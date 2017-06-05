Ralph Lauren: Most Undervalued Brand In The World

Self inflicted wounds create buying opportunity. Potential catalysts include a friendly deal with Warren Buffett. The best way to profit.

"I don't design clothes. I design dreams." -Ralph Lauren

Thesis: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is trading at such a huge discount to cash and brand equity, that the shares are hard to ignore. It is not an exaggeration to say that Ralph Lauren is now the cheapest brand in the world. Analysis of valuation and potential catalysts. Plus, strategies for investors to profit.

Overview:

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in four categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. For 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren, Chaps and Club Monaco among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

RL data by YCharts

(NYSEARCA:SPY)

As we see, the shares have lagged the overall market substantially. Weak earnings and uncertainty in the retail sector have made investors wary. In addition, the transition to a new CEO has been executed poorly.

Current Earnings:

For Fiscal 2017, a loss of ($1.20) on a reported basis and $5.71 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring and other charges.

This compared to earnings per diluted share of $4.62 on a reported basis and $6.36 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring and other charges, for the full year of Fiscal 2016. Net Revenues In the fourth quarter: reported revenue decreased 16% to $1.6 billion; excluding the impact of foreign currency and on a 13-week to 13-week basis, revenue was down 12% to last year.

to $1.6 billion; excluding the impact of foreign currency and on a 13-week to 13-week basis, revenue was down 12% to last year. Foreign currency pressured the fourth quarter revenue growth by approximately 100 basis points. lowered inventory levels by 30% to improve inventory turns;

to improve inventory turns; reduced the number of SKUs by 20% for both Spring and Fall 2017, increasing SKU productivity and producing a more focused, higher margin assortment;

shortened lead times and achieved our goal of having 50% of our business on a 9-month lead time, and remain on track to get to 90% by the end of Fiscal 2018;

closed another 20 underperforming stores, reaching our goal for the year; Gross Profit: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2017 was $819 million on a reported basis, including $48 million in non-cash inventory-related charges. On an adjusted basis, gross profit was $868 million and gross margin was 55.4%, 90 basis points above last year, excluding non-cash inventory related charges from both periods. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow: The Company ended Fiscal 2017 with $1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and $588 million in total debt, compared to $1.1 billion and $713 million, respectively, at the end of Fiscal 2016.

and short-term investments and $588 million in total debt, compared to $1.1 billion and $713 million, respectively, at the end of Fiscal 2016. Inventory at the end of Fiscal 2017 was $792 million, down 30% to the prior year, Share Repurchases: During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased $100 million of its common stock, bringing year-to-date purchases to $200 million.

Uncertainty:

The company is in the midst of a transition away from the namesake founder and towards a new CEO. Unfrotunately, this has not gone smoothly. Recent CEO Stefan Larsson was quickly removed and replaced. This is a temporary risk factor for the shares. However, the valuation more than makes up for this uncertainty.

CEO Departure:

Ralph Lauren Corporation Announces CEO Departure

"Stefan and I share a love and respect for the DNA of this great brand, and we both recognize the need to evolve. However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business. After many conversations with one another, and our Board of Directors, we have agreed to part ways. -Ralph Lauren

New CEO:

Patrice Louvet named as President and Chief Executive Officer, most recently served as Group President, Global Beauty at Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Valuation:

Looking beyond the current uncertainty, we see a business with ample liquidity, cash flow and earnings. The gross margins are also incredibly impressive.

As we see, the shares are incredibly undervalued. This does not even include the brand equity, which will be covered later.

RL PS Ratio (3y Median) data by YCharts

Liquidity:

Excellent balance sheet with tremendous cash flows. Current ratio above 2x is excellent. And the company is buying back stock.

RL Stock Buyback (Annual) data by YCharts

Margin of Safety:

Investors seem to be ignoring the tremendous cash assets the company has as well as their ability to generate earnings.

RL data by YCharts

Shareholder Friendly:

Dividend: .50c quarterly dividend. ~2.9% Yield

Buyback: $200M this year

Earnings Estimates:

$4.79 in 2017

$5.08 in 2018 (Marketsmith/ IBD)

Brand Value:

Brand value is a very imprecise calculation. A company used by Forbes estimated the Ralph Lauren brand at $4.04B. Each investor can make their own estimate.

Ralph Lauren is one of the most iconic brands in the world. My personal view is that the brand could be worth close to $10B. However, this assumes that the transition of the brand beyond the founder is handled well.

Potential Deals/ Catalysts:

Founder Ralph Lauren controls ~83% of the stock. So, a potential transaction is limited by his ability to approve any deal.

At current levels, Mr. Lauren might consider taking the company private.

White Knight: I could see a friendly takeout involving Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A). This would alleviate the pressure on Mr Lauren to please Wall Street and allow a smooth transition to a permanent CEO. The brand and shares are both undervalued and could be attractive to Mr. Buffett. Also, It would allow Mr. Lauren to have a liquid currency for estate planning purposes.

Negative: The shares will trade without a M&A premium due to the shareholder control issue. It is doubtful the company could be bought by a competitor or Private Equity. As such, the shares trade at a discount.

Risk- Transition: In addition, one needs to calculate the future of the brand as it transitions beyond the life of the founder and creative force, Ralph Lauren.

Valuation: At the current valuation ~$5.6B, one could easily argue that the company is trading equal to the value of the brand plus net cash of ~$1B and that the future earnings and dividends of the company are essentially free for today's shareholders. It is incredibly compelling.

Technical Overview:

RL Annualized 5 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

(NYSEARCA:XRT) (NYSE:M) (NYSE:KORS)

On a technical basis, the shares are incredibly oversold. The shares have a Relative Strength of (8), meaning they have underperformed 92% of the overall market.

The shares are well below the 20,50,and 200 day moving averages. And by a large margin. There is minor support at $65 and major support at the $60 level.

RL data by YCharts

Strategy:

Buy - Write:

Buy the shares at $69.17

Sell: the July 21 $75 Calls at .53

Effective Cost Basis: $68.64

At $75: Gain of $6.36 or ~9.26% for 50 Days.

Annualized returns of 67.59%

Conservative:

Sell Put:

Sell the July 7 $68 Put at $1.60

Would allow the investor to own the shares at an effective price of $66.40

This would bring in premium of ~2.40% for 36 days

and Annualize at ~29%

