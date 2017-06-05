Gamed Out Hard Brexit, Game Over EU-America Trade Relations, Game On Debate Over End Of ECB QE

In what has become a phony war period, pre-real Brexit negotiations, both sides have effectively been war-gaming the upcoming discussions in the public domain, to influence outcomes and assess their opponent. What they have effectively gamed out is a Hard Brexit outcome in advance. Analyzing the current situation, both sides will now be evaluating whether a Hard Brexit suits or harms their respective agendas. A more conciliatory posture from one or both sides will signal that Hard Brexit is viewed as sub-optimal. This will indicate that there is some room for compromise, if both sides can still sell compromise as a political victory. This will be difficult, because the EU has taken a baseline position to punish Britain in order to demonstrate to any other would-be leaders that it is not in their interests to leave.

Prime Minister Theresa May's election campaign is attuned to the fundamental voting patterns on the ground that influenced the Brexit referendum vote. The overwhelming number of Conservative MP's who voted leave ensure that in the event of a Conservative election victory, the Prime Minister will have a mandate to control immigration and take back control of the judiciary and legislating power in negotiations with Europe. This implies that the Prime Minister holds these powers of governance in higher priority than trade with the EU. Prime Minister May has also recently gone on the offensive against the EU on the election campaign trail, by promising to levy a £2,000 fine per annum on companies for each skilled EU national that they employ post Brexit. A Hard Brexit outcome is therefore baked into a Conservative general election victory by default, and the ability of the House of Commons to soften this result will be inversely proportional to the size of the Conservative majority.

The cherry on the top of the hard baked outcome, was provided by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW). This institution recently estimated the Brexit settlement bill as low as $6.5 Billion and certainly no higher than $39 Billion. This compares with EU guesstimates ranging from $60 to $100 billion. The ICAEW estimate will therefore galvanise Theresa May's hard bargaining, assuming that she wins the general election. It will also galvanise intense EU opposition and hard bargaining in the opposite direction. The UK Brexit negotiation team has signalled that it will walk away from the table, if the EU does not take into account contributions to date made by Britain in getting the final settlement bill down to something less than the EU estimates.

Leaked minutes, of a meeting between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and European Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker, suggest that the level of brinkmanship over Brexit within the EU is every bit as unstable as that between Britain and the EU. In a classic symbol of what Britain dislikes about the EU, the smaller nations who have enjoyed British wealth transfers thus far, now want France and Germany to pick up the tab for these payments when Britain leaves. If these two nations refuse to pay up, then the smaller nations will not ratify the final Brexit deal. Since Britain and France are still refusing, the final Brexit deal is thus dead already. Furthermore, in order to at least save the situation within the EU France and Germany must both extract a greater settlement from Britain before it leaves. This is also stillborn from the British side. At this point in time therefore, there is no chance of an agreed Brexit settlement and therefore there can be no agreement on the conditions and the process to be followed either.

As she edges ahead, in the German election polls, Angela Merkel is using the Brexit as a weapon in her own domestic political arsenal. Unfortunately, this weapon also destroys the potential for compromise and civilized negotiation with Britain. Opining on the Brexit, Merkel recently said that: "Leaving the EU naturally comes at a price if you aren't ready to accept the four freedoms of the single market" and that "It looks like Britain isn't ready to accept the free movement of people. So one needs to look at how to balance that out." In fact she refers to the negotiation process as: "reverse-negotiating a free-trade agreement." This classically mechanistic approach to negotiation, driven by the stated intention not to allow Britain to emerge free to engage in free trade with European Union nations, is one that is the antithesis of the principles based British modus operandi in the negotiations. A strong German influence can be expected in the negotiations and the outcome will have to be ratified by the German parliament in any case. The process will be too protracted for Britain's requirements of a quickie cheap divorce, that leaves it with enough money to get engaged in free trade with other European brides on a swift rebound.

