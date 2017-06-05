Nutanix: Lots Of Controversy, Lots Of Performance

Nutanix: The best way to confound skeptics is to produce impressive results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported the results of its latest fiscal quarter last week. The results substantially bested expectations for most revenue related metrics. While billings were essentially in-line that had more to do with mix than it had to do with actual demand. For some reason, the results seemed to be a surprise - it still seems an article of dispute that Nutanix is the leader in a hot space. The competitive landscape in the market for hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is crowded, confused and in a constant state of flux. But Nutanix continues to lead the field. The company's senior management has both characteristics of prudent experience and audacity.

I think that Nutanix is a badly understood company that is considered to be an IT hardware vendor with prospects limited by the growth of the cloud and by excessive competition in its space. Certainly, the move of workloads to the cloud has diminished the number of workloads that can and will run on-prem. But that trend can be exaggerated and has been since the cloud emerged as one of the seminal events in the IT space. Over time, hyperconverged is likely to be the primary form of computing for on-prem workloads given its advantages in cost, efficiency, security and form factor. Forecasts continue to change and forecasts for the size of the hyperconverged converged market opportunity continue to ramp. There is plenty of room for this company to continue its hyper-growth path for a number of years.

The company has probably outspent its competitors in terms of research into hyperconverged technology for some period now. Some of its vision relating to the ability to move data from applications in the cloud to applications running on prem is very much a work in progress. It continues to add functionality in terms of micro-segmentation, security and management to its current offering and is seen in most studies as the leader in its space. I do not expect that it is going to be displaced from its leadership role any time soon.

And despite the current gross margin pressures and the ramp of opex, the company has a very clear path to profitability. Even with the opex spending ramp, revenues are rising significantly faster in percentage terms than operating expenses, a trend that will lead to strong levels of profitability.

Just how fast is the HCI market growing? One thing to note is that it is still nascent - just a few years in terms of gestation. For another thing, definitions are quite fluid. Converged doesn't mean hyper converged and converged is falling while hyper-converged is rising. Here is a link to the most recent market research study on market size which talks about the market reaching $13 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 48% through the period. At the end of the day, that is why people invest in Nutanix and undergirds any investment case. Hyper-converged means hyper growth. Nutanix remains one of the leaders in the space along with Dell which is both a competitor and a partner.

At the moment, the company's path to profitability is being obscured by the massive increase in DRAM prices which were said to reduce gross margins by as much as 600 basis points in the just reported quarter - and yet the company still beat its earnings target for the period. The company also has forecast a stepped-up investment in major opex categories. That is not the most popular strategy to embrace these days and will, no doubt, sideline some investors and encourage short sellers. But again, unless readers believe that the management of this business are either knaves or have tin ears, ramping op-ex because the opportunity in front of the company continues to expand is prudent and not shareholder unfriendly. Needless to say, the company's elongated gestation cycle will be the subject of some investor pushback and has certainly engendered a significant short story regarding the company. But I think it is fair to say that this just reported quarter suggested that the company has a potentially lucrative business model as it continues to scale up.

Nutanix is not without its detractors. The latest statistics show that 21% of the float has been shorted and the short interest rose a little month on month. The negative thesis relates to items including valuation, competition, pricing/margins and the inability of management to prevent the expiration of the employee lock-up. It is also a hardware company in the storage space and that automatically makes it a target for disapprobation. Perhaps, in the end, short sellers will complain that management has failed to prevent global warming. Sitting here in a still chilly metro New York, that is a much more significant knock on their capabilities. Perhaps on the next conference call, someone will ask why hyper-converged infrastructure can't extend summer in the north east by at least two months.

I think the operational performance of this company coupled with a host of supporting commentary from management and sub-headline news and metrics suggest that the company continues to operate at a high level. Much of the balance of this article will be taken up with an analysis of some of the negative expectations that have weighed on share price performance over the past several months and which continue to be part of the investment discussion on this name. There are, no doubt, risks in investing in the shares of this company. It is relatively small, it still makes losses and it is on the cusp of cash flow generation. It has many competitors and more will appear. It is considered a hardware company, although the nature of hyper convergence is such that much of the value add provided by this company is related to its software.

