throw spears at Themistokles.

To make matters worse, the investor relations page says "Coming Soon"! Aside from a single 10-Q filed in May of 2017, previous segment financials and commentary from SAUC public filings all pointed fingers at BDVB as the source of their struggles. For unfamiliar prospective investors, a simple Google search will yield many articles on BDVB closures and mediocre reviews. The concept becomes a tougher long in a vastly over-retailed American marketplace, saturated with casual dining options.

Liquidity umbilical cord = downside protection

Financial risk is low. BDVB is well capitalized and generated positive operating cash flow in 1Q17. The company has plenty of liquidity, no debt and has the majority of their leases guaranteed by SAUC.

With the spinoff, SAUC contributed $2 million of cash to Bagger for working capital. BDVB may also call an additional $1 million if things get bad. BDVB should have no problem meeting cash needs for the year. Management has guided for G&A expense and capital expenditures totaling $1.9-$2.3 million for FY17.

On the liability side, BDVB has no debt and was released as an obligor of SAUC debt.

"Prior to the spin-off, Bagger Dave's was a co-obligor on a joint and several basis with DRH on DRH's $155 million senior secured credit facility. DRH's debt under the facility remained with DRH and Bagger Dave's was released as a borrower." - 10-Q

SAUC has also guaranteed certain lease obligations for BDVB.

"DRH is listed as the guarantor on 16 of the 18 Bagger Dave's leases. DRH would be liable for ongoing rent payments for open locations, the guarantees range from one to 15 years and approximate $9.5 million as of March 26, 2017." - 10-Q

Capex freeze = CREAM

BDVB is not a growth story, the company is focused on cash flow. I am a fan of this model, because I am born and raised in Staten Island aka Shaolin aka Cash Rules Everything Around Me.

Management's focus is on streamlining the current footprint and generating free cash. Management has no near-term intentions to grow the business, and investors should not expect any remodels, refreshes or new locations. For FY17, management guides for FY17 CAPEX of $0.2-$0.3 million, with no new restaurants openings or remodels.

"We will not commit to further development of new Bagger Dave's restaurants until we are confident that we can obtain and maintain a target return on investment. We believe that following this strategy will significantly reduce our capital needs and increase operating cash flow in the near term." - 10-Q "With the young average age of our stores, the recent capital expenditures to upgrade some of our older facilities and our focus on achieving positive free cash flow, we have no plans for any significant level of capital expenditures." - 10-Q

Achievable to-do list = cross hairs on profitability

Operating risk is low. BDVB is over 2 years into a successful restructuring effort, exiting 11 underperforming locations in 2015, and one in 1Q17. With management laser focused on streamlining, 1Q17 cash flow from operations was positive and 1Q17 same-store sales were positive with over $5 million in sales. Management has laid out a realistic strategic plan for a path to profitability.

Sales initiatives

BDVB hopes to grow average weekly volumes "AUW" from the current low base of $21,600 in 2016. Key initiatives include a redesign of the menu, the first ever cable television campaign, and speeding up service with new kitchen processes.

Gross margin improvement

BDVB also aims to improve gross margins by working closely with vendors, improving productivity and reducing waste. Food, beverage, and packaging cost in 1Q17 were 28.6% of sales, down from 31.0% in 1Q16.

Overhead reduction

In spite of industry woes on rising labor costs, BDVB expects reductions in direct labor costs with efforts to alleviate employee turnover, which has greatly impacted their labor costs. At the restaurant level, BDVB has engaged a third party to review and renegotiate current leases and real estate taxes. Occupancy costs in 1Q17 were 7.5% of sales vs. 7.7% in 1Q16.

Marketing budgets have been cut, BDVB guides for FY17 marketing spend at 3% of sales, down from 4-10% historically. Marketing is being shifted towards higher ROI local marketing initiatives.

Guest experience improving from 3 stars to 4

Reviews are improving. BDVB locations are pretty isolated in the Midwest, so the best due diligence most investors can hope for are reviews.

Google reviews are decent, in the 4-star range.

Yelp reviews are mediocre, in the 3-star range. Older reviews drag down overall Yelp ratings, but recent reviews show notable improvement.

Conclusion: One man's trash is another man's treasure

As a result of technical selling by institutions, retail investors happy to cash out at any price, and virtually no coverage or investor relations, we have a stock that is trading at ⅓ of book value. For this fire sale price, investors get a decent collection of streamlined burger joints, a well -capitalized balance sheet, good management, and an umbilical cord still attached to a strong parent.

Valuation

My target price is book value of $0.50. The balance sheet is clean and cash burn is not a concern. BDVB has $2 million of cash, no debt, 16/18 guaranteed leases, and <$0.6M of intangibles. Cash burn is unlikely, with positive operating cash flow and no growth CAPEX on the horizon.

Longer term, Mike can easily crush my target price and reach $1. Decent burger joints that serve expensive beer should have no problems breaking 6% EBITDA margins. 18 restaurants with $1 million in average unit volumes (AUV) earning 6% EBITDA margins would generate $1.1 million of EBITDA, which is just over half of the current enterprise value of $2 million.

Company management

BDVB is run under the direct leadership of Michael Ansley, who was the founder, CEO and chairman of SAUC. Mike is not new to the restaurant business or to running a public company, after running SAUC for almost 18 years. With his extensive experience and SAUC resources at his disposal, he is overqualified to run a chain of 18 burger joints with a $4 million market cap. I am guessing that Mike is at least a little more optimistic in BDVB than recent sellers of the stock.