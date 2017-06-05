Mednax: Iffy Business Model, And Q1 2017

It is tough to find companies that actually have seen negative price movement over the past year or two; a rising tide lifts all boats as they say. MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is one of those companies that had one too many holes in the ship, and the stock price has been cut by a quarter over the past two years, particularly off of the October 2016 lows: sector up 16%; MEDNAX down 16%. With the company beaten down so far, is there an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap - certainly a rare opportunity with a market at all-time highs? Unfortunately, I don't think that is the case here, and I really think shares should be avoided at present. The company's roll-up strategy has not really been successful from an operating leverage perspective, and Q1 2017 results showed just how fragile this business is. MEDNAX is an avoid at best, and an outright short sale candidate at worst.

Business Overview

MEDNAX is a leading provider of physician services including newborn, anesthesia, and teleradiology. As of year-end 2016, the company's network comprised over 3,600 physicians spread over 35 states and Puerto Rico. In order to understand the company's business model, investors have to understand hospital dynamics with physician specialists that they do not have on staff. Hospitals staff these specialties via affiliations with local physician groups or independent practitioners. While it is a dream for many in the medical field to operate independently via their own private practice, many of those are overwhelmed by the significant challenges faced from independence: variable admission rates, high standalone operating costs, and complex reimbursement systems. Hospitals are increasingly looking to companies like MEDNAX to handle the staffing and the accompanying headaches, and MEDNAX has built a more than decent nationwide business providing neonatal and other pediatric subspecialty staffing, as well as a growing anesthesiology business. The company is even beginning to nibble at services businesses for hospitals, such as revenue cycle management, billing/coding, and accounts receivable collection.

MEDNAX has never had an issue growing the top line, posting a 14.9% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") from 2013 to 2016. Operating margin, however, fell 300 bps from 2013 to 2016, and of the $120M in nominal operating profit gains posted in fiscal 2016 versus fiscal 2013, $58M of that was devoured by interest costs from acquisitions. Same unit revenue growth has always been underwhelming (low-single digits) when framed versus broader cost inflation in the healthcare market, and I think that likely contributes to some of the pressure management has put on the company within costs. Labor-related expenses have stayed stable as a percentage of revenue, and given a relatively healthy labor market (3% annually for most specialties over the past several years), this has likely contributed to a lot of the complaints investors will find from physicians on MEDNAX pay, particularly historically. General and administrative costs have increased marginally as well, so there really aren't any signs of true operating leverage to be found here.

Nonetheless, the market was relatively happy to bid this company up via trading multiple expansion, with the EV/EBITDA multiple growing from 9x to 15x over the 2013-2015 period. Investors loved the story: consolidation particularly within the healthcare space was hot. MEDNAX was operating in a highly fragmented market giving it a clear runway for growth, and importantly, physician acquisition costs were reasonable given the uncertainty by many independent practices given the broad swath of new regulation. What better way to deal with those headaches than via a larger firm? And so, despite some issues along the way, the market was willing to overlook the lack of margin expansion and instead focusing on top-line growth. Multiples can't expand forever, and once results started to weaken too much, the bottom fell out, particularly during the most recently reported quarter.

2017 Outlook: Not What Investors Want

EBITDA for Q1 2017 fell $12.2M to $131.7M from the prior year period, with EBITDA margin 330 bps to 15.8%, the lowest level in years. This EBITDA contraction came despite the company posting $83M in top-line growth. As analysts quickly pointed out, this points to same-store EBITDA being down in the high teens in the quarter. Same unit revenue fell, with management pinning the blame on all falling demand for neonatology services (lower birth rates in its service areas) as well as negative payer mix impact (higher Medicare and self-pay patients). Labor's cost share of revenue jumped 500 bps to 68%, just due to lower volumes and the company being forced to increase wages for anesthesiologists which remain in high demand. Corporate costs rose 18%, well ahead of revenue growth. This negative contraction in operating leverage is interesting to see, particularly after years of no real positive leverage movement. I think CEO Roger Medel's commentary on the Q1 call is indicative of both management's sentiment and the investing community:

Frankly, the message is I'm tired of having these conversations. I don't really -- I can't predict -- I would have never predicted what we saw during the first quarter. And I just don't want to have this conversation with you guys anymore. We could be having a very difficult -- a very different conversation three months from now. I don't know what -- why the payer mix did what it did and I certainly was not expecting volumes in the neonatal ICUs to drop. So all I'm saying is I don't have a clue really.

Should these two excuses for underperformance be believed? Given that government-funded healthcare programs have historically made up a significant portion of payments provided, I'm not sure if payor mix should be a used as an excuse:

We receive compensation for professional services provided by our affiliated physicians to patients based upon rates for specific services provided, principally from third-party payors. Our billed charges are substantially the same for all parties in a particular geographic area, regardless of the party responsible for paying the bill for our services, but the payments we receive vary among payors. A significant portion of our net revenue is received from GHC Programs, principally state Medicaid and federal Medicare programs.

Likewise, there is no guarantee that birth rates return to elevated levels. While it is easy to call this a low, birth rates have been gradually falling for years. Market observers have long blamed stagnant household income, but real median household income posted solid increases in 2015 and 2016, with no corresponding increase in birth rates. Then, there are those that have expected a bounce off the bottom; so-called "tempo effect" in which those that have deferred having children for several years suddenly make up for it by having babies in quick succession. However, millennials have much smaller family size goals, and the reality might be that neonatal care will continue to be a flat to declining business as best. I think management has always acknowledged the long-term difficulty in neonatal, and the diversification of MEDNAX into different specialties was likely driven in part by the recognition of that long-term reality.

Valuation, Final Word

MEDNAX has never given full-year guidance - apparently for good reason given potential volatility - but management did state that it believes net debt/EBITDA leverage will be in the "high twos" by the end of this year. While it is tough to call how active management is going to be in the acquisition space (and thus, how much net debt is going to expand), I'm assuming that management is not expecting a repeat of 2015/2016 acquisition activity, particularly after Q1. I suspect its focus will be on right-sizing what occurred there, no matter how attractive the pipeline might look. Assuming $2,000M in net debt at the end of the fiscal year (net increase of $350M over year-end), this points to $689-714M in full-year EBITDA. This would point to a 6.2% increase in EBITDA, a practical mirror of 2016 results, and would come despite top-line growth that is expected to once again squeeze into the double digits.

Given the Q1 miss, I think it is clear that expectations are built on a reversion back to business as usual. While analysts have slashed their estimates for 2017 (15% on average to $3.60/share), Q1 run-rate puts earnings close to $3.30/share once you factor in the usual higher costs that the company has to bear in the first quarter of the year. If the CEO doesn't have a clue if trends will reverse, should investors really bank on that turnaround? Does the price (10x EBITDA) represent a fair price for a business that has enough underlying volatility to see 15-20% EBITDA declines y/y within its established footprint? I don't think so at all, and I think further declines in trading multiples are both likely and warranted.

MEDNAX, prior to the hot rally in 2013-2016, traded at between 12x and 16x earnings. A price target of $46/share implies 18% downside on that $3.30/share earnings estimate, and I'm not sure if it will even hold that sort of trading multiple if recent events mark a trend. Further building up pressure, short interest being at one-year lows is quite interesting and indicates some of the bounce the company's equity has been seeing has been short covering and not true long investor interest. I would suspect to see that selling pressure build back up heading into Q2, and if the current trend holds into next quarter, watch out below.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.