The anatomy of a beat

Just how many times have investors seen a company produce results significantly above projections but then give what is considered to be disappointing guidance? Not that I have any particular informational advantage, but even if I did, I would never have the ability to know what guidance might be for a particular company. I think that equal to confounding some skeptics about the quarterly performance that was reported was the rather substantial increase in top line growth that the company is now forecasting. I will take a look at some of the specifics that were reported and look at the management guide as well.

Nutanix sales for the quarter ended 4/30 reached $192 million. That is up 67% year on year. The company had forecast that its revenues for the period would be between $180-$190 million. The company had forecast a non-GAAP loss for the period of between $.45-$.48. The actual non-GAAP loss was $.42. The company had forecast non-GAAP gross margins of between 57%-58%. Gross margins turned out to be 58.4%.

Within revenues, the company reported that services and software revenues almost doubled while product revenues rose 62%. One of the largest discrete opportunities this company has in terms of its outlook is to dramatically improve its gross margins based both on a greater software mix and on higher product margins as the cost pressures from elevated component prices begin to subside.

The company reported $234 million in billings. It had forecast that billings would be about $234 million - I've used the mid-point of the ranges that the company actually does forecast. I am not too sure how significant billings performance is in evaluating the company's sales performance. The billings metric is significantly influenced by the change in the deferred revenue balance. That in turn relates both to the length of contract terms and to the percentage of business done with OEMs. Obviously, business done through the OEM channel will not include deferred revenues.

Many companies no longer report or try to forecast billings because it is more or less impossible to forecast the deferred revenue metric with any degree of accuracy. In reality, Nutanix doesn't forecast bookings explicitly either. It simply forecasts revenues and then forecasts that based on historical patterns bookings should be 1.25-1.3X revenues and from that analysts derive a bookings forecast. The distinction between ought to be considered a specific forecast and what is provided by Nutanix seems to have eluded some commentators. I think it would be a mistake to pay much attention to the billings metrics of NTNX either way.

This was not a quarter in which the company showed much in the way of expense discipline. Overall, operating expenses rose by 96.6% year on year. Sales and marketing expense was most controlled rising by 68%. Research and development more than doubled and general and administrative expense rose by 78%.

I think it is actually more relevant to look at expense trends on a sequential quarter basis. In this last quarter, general and administrative costs declined marginally. Research and development expense growth throttled back substantially to less than 5% sequentially and sales and marketing expense growth was still showing almost 15% sequential growth.

Nutanix management is not managing the company these days based on constricting growth in either sales and marketing or in research and development. The management sees enormous growth in its space and also see loads of competitors. Their approach is rational although it will not please all investors. The hyper-converged category is one of the more disruptive developments in the past couple of decades - not as seminal as the cloud to be sure but certainly of huge significance. While there are plenty of competitors that have entered the space, there are fewer in this area than there are in other IT categories.

Before I look at guidance and the future for this company, I think it is important to at least take a pass at the company's competitive moat. This is really not a hardware company and it makes limited sense to value it as though it were. There will be no doubt readers who have a deeper technical understanding of this space than do I. And I'm sure some of those readers may not share my views of Nutanix and its capabilities. There isn't some single source of truth regarding competition in the space. I have no real way of saying that SimpliVity, a competitor of Nutanix, has "better" or" worse" solutions. That said, one of the links I presented earlier suggests that SimpliVity went to HPE out of desperation and not strength.

There are lots of tangled wires in this space. VMWare/Dell (NYSE:VMW) is perhaps the most important competitor to consider at this time. And yet Dell remains a major Nutanix partner with significant wins announced by Nutanix in partnership with Dell this past quarter during the course of the conference call.

The competitive scene in the hyper-converged space

Commenting on competition in the hyperconverged space is a bit like commenting on traffic conditions on a busy, large city freeway. The cars are whizzing along but traffic seems to be entering from both the right and the left. The traffic goes from light to heavy to stopped in a few hundred meters. And there are accidents almost all of the time because of the speed at which the cars travel.

