Here's A Trade That's Worked - Now Take Profits Before A Problem 'Emerges'

Here's why you should take a look at your portfolio and think about cashing in some chips on one of 2017's best performing assets.

And I'd also be willing to bet that some of those average investors might not even realize they have that exposure.

I'd be willing to bet that a lot of average investors are exposed to a trade that's worked very well this year.

Have you noticed, by any chance, what's been going on in emerging market assets?

Well, if you don't generally keep up with developments in EM (NYSEARCA:EEM) but suspect there might be some long exposure lurking somewhere in your portfolio, this is probably a good time to check on those positions, because first of all, you'll be happy with their recent performance, and second of all, you might consider whether this is a good time to take profits.

To be sure, I'm not suggesting that a new emerging markets crisis is lurking just around the corner.

Rather, I just think investors should understand that the very same low volatility regime that's grabbing headlines from New York to London to Tokyo is also creating a carry bonanza in EM. Indeed, the carry trade is part and parcel of the low volatility regime and the low volatility regime is part and parcel of the carry trade.

But the EM rally mirrors the rallies we've seen in other assets in another important respect. Namely that political turmoil and policy risk is being trumped by low volatility.

Brazil, for instance, has plunged headlong into another political crisis. If you follow Brazilian politics, you know that really, the latest scandal is just an extension of previous scandals. In other words, Brazil's political turmoil is for all intents and purposes intractable. And "intractable" isn't an adjective you ideally want people to be using to describe a bad situation.

Meanwhile, Turkey is a disaster. And the fact that I'd probably be put in prison for saying that were I writing from Turkey is confirmation of that assessment. Some analysts pitched Erdogan's recent referendum win (which consolidated power in the presidency) as a "stabilizing" event. While there's some truth to that, Turkey is an autocracy - plain and simple. Erdogan controls everything from the press to monetary policy. Eventually, that will go awry for foreign investors.

And then there's China, where Beijing's effort to rein in leverage by squeezing the interbank market has created episodic turmoil in commodities and anomalous events in Chinese rates (e.g. 5s10s inversion).

But while Brazilian markets shuddered when the Temer scandal first hit the wires (the real plunged and the Bovespa tripped the circuit breakers), the tremors were short-lived. Similarly, the metals mayhem occasioned by the shadow banking squeeze in China didn't spill over into EM more generally.

Why the resilience? Well, it's pretty simple. Here's Barclays head of Asia currency and rates strategy Mitul Kotecha (full note here):

There's a wall out of money out there that continues to be flooding into emerging-market assets, looking for carry in a low-volatility environment. Flows into EM assets persists despite this sort of news that you'd think would have the opposite impact on the currency.

Right. Have a look at YTD flows into US EM mutual funds and ETFs:

(Citi)

Just to give you a little more nuance, consider the following color and accompanying visuals from Barclays:

Flows have not been derailed either by the recent political turmoil in Brazil. We think the case for a sustained negative contagion from Brazil into the broader market is weak; and we hence expect the global macro environment, rather than idiosyncratic political EM developments to drive the outlook for flows. This argues for a continuation of the low volatility environment that has naturally favoured carry trades recently.

"Aside from the low cross asset market volatility environment, the continued weakness in the USD has also helped to facilitate gains," Barclays goes on to note. And that brings us to the other peculiar aspect of the EM rally. Generally speaking, you wouldn't expect this kind of price action in EM in the midst of a Fed rate hike cycle.

Just to give you an idea of how surreal the environment has become, consider that back in April, the Vanguard FTSE EM ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) got its biggest daily inflows since 2012 on a Fed minutes day, taking in $872.5M:

(Bloomberg)

As Barclays alluded to in the excerpted passage above, all of this has been facilitated by the dollar's YTD trials and tribulations.

You'll recall that heading into this year, "long USD" was one of the consensus trades. Needless to say, that hasn't panned out:

(Bloomberg)

But there are reasons to think that trend might soon reverse (see here for a full rundown), and even if it doesn't, you're looking at an EM complex that has run up materially in the face of the multiple headwinds catalogued above.

Now, if you're a fund manager that's beholden to investors and under pressure to outperform peers, I guess I can understand sticking around in these carry trades. But the question I would be asking if I were long EM and I were a retail investor is this: why not take some off the table at this point?

Finally, in what may be a sign of final capitulation from anyone who is bearish, note that shorts in CDX EM are falling, which probably means everyone is starting to go at this unhedged:

(Barclays)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.