In the pre-negotiation war-gaming phase EU negotiators must therefore position themselves in anticipation of the British position, thereby risking delivering this outcome fait accompli even before negotiations have begun. As a signal of this shadowing of the British position, the EU recently leaked its latest stance on the negotiations. This stance has hardened through rhetoric in relation to a future transitional arrangement that would help companies adapt to Britain's new status, specified demands on citizens' rights and clarified the role of the European courts. The EU's position on the transitional phase now demands that it be "clearly defined, limited in time and subject to effective enforcement mechanisms".

After a meeting designed to align all nations behind a common negotiating goal, the EU signalled a unanimous position to defend common goals. These goals are in relation to its set of preconditions that need to be addressed before any discussion of a free-trade arrangement, and touches upon the size of the divorce bill, citizens' rights, the U.K.'s border with Ireland and says the authority of EU judges to rule on whether the agreement is being applied. Just to make sure that the point is clear, French President Macron reiterated the position and French support for it in his first meeting with Theresa May. The EU has thus declared that it has no intention to engage in simultaneous trade negotiations, which is something that Theresa May desires.

The EU also effectively put a simultaneous trade deal with Britain out of reach by its suspiciously timed ruling on its own free trade deal with Singapore. The EU court ruled that such a free trade deal will require ratification of all the EU member national parliaments before it can be agreed at the EU level. Britain's free trade deal hopes are now hostage to the feelings of the national parliaments. It is hard to see Germany and France putting this free trade deal at the top of their legislative calendars and others may follow suit.

Michael Fuchs, a deputy parliamentary caucus chief of Merkel's Christian Democrat-led bloc, recently stated that following Macron's victory both nations will be even more committed to the principal of free movement of labour that forms the basis of any trade deals. Since Britain has de-prioritized the freedom of movement of labour in principle, as a central theme in the rejection of EU membership, it is hard to see the EU allowing it to then prioritize a free trade deal in the negotiations.

To inflame matters and increase the discord, the EU has also made it clear that it intends to be totally transparent in its reporting in the public domain of how it will position itself and also upon how the dialogue with Britain unfolds. There will be no negotiating in secret as Britain desires. The creation of a very public spectacle in which both sides seek to seize and maintain the moral high ground and initiative, can only lead to an adversarial process with a binary outcome of win and loss.

Consistent with this theme of transparency, Andreas Dombret recently opined the view of the Bundesbank in relation to the Brexit negotiations. For him: "It looks like either a hard Brexit or a very hard Brexit."

Having gamed and probed each-others' weaknesses into an effective Hard Brexit outcome, both sides have now withdrawn for some battle damage assessment and possibly a change in both strategy and tactics. On the EU side, chief negotiator Michel Barnier is currently distancing himself from the more pejorative initial EU representations and denying all association with the $100 billion exit bill demand. Deputy German Finance Minister Jens Spahn also left room for a compromise with his latest comment that: "What I[Spahn] find important is that we have on both sides still room for manoeuvre to compromise." In a warning to Theresa May's campaign pulpit and also as a signal that Angela Merkel may show restraint on her re-election campaign he opined: "The harder the rhetoric is in a campaign, the less room might be there for compromises."

On the British side, the negotiating team are similarly signaling a small willingness to compromise to some EU demands if the large exit bill is taken off the table. The main sticking point appears to be the EU insistence that there will be no free trade discussion until the exit bill has been agreed upon. Initial battle damage assessment shows that Britain will still suffer the most from a Hard Brexit outcome, so it may be expected to make the larger concessions.

As the risks escalated in anticipation of a Hard Brexit, President Trump reminded the Europeans that they can expect hard trade negotiations with America in addition. His classification of German carmakers and Germans in general as "very bad" at the recent G7 summit, implies that the next step in his campaign against Europe will involve trade and the weak level of the Euro perceived by America. President Macron signalled that the new relationship with be aggressive with a defiant handshake and Chancellor Merkel announced that America is no longer viewed as a natural ally or partner. A deterioration in relations and trade, between America and the European Union, must therefore be layered onto the elevated Hard Brexit probability to derive new risk premiums for risk asset classes and currency pairs. Logically this new geopolitical development will filter through to ECB thinking and guidance.