For those readers unfamiliar with the term, hyper-convergence is a type of infrastructure system with a software-centric architecture (basically a software defined data center) that tightly integrates compute, storage networking and virtualization resources and other technologies from scratch in a commodity hardware box. The solution can be sold by a single vendor, it can be sold by OEMs who buy software and furnish their own hardware or it can be sold by system integrators that will buy software and package it with commodity hardware and perhaps add some specific features they offer.

While surveying the competition is somewhat elementary fashion, it is probably fair to point out that the real competition for Nutanix is the public cloud. The issue for anyone in the IT hardware business has been the conception that all workloads are migrating to the public cloud and nothing will be left for providers of on-premise infrastructure. It is just an example of over-hype. Whether or not there ever comes a time when the cloud is everything, that time is in the unforeseeable future. For now, the hybrid cloud is probably the preponderance of user demand. Some workloads will be cloud, many others, perhaps more, will be on-prem with some movement back and forth for ad-hoc workloads. One reason why Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wound up partnering with VMW was to have an offering that was optimized for those users who do not want and are not preparing to move every workload to the cloud. That is the market in which Nutanix operates and will continue to be so. Part of the short thesis regarding Nutanix is centered on this fear which is exaggerated and simply wrong-headed. Hardware shares remain valued as though their business outlook is dim, regardless of either their guidance or results. I think that will change at some point and I think Nutanix probably offers the single greatest potential appreciation when investors start making more informed decisions.

Nutanix is clearly a market leader, probably still the absolute market leader, closely challenged by VMWare's software only VxRail. VMW has seen that component of its business enjoy very rapid growth and I think it will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. Without reviewing VMW's results just published, part of their upside has to do with their ability to enjoy the rising tide of the hyper-converged market.

VMW announced a deal with Amazon late last year that some feel will be a "game changer." I'm not inclined to use that kind of hyperbole but it is a significant milestone in this business. I'm not sure I can readily handicap the competition between VMW and Nutanix. The VM technology has been around for quite a bit longer than that offered by Nutanix and Nutanix probably offers features and function that are not currently available on VMRail.

Nutanix is unique in the space in being able to offer a complete stack that includes their own hypervisor, AHV, commodity hardware and all of the other functionality people expect to find in a data center.

As mentioned earlier, another major competitor, at least notionally, is SimpliVity which recently was sold. SimpliVity was a much smaller vendor than Nutanix and it did not have its own hypervisor. The valuation that SimpliVity fetched when compared to Nutanix was far less and is perhaps a factor in the recent share price performance of the later regardless of the glaring differences between the two. Nutanix offers its software running on HPE ProLiant servers. That seems likely to be a more popular choice than an all HPE configuration.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) offers a hyperconverged solution called Hyperflex. It appears to be only marginally competitive at this point and has clearly lagged the original goals to which the company aspired. In the long run, solutions based on Cisco UCS which use Nutanix software are likely to prove a more popular solution than the all-Cisco hyperconverged solution

While Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) offers a hypervisor, Nutanix can and is used to provide to provide a hyperconverged architecture that runs many Microsoft applications. It is said that users can build an Azure-consistent hybrid cloud in hours with the factory-installed Cloud Platform System Standard on the Nutanix solution.

IBM has recently become a Nutanix partner. In that case, IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Nutanix will package an integrated offering which combines the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud with IBM Power Systems. The partnership is targeted at enterprise users (Global 2000) looking to run what are described as mission critical cognitive workloads.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), as mentioned in an article I did in conjunction with that company's most recent earnings release, is preparing to launch a hyperconverged product that is said to be extremely scalable. And to be optimized for workloads…well similar to the workloads that are targeted by the new IBM/Nutanix solutions.

There has been some perception in the market that Nutanix solutions are not for mission critical applications. That appears to be a substantial misconception simply based on the kinds of deals that the company has been reporting both this past quarter and past year. Overall, it appears that Nutanix products are running many so-called Tier 1 mission critical applications.

Guidance: Confounding Naysayer's

Nutanix provided a more upbeat assessment of current business in their earnings release than many had thought likely. The upcoming quarter is a fiscal Q4 for the company and thus its guidance is only for a single quarter. Revenues are expected to reach $215-$220 million which would be growth of 56% at the mid-point. That forecast compared to the prior consensus revenue expectations of expectation of $204 million.

