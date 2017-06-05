Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for March. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our latest estimates for April and May and conclude with our forecast for June, July and August.

According to EIA, total demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas was up 8.8% y-o-y in March. Consumption expanded by 6.20%, while exports surged by 40%. On a 12-month average basis, the growth in total demand has exceeded that of consumption by 2.3 percentage points - the largest value on record so far (see the chart below). Indeed, total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising share of exports within the overall demand structure.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

Pipeline and LNG exports combined reached 273 bcf in March, which is almost equivalent to 10% of national natural gas consumption (see the char below). The important conclusion to draw from these statistics is that the share of weather-related consumption in the overall demand structure is slowly, but steadily declining.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

In fact, this trend has been going on (very slowly) since at least 2012. While total demand increased by 15% (from January 2012 to March 2017), commercial consumption grew by only 1.3%, while residential consumption actually fell 4.2% over the same period. Indeed, monthly residential consumption remains below its long-term average of 400,000 MMcf (see the chart below) and has been essentially flat for five years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

Three components of demand, which are growing most impressively are exports (+72.30% since 2012), power burn / Electric Power (+25.5%), and industrial consumption (+10.5%). In particular, the volume of exports has recently surpassed "Other" category in the overall demand mix. "Other" category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use. Note, however, that while the share of weather-driven consumption in the total demand structure is declining, it still remains significant.

Estimates and Forecast

After rising by 6.20% y-o-y in March, we believe consumption then fell by 8.00% and 4.30% in April and May, respectively. In April, heating-degree days were below the norm in every consumption region of the U.S., while May has traditionally been a month when consumption reaches a seasonal bottom. Under the latest weather forecasts, we do not expect natural gas consumption to grow in annual terms for at least the next three months (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

On the contrary, exports should continue to expand in two-digit figures. However, the actual rate will slow due to base effects. Currently we expect exports to rise by 31.50%, 29.10% and 14.10% y-o-y in June, July and August, respectively. We estimate annual growth was probably around 30% in April and May (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

Please note, that our methodology for calculating LNG exports is based on vessels tracking system (Marine Traffic data), not on the liquefaction flows data. Therefore, the forecast for June (and especially for July and August) will almost certainly be revised higher. Also, please note that because the lion share of consumption is still determined by weather, we update our forecasts on a daily basis. To see our forecasting track record, please click here.

Overall, total demand this summer is expected to remain largely unchanged from previous year. Currently, we project consumption and exports to run at an average rate 75.3 bcf per day in June, July and August combined, which will be just 0.82% lower than over the same period in 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.