The last report noted that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had initially used the event of Emmanuel Macron's presidential victory as a platform to call for deeper political and fiscal integration, with the ultimate prize of a European Parliament as a future outcome. Macron made further strides towards this deeper integration by naming six German language speakers, including his Prime Minister, to his cabinet.

Evidently something has happened in Germany, France and/or Europe since all this mutual affirmation to cause Schaeuble to swiftly qualify his initial comments on deeper integration. One thing that immediately lends itself, as the reason for this change of rhetoric, is the German election campaigning process. To shore up support amongst the German Eurosceptics Schaeuble recalibrated his position on integration, with the strict conditionality that each Eurozone nation should secure a sustainable fiscal position at the national level before deeper integration can occur.

Chancellor Merkel also skillfully framed Macron's request for deeper political and fiscal integration. After recently meeting with Macron, she diplomatically opined that, whilst she is open in principle to rewriting the EU constitution to enable deeper integration, first it must be agreed what in the EU is going to be reformed and how it will be reformed. Schaeuble and Merkel have thus been able to steal some of Macron's halo for free, without committing to anything that would drain German economic resources in anything that is just a simple a simple wealth transfer to the smaller nations.

Schaeuble has also changed course en route to deeper European integration. Whilst directly avoiding the risky course of fiscal union, he is quite happy to promote the idea of a defence union as the transition phase. A common defence budget may therefore become the next meaningful step towards deeper fiscal and political union. President Trump's tirade against the EU members of NATO for not delivering on their financial commitments can also be used as a catalyst to enable this process.

There is also a bigger strategic prize that, Germany may be focused upon and, is driving how it forms political alliances with its neighbors. It has been rumoured that Angela Merkel and Wolfgang Schaeuble are lobbying hard for Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to be the next ECB President. Germany has sat by patiently whilst a Dutchman, Frenchman and an Italian have occupied the post. Germans now feel that it is their turn. How Macron feels about this may largely influence just how close France and Germany become in the next two and half years until Draghi steps down. Germany therefore wants to have its own candidate as ECB President whilst at the same time enforcing that the ECB speak German in Germany. Germany appears to be willing to trade deeper integration for German control of this next phase. If anything is going to create greater instability and increased Populism in the Eurozone, this new German attempt to assume control certainly qualifies as the favorite.

Another related reason for Germany to become more aloof, as the German election approaches, recently emanated from the thought leaders within the Eurogroup and the European Commission. They have recently been deliberating over how to advance fiscal integration and appear to have hit upon a solution. In this solution, the finance bodies within the European Commission and the Eurogroup will be merged in the future to become a statutory body with both mandated revenue raising and spending authority. This would be a proto-European Finance Ministry in practice. The specter of such a thing in a German election year, maybe something that Merkel's party wishes to keep at arms' length. It may also be something that it is willing to trade for control of the whole process.

It is hardly surprising that Germany is putting a little distance and conditionality between it and its embrace of France. As President Macron concedes his task is "immense". France has endured what is called its Lost Decade, during which neither the right under Sarkozy nor the left under Hollande did anything to apply structural economic and fiscal reforms. During this period, punitively high taxes have funded the sub-optimal policy mix with the great opportunity cost to domestic business that drives private enterprise abroad. France expects to gain its fair share of Brexit refugees from Britain, but these refugees may in fact just be welfare burdens on the state rather drivers of economic activity. Macron has hinted that he may have to reform by decree. The outcome of the lower house elections in June will determine whether he needs to go via decree; or whether he may have a workable majority or a coalition of the willing with his new party to legislate reform.

