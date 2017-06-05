The Michaels Companies: No Growth Story, No Dividends, But Still Deserve More

As the whole U.S. economy has gradually recovered from the crisis, MIK is riding along with the recovery, and more growth is expected.

Everything should have a reasonable value if it consistently generates stable future free cash flow. The rule is applicable to The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Last week, when I accidentally walked into one of the Michaels' stores, I was so surprised by its crowded traffic. When I first visited this store two year ago, it looked like a dollar-store. Only a handful of seniors looked for bargains, and there were full of out-of-dated and cheap products on the shelves. But this time, things changed. The one-dollar stuffs have been replaced by high-quality fine art supplies and the Michaels' exclusive trending crafts. What surprised me most is the type of customers shopping in the store. Besides retires searching for bargains (no offense, there are always those types of customers in most retail store), the store was full of younger generations. Young parents were shopping small creative toys for their kids, teenagers were looking for items for their school projects, and housewives were looking around for hand-craft suppliers to fill their spare time. And the check-out is always busy. I initially thought this could be a one-time event, since I was there during the weekend. I visited different stores during the weekdays, less traffic, but the registers were busy just like the first store.

Another thing worth mentioning is the class they host. The stores host a number of classes, like art painting, jewelry making and knitting, during the weekday and more in the weekend. The class was full in the first store I visited. I'm not sure if the class itself brings significant revenue, but it certainly helps create more traffic to the store and draw more interest to the merchandise.

All these changes make me curious to check MIK's stock price. But it is unfortunate that the stock runs the other way, almost 2-year low, and goes the opposite to its recent recovered traffic and improved fundamental (See Exhibit 1). Admittedly, based on its past performance, MIK seems lack of growth story. And as a value stock, it does not pay any dividends, thanks to its huge burdens of debt. No growth story drives the growth investors away and no dividends also hardly favor the value investors who are eager to the dividend payout. So, does this mean MIK could continue to lose value? The answer is "no". As long as MIK has positive free cash flow and is projected to deliver consistent net cash inflows, it deserves a value. For the concerns on its heavy debt, the aggregate amount of scheduled maturities of debt for the next three years is $80.93 million (See Exhibit 2). So, this will not threaten MIK's mid-term operations and cash flow.

(Exhibit 1: MIK's 2-year stock price)

(Exhibit 2: the aggregate amount of debt)

Based on the latest 10K (fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2017), MIK generated Free Cash Flow of $431 million during fiscal 2016, and 4-year (fiscal 2012-fiscal 2016) CAGR of net sales was 4.2%. I assume its business will not improve, but just maintain its past momentum (CAGR of 4%). With a WACC (discount rate) of 10% (assumed), its valuation could be around $24/share (see Exhibit 3). The current stock price of $19 implies a terminal value growth rate of 3% (see Exhibit 3), which is below the current 4-year CAGR. So, 3% growth rate could be considered as a worse scenario when the U.S. macro-economy is undergoing a strong recovery. Attributes to the upgraded product development and design team, MIK has attracted younger generations and effectively raised the store traffic recently. All this new improvement may soon reflect its new Income Statement accompanying with increased free cash flow growth. And this better scenario may push the valuation up to $28/price (growth rate of 5%, see exhibit 3).

The below sensitivity test (Exhibit 3), which I created, provides the range of MIK's price value in terms of different business scenarios (growth rate) and discount rate. As shown in the exhibit, the current $19 is a bottom price and MIK deserves more under its normal growth rate and accelerated one.

(Exhibit 3: Stock Price Sensitivity Test)

(Data from 10K, fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2017)

After finishing the three scenarios' valuation, let's look back MIK's business model and fundamental again. MIK is the largest arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America (based on store count) providing materials, project ideas and education for creative activities. Obviously, its products are not necessity. Most people are willing to shop in its stores when they have stable household income, more disposable income and more spare time. This type of business model will be significantly impacted by economic cycle. When the macro-economy goes down, MIK will contract more than the macro-economy. And vice versa. As the whole U.S. economy has gradually recovered from the crisis, MIK is riding along with the recovery, and more growth is expected.

In conclusion, I think the second and third scenarios (growth rate of 4% and 5% respectively) are more likely than the first one. And I set my target price as $24-$28.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.