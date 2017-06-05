What The 4.3% Unemployment Rate Is Not Telling You

The Labor Department has also reported the participation rate has fallen to 62.7%, near the 62.4% 40 year low in the percentage of people wanting to work for money.

The Labor Department has reported the unemployment rate for May, 2017, has dropped to 4.3%. This is the lowest rate in over 10 years implying a full economic recovery.

On the surface the May unemployment rate of 4.3% suggests the labor market is growing tight and the economy is humming along. No doubt several members of the Federal Reserve will site this statistic when the Board meets next week to decide the direction of interest rates and other monetary policy measures. But the head scratching 4.3% headline is not painting an accurate picture of the true state of the labor market and the economy.

For starters, the Household Survey which determines the unemployment rate shows a LOSS of 211,000 jobs from April to May. Yet the report claims the unemployment rate fell from 4.4% to 4.3%. The other survey, known as the Establishment Survey, reported a downward revision of a combined 66,000 jobs to the number of jobs created in March and April. It also showed a gain of only 138,000 jobs in May, which was on the low end of expectations. Hence the head scratching.

To truly understand where we are we should return to what the unemployment report looked like 10 years ago, which is right before the start of the Great Recession. In May of 2007, the unemployment rate fell to a multi-year low of 4.4%. The participation rate then was 65.8%, versus the current participation rate of 62.7%. If the current participation rate was still 65.8%, then the reported unemployment rate for May would be an eye-opening 8.5%. That is because there would be the same number of people employed, but there would be an additional 7,657,000 more people wanting jobs without one than currently reported.

So the big question is what is the true participation rate? If it is actually the rate the Labor Department keeps reporting, then we may be nearing full employment. But if other measures are considered, then maybe so many people are so discouraged with the employment market that they self-report they are not even bothering to look. One thing to keep in mind is the Labor Department is counting the number of people working. It is not counting the quality of the jobs that are available.

In pouring over the report I noticed that the growth rate in the number of people in the total population seemed to be slowing to too low a rate. I thought I found the key error in the report. But upon further research I discovered the growth in the U.S. population has slowed down dramatically to only 0.8%. This is actually the slowest rate of growth since 1937 during the heart of the Great Depression.

Now there may be emerging social trends that are causing this slow down in population growth that are unrelated to economic conditions. But in the 1930's fewer people decided to get married and fewer people decided to have children, or as many children as they might have strictly because of a lack of financial resources and prospects. We do know that many young people are entering the job market with large amounts of student debt. Yet many remain without the quality job opportunities needed to pay for those debts.

There could be other unexplored reasons as to why the population growth rate is slowing. But what if the more normal participation rate is still closer to 65.8% than the current 62.7%. Then the number of truly unemployed people is much higher than is being reported. If the unemployment rate was quoted in the 8% range rather than the 4% range, then the economic debate would be much different in the country. The Federal Reserve would feel pressure to further ease monetary policy, rather than their current direction of tightening monetary policy. The Congress and President would feel pressure to do something to stimulate the economy to get more people working.

The time has come to have the debate about "What is the true Participation Rate?" It is hard to solve a problem one can't see!