The French lower house election should therefore be seen as a referendum on French appetite for economic reform. If Macron's party fails to get a majority, this will represent a no vote on reform. He will then have to try and govern through coalition, at which point reforms may have to get traded away and compromised in order to build the coalition. If coalition fails, he may then have to make himself unpopular very swiftly by decreeing reforms. The legal basis for him to decree reforms is also without precedent, which then puts him at risk of impeachment if he becomes a dictator. Given Le Pen's success with a platform of avoiding reform through a new soft currency, it would be fair to assume that the appetite for true structural and fiscal reform is low. The only way to reform is therefore by decree, which is risky for Macron.

Macron began his "immense" task by naming Republican Edouard Philippe as Prime Minister. Philippe like Macron is a former Socialist who is happy to trade party loyalty for individual belief and career ambition. Macron hopes that his Prime Minister will be able to attract economic reform minded Republicans into his party or at least his coalition.

The last report noted the attention drawn by Mario Draghi to the virtuous nations that have undergone structural economic reforms whilst the ECB has subsidized and enabled this process with QE and low-to negative interest rates. Spain has been held up as an example of such a nation, that has been rewarded with an above Eurozone trend economic growth rate. It was also suggested that said structural reform was just a creation of temporary and low paid employment, that ultimately yields little tax return and undermines consumption by the very nature of its tenuous working conditions. Spanish workers are becoming militantly resistive to economic reforms. Resistance to this kind of economic reform was on show recently in Spain, where Taxi drivers torched their new-economy ride-sharing rivals at Cabify. Ironically, one of the grievances is that the new challengers do not have to pay the 145,000 Euro licence to their government regulators. Clearly the economic reform in this case is deficit negative.

On the subject of deficits, the latest fiscal data from the Bank Spain shows that debt is back above 100% of GDP. Draghi may argue that this means that structural reform has further to go, yet it could also be said that structural reform has yet to yield fiscal benefits to the national accounts. There can be no doubt that Spain's much admired economic growth rate is insufficient to put a dent in the budget deficit. Spain therefore needs to grow faster and/or there needs to be deeper fiscal restructuring.

Just as the economic numbers indicate that things are not working in Spain, political developments have just confirmed this. Prime Minister Rajoy did a deal with the Socialists, in which they removed their most radical advocate Pedro Sanchez in order to form a collaborative partnership with Rajoy's party. Said collaboration has continued with the low wage and temporary employment reforms that have made Spain the Eurozone posterchild of late. Said reforms have also made this collaboration into a hated a figure for the average Spaniard who has to make a tenuous existence in this economic environment. Recently, Sanchez and his radical agenda have just made a comeback that is driven by populist grass roots energy and support. Simultaneously, the Catalans have also renewed their call for independence and have announced their intention to hold a referendum on this matter later this year. Populism is not dead in Spain, it is about to be reborn.

As Spain sinks back into trouble, Pierre Moscovici the European commissioner for economic and financial affairs swiftly replaced it with Portugal, the new posterchild of reform and growth, as it recently was taken off the budget deficit critical list. The Portuguese finance minister is not falling for the deception and subterfuge however. Mario Centeno ominously warned the group of finance ministers of the Eurozone to analyze itself and face up to "big issues" within the single currency. If they do not, he intends to seize control of the group from Jeroen Dijsselbloem and start opining some home truths. Dijsselbloem did not get elected in the Netherlands' recent elections, so his legitimacy and his austere message are already questionable. Reading between the lines the Southern Europeans are not happy to toe-the-line on austerity and structural reform any further, if it means that they are put into deeper conflict with their populist leaning electorates. The EU is at a crossroads and Brexit may force it to deal with its internal conflicts or face destruction.

The failure of the Populist Geert Wilders in the recent election in the Netherlands was seen by some as the first signal that Populism has been defeated. The Presidential victory of Emmanuel Macron has reinforced this view. A previous report in this series however noted that the alleged defeat of Populism in Holland had not created an outright victor with a parliamentary majority capable of government. Instead what was observed was a process of coalition forming, with the Liberals nominally in control of this process. Thus far however in Holland, after 69 days since the election, the Liberals have not been able to form a coalition with the conservative middle ground. Said conservative middle ground, harbors some of the extreme views of Wilders in a less militant form. Timely coalition formation is nothing new in Holland, with the average around 72 days. As this average is approached however, given the clear lack of common ground and aligned interest, the risks that the traditional consensual compromise gets broken are rising.

