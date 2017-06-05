Bears, Bullions, Buying, And Burning

I am not just committed to hedging the fastest-moving segment of the market (NASDAQ) but am also taking a look at two dangerous sectors and one sector that'll be bullish.

I am always glad I hedge come summer; today, I show you how I plan to do it this year.

June is not a typical month; in many years, it is the first month of bearish possibilities.

Monthly Market Outlook

The week of June 5th week is rather boring. However, it does begin the "bear market" in the NASDAQ. The NASDAQ isn't exactly a bear/bull trend follower, but if you want to play in the direction of market data, you can hedge your overall portfolio with a short position in NASDAQ's ETF: the Powershares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Some of the NASDAQ's largest drawdowns have been over this week. However, the next week tends to be bullish for the entire market. That is, whether you are long the SPY or the QQQ, the week of June 12 to 16 is in your favor.

But then it bounces back again, heading downward into the 23 rd of June. However, this movement is slow; June 19 usually shows an up market, but those gains are slowly given back throughout the week. This is triple witching week and is historically bearish, so ensure you close your profitable long positions before Tuesday of this week.

The following week continues the downward trend. This week, the 26 th of June to the 30 th of June, is historically weak. Luckily, Friday coincides with the last day of the month, meaning that you can open bullish positions on June 30 th for the sake of July 1 st and July 6 th gains, two seasonally strong days in the market.

If you want to play the NASDAQ seasonality over the month without having to worry about weekly and daily long/short transitions, consider going short on the QQQ via options. The probability of QQQ ending in the red is slightly over 50%, but the key here is that the size of the drawdowns in June more than compensate for the gains during better months. I use a look back period that covers the market after recovering from the tech crash, which I purposefully exclude for the sake of presenting an unbiased, conservative expectation:

Here is the play I recommend for the general market in June:

Buy 1x Jun30 $144 call Buy 2x Jun30 $143 put Sell 1x Jul21 $144 call Sell 1x Jul21 $143 put

Cost: 135 + 2*160 - 205 - 225 = 25

The total cost for this play is $25. The strategy more-or-less mimics being short 50 shares of the QQQ but the complexity here also adds hedging of the greeks, downside protection, etc.

Alternatively, the Ultrashort Pro QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) allows a long position that mimics being short on the QQQ with 1 share in SQQQ mimicking 3 short shares in the QQQ. The return expectations are fair, considering the natural downward drift by which most leveraged ETFs are characterized. SQQQ is a good choice for investors who do not play options for whatever reason:

The last good option you have is just taking a short position on the NASDAQ stock of your choosing. I have been meaning to short Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for quite some time now because of their relative lack of action in the cloud sector. Specifically, I see MSFT as not only overvalued (trading at $72 versus a discounted cash flow valuation of $45) but letting a once-in-a-corporate-lifetime opportunity - the opportunity to consolidate the many small players in this field - pass it by while its competitors gain ground. I will be sending out my thesis on this short trade through Copy My Trades today; if the comments section in this article show enough interest in this trade, I will also post an article here.

Sector Seasonality

Thus concludes market seasonality. Now we transition to an investigation on sector seasonality. Here we can find reasons to open month-long position trades on entire sectors via ETFs or on stocks within those sectors - you would do so, of course, if you already have a thesis on such a stock; the seasonality of the sector within which it falls will heighten the probability of your trade being correct/profitable as a result of beta (the correlation between the stock and its sector).

The typical sector-specific seasonal plays for June follow. These are not my recommendations but past trends that I will more deeply investigate in a minute. First take a look at these plays:

Sector Direction Start time in June Natural gas Short Middle Gold Long End Silver Long End Consumer discretionary Short Beginning Consumer stables Short Beginning

Now read my recommendations for the ETFs (or inverse ETFs for short positions) to buy:

Natural Gas

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) will make a great pair with the recent pair-trade article I wrote (pending edits). In that article, I recommended a commodity ETF that contains holdings of natural gas companies. Unfortunately, natural gas underperforms in June in spite of my "long commodities" market sentiment, but DGAZ to the rescue:

Again, this is a so-so, 50/50 play in terms of probability but highly profitable in terms of expected value.

The Consumer Sector

This sector offers many choices. After a considerable amount of digging, I distinguished the two best ETFs for this seasonal play. The first is the ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:SCC). Here we have a short play on consumer discretionary businesses, including retail, entertainment, and travel. This ETF has proved itself to be a disaster for the most part, except for June, which we see to be profitable most of the time:

A more interesting play is the China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ). In China's consumer seasonality is a similar June bearish pullback. With the Chinese consumer market currently overbought, a bearish correction seems overdue, making this play even safer than the 60%+ probability suggests:

The disadvantage here is that the options market is not very liquid, but I still recommend puts so as to reduce the risks that come with shorting an ETF:

Buy Sept15 $13 put

Shiny Metals

The June seasonality of gold and silver are bullish, allowing for the outright purchase of ETFs. I have compared the possible ETF plays here and found the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) to have the best odds in the silver market:

In fact, miners seem to be the best play for both these metals. While gold and silver - the metals themselves - also have June bullish seasonality, the historical patterns of the miners give better odds for this play to be profitable and higher expected returns. Gold offers many miner choices, even as consolidated ETFS, but I recommend the Junior Gold Miners Bull 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG):

Conclusion

Remember that seasonality by itself does not make a trade or investment. Seasonality is - however - extremely useful in helping an investor pull the trigger on a long-desired trade or move one of his watchlist tickers to his portfolio. Seasonality also helps you properly hedge by showing you the sector drilldown for the month.

For June, I recommend everyone hedge NASDAQ in some way, whether it be turning a long position into a pair trade, buying puts, or following the above advice. In addition, June is a good time to take profits on consumer stocks and natural gas companies, though the latter is typically a dividend holding and might be exempt here. Finally, gold and silver positions can be added to at the beginning of June for some extra gains.

June is also full of interesting earnings trades, which you can read if you are an Exposing Earnings subscriber. In Exposing Earnings, gain access to in-depth reports with earnings predictions and trades. Subscribers can also request an analysis on the stocks of their choosing, which I post either as an in-depth analysis or in one of my Top 5 Earnings Plays.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MSFT, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.