The company actually lowered its loss estimate marginally from a prior consensus expectation of $-.39 to a current expectation of $-.38. But as has been pointed out by others, that kind of a forecast implies significant growth in opex. Overall, the new forecast calls for a sequential revenue growth of $26 million or 13.5%. The EPS forecast implies that opex growth will be about $15 million or 6.6%. Management has suggested that it will continue to ramp opex by a minimum of $10 million over the next few quarters.

Management has suggested that it will hold 58% gross margins by adjusting its software/hardware mix with its partners. In other words, if the quarter progresses, and the 58% gross margin target is seen to be at risk, the company will work with partners and system integrators to sell less hardware and to increase the proportion of high margin software revenues. It is interesting to me that the company believes that it has such a strong pipeline that it can sacrifice revenues in order to maintain margins. It suggests that the current revenue estimate is lower than what the company sees from its internal forecasts.

Management suggested to me in an interview that there has been and would continue to be a straightforward correlation between top-line growth and increases in opex. So, I think the takeaway from the increase in opex is simply that the company believes that growth is likely to continue at a greater rate for an extended time period than is implicit in most models.

At the moment, First Call consensus expectations for fiscal year 2018 call for top-line growth of 38% which is a significant increase from prior expectations. That said, however, the non-GAAP projected loss is $1.26.

The company is likely to start to see some relief from gross margin pressures next year as the increase in NAND and DRAM prices start to abate. So, at a minimum, and based on the consensus revenue growth forecast, gross margins should increase by almost $150 million in fiscal 2018. If non-GAAP earnings only were to rise to forecasted levels, that would mean that opex would have to increase by around $120 million which is self-evidently far above the cadence of $10 million/quarter that the CFO suggested was a minimum expectation. So, at least to me, the implicit opex forecast in the consensus seems more than a bit extreme. I think that the current estimates and management's forecast present an excellent set-up as they seem almost designed to be bested and by a significant margin at that.

Valuation

As mentioned, Nutanix shares are more than a bit controversial. While the shares have more buy ratings than holds, it is not a strong plurality. And despite the results of the past quarter, there were no upgrades, just higher price targets and higher estimates.

At the moment, with a forecast average share count of 152 million, Nutanix has a market cap of just $2.8 billion. It has a current cash balance of $350 million leaving an enterprise value of less than $2.5 billion. With revenues forecast to be at around $970 million over the next 12 months, that is an EV/S of 2.55X.

Is that a remarkable value? I suppose the answer comes down to two factors. The first issue is the longevity of the company's hyper-growth phase. Certainly, an EV/S of 2.55X is not representative of valuations accorded other companies in the IT space that are growing at 60% top-line, or for that matter at 30% top-line. There are those who think that the company's hyper growth phase will end with a bang as Dell-EMC ceases to partner with this company, even on a tactical basis. There is no evidence that the relationship will end that way, and the data released about the trajectory of the relationship on the conference call suggests that Dell continues to partner with Nutanix in order to support its own sales targets and the partnership continues to drive around 10% of current sales.

As mentioned earlier, there is and likely will continue to be issues about how the advent and hyper-growth of the cloud will ultimately impact the TAM for hyperconverged infrastructure. I think the arguments that all IT hardware companies are completely doomed is fraught, to say the least, and most likely more than a bit of hyperbole. But such arguments are and probably will continue to constrain valuation until the company starts to achieve significant levels of profitability.

Another issue of note is that this company, whether or not it is really a software vendor, is clearly a company that does not and is not likely to build a recurring revenue base. The sale of infrastructure is not perceived by users as something they might choose to rent. And without a recurring revenue stream, valuations for Nutanix are likely to be lower for this company than other high-growth IT peers.

But the second major issue of importance, even more than the issue of recurring revenue, the value of which can be overdone (SaaS companies still contrive to miss and to miss revenue targets as well as earnings targets and bookings get calculated whether or not vendors do the calculations), is the issue of profitability. Obviously, this company doesn't have any although it has been close to positive cash flow generation the last several quarters.