This series of reports also noted that Macron's Presidential victory did not provide him with a parliamentary majority in the lower house of the French parliament capable of governing. A clearly discernible pattern is emerging with Holland and France. Populists who do not wish to collaborate with the Far Right are collaborating with Liberalism. Liberalism is trying to defeat Populism, yet it lacks the popularity to command a political majority capable of governing in both countries.

The major parties in Italy are also showing signs that they wish to get to grips with their system that yields ephemeral governments. Allegedly, they intend to do this by reforming the electoral system to follow a proportional representation voting model. The idea is then to coincide this PR voting process with the German elections later this year, so that Italy can sync its own electoral cycle with that of the main European driver. This reform process faces considerable hurdles. Firstly, the President and custodian of the constitution is in no hurry to adopt this constitutional reform. Secondly, the new PR system may not in fact yield a government with an outright majority, since the two leading candidates can only poll 30% of the vote with the next challenger at 15%. Italy may therefore find itself in a similar position to France and Spain.

Faced with this stagnating political backdrop across the EU nations, Germany is not committing to any form of deeper integration that it is not in control of therefore. Unfortunately this German action may lead to a further Populist reaction across the Eurozone nations.

There may also be a wider divergence in opinion on the direction of monetary policy between Macron and the growing German led faction within the ECB that wishes to end QE immediately. Germany has used Macron's election victory as an opportunity to call for an end to QE. So as not to spoil the amity between Finance Minister Schaeuble and Macron, Deputy Finance Minister recently played the bad cop. Spahn called for the ECB to start unwinding its balance sheet. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann then stuck the boot in a little further by commenting that political risk was now at levels which made the need for continued loose monetary policy both risky and redundant.

The growing discord within the ECB over the timing of the ending of QE also extends to the process by which it will end. Chief Economist Peter Praet has sought to build consensus for his proposal to end QE first and then to start raising interest rates second. In his view, inflation and wage growth still remain anaemic. His logic is that the end of QE will steepen the yield curve, which logically creates a forward curve anticipating the rise in interest rates to follow. The ensuing rise in interest rates is therefore not a disruptive headwind in theory, since it is anticipated and also discounted in the forward curve.

Praet's logic is disputed by some members of the ECB, especially Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny who has said that the ECB will need to discuss whether the Fed's model of hiking rates first "can be transferred to Europe one-to-one".

Recent Eurozone growth data provides some context for Praet's view. There are warning signs from the economies of the Eastern members of the Eurozone which bring specific risks to the table. Since the Credit Crunch these economies have enjoyed above Eurozone trend growth, thanks to a combination of loose fiscal and monetary policies. The signs are now that these countries are running into significant capacity constraint problems, which could lead to a spike in inflation just as growth is decelerating from the unsustainable policy mix running out of steam. The deflating of the bubble in these economies could then become exacerbated by the ECB's move to withdraw QE.

The warning signs from the East should also be put into the context of the diverse pattern of economic growth within the Eurozone. The healthy Q1 GDP data massages a very diverse set of economic growth rates across the Eurozone. The ECB must unwind its loose monetary policy carefully to take into account of the diverse impact that this event will have across the Eurozone.

Despite all the good Eurozone economic news, the ECB showed no real intention and capability to bring forward the ending of QE before Macron's presidential victory. His victory may have changed things however. Prior to the French elections there were two camps plus one within the ECB in relation to ending the stimulus; one of the two camps is slower than the other and the plus one camp wished for an immediate end of QE. The plus one camp was initially a camp of one, which was German and wished to end the stimulus immediately. Post Macron victory, the position is changing. There are signs that post Macron victory, this plus one has got a growing list of members. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure has now also come to the conclusion that QE must be stopped sooner rather than later.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure once again has shown how this board governance policy making unit conflicts with its colleagues on the Governing Council. In a recent interview, Coeure made it clear that he can see the case for raising interest rates first if it can be demonstrated that the negative deposit rate imposed on banks is impairing their ability to stimulate economic growth. Interestingly, he qualified his opinion as personal rather than a board position. He has thus not officially challenged Praet's status quo on the process of ending QE. He has however cleared his own name by appearing to be agnostic, objective and flexible. Should Coeure's personal position officially be adopted by the Executive Board, things will get tougher for Draghi and Praet.

