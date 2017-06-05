CFA Institute Sharply Critiques Retirement Industry: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

I bet I could stump an audience of financial advisors by asking them a softball question like, "What is wealth?" I'm certainly not here to poke fun at advisors. Indeed, I believe I could just as easily stump doctors by asking "what is health?" We all, in whatever profession, tend to perform today the tasks we performed yesterday, sometimes losing focus on what we're here for.

That is why I applaud the effort to get back to basics, as evidenced in the book we discussed two weeks ago, "Finance for Normal People," and today via the transcripts of a speech given to CFA charter holders by Paul Smith, CFA, president and CEO of the CFA Institute, which he called, "What is finance for?"

In what I thought was the best part of the above-linked speech, Smith cites the retirement industry as a case in point as to why investors have reason to doubt how much value wealth advisors add to their clients and the world? Listen to this:

We encourage investors to expect a leisurely, well-funded retirement. The advertisements are top-heavy with sailboats and tropical vacations. Reality, however, is usually somewhat different. Here in America, the average IRA balance for someone in her or his early 50s is just $92,000 US dollars. For age 40 to 50, it's only a miserly $50,000 dollars. The low average retirement savings rate, plus low investment returns, means many will work years longer than they originally planned. We know it. Most investors do not yet believe it. But they will figure it out. By 2050, some 25 million American workers are projected to face poverty in retirement. Do we talk about this? Not nearly enough, in my view. The retirement industry is a massive money-spinner - for us. In the United States in mid-2016, retirement assets totaled $24.5 trillion USD - more than one-third of household assets invested. Many investment professionals depend on those balances to earn their living….But privilege comes with a responsibility to stop merely driving fees - and to make the system work - for everyone, not just for ourselves."

I don't usually quote at such great length, but I think Smith makes a number of important points, and he's the right person to be making them, as he was speaking before 1,600 investment professionals. Let's review. First, he's saying that the retirement image commonly being sold is at variance with what is being realized. This is classic marketing.

The reason fragrance companies employ famous actresses is to subtly suggest that the purchaser thereby attains something of the actress's glamour and appeal. And so it is with sunset at the beach, the cruise ship pulling up to the glacier, or the couple looking wistfully over the Seine River - the ads convey the life of leisure once the province of the upper-class elite alone.

Second, Smith points out the reality of retirement funding, implying a future of continued drudgery for the many who will have to remain in the workforce longer than Madison Avenue has hinted.

Smith then makes the interesting assertion that there's something wrong with a system that allows financial advisors to profit while society as a whole languishes. I would defend financial advisors whose work helps their clients to thrive. But I think he is correct that the system is clearly a failure if so many people arrive at "retirement" in financial distress. And in that sense, he is surely right to imply that financial advisors are in a position to do something constructive about this.

Smith mentions the idea of taking on non-wealthy clients at an affordable cost. I will add one more idea related to financial literacy, a subject mentioned numerous times by commenters in this forum. It seems to me that practitioners in the financial advice field may be better suited to boosting financial literacy in a lively and practical way than a state-sponsored, school-based program. Or maybe not - let a thousand flowers bloom.

But advisors who do this may feel like they are indeed contributing to society at large, may even gain a client or two from the process and will probably end up being able to define wealth and address other key issues on investors' minds.