This company, at the moment, has a stated margin gross margin goal of 60%. It seems likely that over time it will significantly exceed that objective. Currently, software, as the company reports it, is 16% of revenues. (These are pure software sales in which the company sells no hardware. It dramatically under-represents the value add of software as the company really isn't going to be paid substantial margins to package commodity hardware components.). These sales have margins typical of normal software margins above 90% according to company management. The company expects that in its current incarnation software revenues are going to double as a proportion of total revenues. As that happens, total company gross margins ought to increase from current levels by 1000 basis points or more.

The current pricing of DRAMs and NAND has let to constrained gross margins. These prices have increased by more than 100% for Nutanix over the past year and have shaved 600 basis points from operating margins. That will reverse in time and it seems reasonable to believe will support product gross margins of well in excess of 60%.

But of course, the major issue for this company is going to be control of operating expense. And in turn the biggest factor in that control is how fast it chooses to grow its sales capacity. Part of that is going to come down to the ability the company has to recruit more OEMs such as IBM and Lenovo. And an equal component is going to come from the productivity of the company's sales teams. It takes nine months for a sales team to become productive. Until that time, they add to cost without revenue. Depending on the trajectory of sales hiring, the company is simply going have what appears to be an elevated spend for sales and marketing costs.

That just hasn't happened yet and probably is not going to happen in the next several quarters. The company was willing to raise sales and marketing spend by 15% sequentially last quarter, even in the wake of disappointing execution in the prior quarter, while its revenues last quarter were up 5.5%. That relationship is likely to reverse this quarter, but the path to profitability is going to take the direction of holding the growth in sales and marketing spend to negligible levels while seeing revenues increase at 20%-30% for a couple of years.

The other components of operating expense already are showing signs of stability with general and administrative expense flat sequentially and with research and development expense essentially flat over the past three quarters.

There is nothing unique or unprofitable about the Nutanix business model. It can easily evolve at scale and it is reasonable to believe that sales and marketing expense can be well controlled. But that is simply not going to happen in the short term during which the company is seeing more opportunities than it can deal with absent substantial hires in the sales and marketing category.

The company reported cash flow from operations (CFFO) last quarter at a negative $16 million. That compares with several prior quarter that were around the breakeven to slightly positive range. Stock based comp is a significant factor in cash flow. Last quarter it declined a bit sequentially mainly because of the performance of Nutanix shares. Stock based was 26% of revenue last quarter and diminished the net loss by 45%. Much of the stock based comp expense is concentrated in research and development. To the extent that headcount increases in research and development are constrained, it will have an outsize impact on any future growth in stock based comp.

In addition to stock based comp, cash flow is materially influenced by deferred revenue increases. And in turn, those are significantly negatively correlated with the OEM percentage of revenue metric which has risen lately. The balance of the company's cash burn is related to balance sheet items. The company's cash collection cycle tends to be short, but rapid growth will still increase receivable balances.

Excluding balance sheet items, CFFO for this company will average $100 million or more per quarter greater than GAAP profit/loss. While it is hard to forecast the company's increases in deferred revenues and more difficult still to forecast that balance on a quarterly basis, it seems likely that the growth in deferred revenues will continue to add more than $40 million a quarter to CFFO for the foreseeable future.

It would, I think, be naive to pretend that there was some cut and dried valuation formula for a hyper growth company that is unprofitable and likely to remain so for a year or more and which will not generate any substantial CFFO. I have tried to build the case that the company will continue to grow because of the rapid adoption of HCI as a standard in the IT hardware space. This is one of the more disruptive technologies seen in this space in some while and its advantages are such that it continues to expand its TAM on a rapid basis. All of the current signs suggest that Nutanix will maintain its leadership position in the space although the battle with VMW for the No. 1 spot may persist for several years. And all signs suggest that the path to profitability will go through reducing the sales and marketing expense ratio and that in turn is likely a function of available growth rather than some unique difficulty in achieving product sales.

After last quarter's stumble, this quarter's snap back has yet to be appropriately valued. I think current prices represent an excellent entry point and will produce significant positive alpha in the quarters ahead.