The last report observed the ECB framing market perceptions to expect a continuation of the current phase of QE into the autumn. A pivot towards tightening collateral market liquidity was also noted, in the form of a macro-prudential reduction in the level of leverage within Eurozone capital markets, as a necessary precursor to the scaling back of QE.

Following Mario Draghi and Vitor Constancio's guidance on this phase of monetary policy Philipp Lane became the next Governing Council member to frame perceptions in a similar way. According to Lane: "Risks are on the downside. That's still the case. But the tail risk is fading." Expanding verbatim on this theme at the recent G7 meeting, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco warned: "The economic expansion continues, it is strengthening but is still considered modest and faces various risks, on financial markets and in geopolitical terms, although such risks have diminished recently." Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec also believes that it is premature for the ECB to change its course.

The biggest concession of all then came from ECB Vice President Constancio himself. Clearly keen to dissemble any growing suspicions of a schism within the ECB, recently he opined that there is a "unanimous" consensus view that things are improving in the Eurozone. His only qualification is that economic traction is not strong enough to warrant a policy adjustment this year. Appearing to clutch at straws to justify his view, Constancio even ventured a comment on the US economy and Fed policy. Allegedly there is a risk that reflation and the Fed's reaction to it, in the form of tightening, will create an economic headwind for the Eurozone and volatility in global markets which justify the ECB staying the course this year. What Constancio actually means is that a current re-appraisal of the Trump reflation trade is occurring. This is in fact weakening the US Dollar, which is the real headwind for the Eurozone. In this day and age of would be "currency manipulators" however, Constancio must address this issue with arcane language which contradicts his underlying intention to weaken the Euro.

The end of QE is therefore the next step and may come this year. The discord between the Governing Council and the Executive Board clearly illustrates the tensions building over this issue. These tensions are now beginning within the Governing Council itself. Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec recently opined that Council members are still so fearful, of Taper Tantrums that may occur, that they are still biased towards leaving policy unchanged. This is however not the view of Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas, who thinks that the next meeting in June will be a good time to start talking about ending QE. Belgian Central Bank Governor Jan Smets also expects economic growth to return to the Belgian economy soon and advocates structural economic reform rather than more QE to enable this process.

The minutes of the last ECB Governing Council meeting show a high degree of paranoia, on the subject of ending QE, in which the Governing Council is even agonizing over a nuanced change in guidance in relation to the QE process. The debate therefore seems set to drag on, but this cannot continue indefinitely. Until the ECB can agree on how to end QE, it is therefore unlikely that it will signal the end of QE. In the absence of deteriorating growth and inflation data, there is a rapidly diminishing time limit available for the Governing Council members to come to a consensus agreement.

It is interesting to note that the rejection of Draghi's line on QE within the ECB is being driven by the Executive Board level of governance, with the exception of the overt German dissent, rather than through the Governing Council. What this shows is that Draghi is losing his grip on the Executive Board, even though this does not oblige him to change monetary policy until his grip of the Governing Council is lost. This series of reports has highlighted the poor governance structure within the ECB, that has allowed Draghi to manipulate monetary policy and also executive policy with impunity.

More recently Draghi was observed to be talking up the Eurozone economy, with the aim of defeating Populism. Disingenuously however, he is not walking his talk at Governing Council level by scaling back the balance sheet. There is a clear conflict of interest developing between his monetary policy mandate and his executive mandate, with both being subsumed under a covert political mandate. There are growing signs of unease at Executive Board level with the concentration of power in his hands and the risks that it is bringing to capital markets and the real economy.

Mario Draghi has so far remained defiant in the face of criticism and internal ECB discord. He chose the semi-annual ECB report on the health of the Eurozone economy and the challenges it threw up to his economic stewardship to face down his critics. The report underlined the improving growth dynamics and the decline in risks, with the notable exceptions of the non-performing loan situation in the banks and the threat to their margins and business models from negative interest rates. Furthermore, the report highlighted the risks of a headwind from a major repricing of bonds to reflect the improving growth and inflation fundamentals.

In response to the report, Draghi took credit for creating the improving economic conditions and framed them as an indicator of his success and vindication of his calls. To avoid any doubt, he also reiterated his support for Peter Praet's thesis of ending balance sheet expansion before beginning to raise interest rates.

Draghi also became the first central banker to note a deterioration in global trade from the new geopolitical input from President Trump and the need to factor it into his deliberations over how long to extend QE for. This deterioration is unlikely to prompt him to withdraw the stimulus any sooner than he was already reluctantly considering. This reluctant consideration was reiterated again, as he warned the European Parliament about the new threat from American protectionism. Draghi's reluctance to end QE is driven by his belief that weak inflation does not justify its removal yet. Similarly Governing Council member Ardo Hansson agonises over the balance of risks from the improving economy and the deteriorating geopolitical picture. The latest incoming inflation data shows undershooting starting to occur in Germany, Italy and France, which may be indicative of the broader Eurozone trend, so Draghi's position remains fundamentally supported.

Never too far behind Draghi with a contextual comment Jens Weidmann swiftly opined that, whilst the current policy stance is correct, a discussion about when to end the process is appropriate. Weidmann was supported by the latest unemployment data from Germany which hit a new multi-decade low. Weidmann also took the liberty of announcing that the ECB is just starting to debate how to end the monetary stimulus, just on the line of the time-out limit for the quiet period going into the next Governing Council meeting. He also warned that inflation will now be on the rise, with or without further QE, thus casting doubt over the continued utility of loose monetary policy and the growing risks that its continuation implies.

Behavioral finance students will recognize that Weidmann was trying to be the last voice heard from the ECB, thus effectively framing perceptions surrounding the upcoming meeting in an attempt to influence how the meeting will develop and also its outcome. Perhaps less irritating but still a threat that must be addressed professionally is yet another legal filing with the German courts, from a Berlin academic, formally asking for German withdrawal from the ECB's bond buying programme. French GDP surged in Q1, which is also lucky for the new president whilst less so for Mario Draghi.

Despite his tactical victory with his inflation call, Draghi has still not been able to stop the ongoing debate about the timing of the end of QE, and it looks set to drag on until the numbers or something geopolitical unequivocally creates consensus.

As the culprit who initially started the rumors circulating about the timing of balance sheet shrinkage, it was then fitting for Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny to provide his balanced view. According to him, inflation is moving with a lag so it will appear if the economic recovery continues. He was however unable to say when this might be! His balance then tipped right back to where he began to pivot from, when he questioned the utility of the current inflation target given that it will take forever to reach it. In his opinion, if there is healthy economic growth then low inflation is actually beneficial. Having stirred the hornets' nest, about the timing for balance sheet reduction, Nowotny did nothing to subdue matters or to provide any meaningful input of his own. His performance as a fire-starter should be noted for future reference. No doubt Mario Draghi has noted his perverse behavior.

The debate over when to end QE may ultimately morph into a debate currently being held by the FOMC. The FOMC is agonizing over the issue of why inflation, especially wage inflation, has not yet materialized with an economy allegedly at full employment. It is certainly in Mario Draghi's interest to stimulate this debate. Perhaps he will do so at the next Governing Council meeting and then his following press conference. Now that such a point has been reached in the USA, all bets about the further increase in interest rates are coming off. The Eurozone may find itself in such a position, even before the first rise in interest rates!

