Watch Roxgold As It Transitions To A Profitable Gold Producer

Based on my valuation model, Roxgold is already well priced considering its current status and the price will certainly move up if the company continues its excellent track record.

Burkina Faso is a reliable jurisdiction and Roxgold could be a possible acquisition target as the region is subject to intense M&A activity.

The company has a P / 2017E CF of 5.0 and P/E of 24.3 and it plan to grow production 50% in 2019.

Roxgold achieved commercial production at the high grade gold Yaramoko mine in 2016 and is now raking in the first profits and paying back debt.

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), released the company's Q1 2017 results on May 16, and I was impressed by the numbers and what the management team at Roxgold had to say during the earnings call.

The 16th marked the one year anniversary of Roxgold pouring its first gold from the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso. To date, it has seen a total production of over 125,000 oz at a cash cost of less than $400 per oz.

These are important milestones as the company became a producer in 2016 and is still awaiting re-rating. The one year stock price is flat, while gold is up slightly and the company de-risked the mine. It is now in actual production - as opposed to its status at the last rating - with brownfield and greenfield exploration potential and the possibility to expand production up to 50% at low cost. The company sports a P / 2017E CF (ratio) of 5.00, lower than its peers.

1y Roxgold stock price.

This article will open by presenting Roxgold's operations in Burkina Faso, specifically at the Yaramoko mine, the Bagassi South deposit as well as some other exploration targets. After this we will check the management track record and capital structure before moving onto the valuation section.

The Yaramoko Mine

The Yaramoko mine is the main asset controlled by Roxgold. It is a high grade gold mine with 738,000 oz Au in the M&I category and 347,000 in the Inferred category (see table below).

Yaramako key datapoints (Corporate Presentation May 2017).

Production for 2017 is expected to be between 105,000 an 115,000 ounces of gold, with production cash costs of around $490 and AISC of $790 per oz Au.

The Yaramoko permit covers approximately 196km2 and is located approximately 200 kilometers southwest from the capital city of Ouagadougou. Yaramoko lies contiguously south of the SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) property hosting its flagship Mana Gold Mine and lies within the north east portion of the Hounde greenstone belt.

Map of the property (Company Website).

In the same greenstone belt we find other gold explorers such as Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF), Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) and Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF). Burkina Faso can generally be considered a safe jurisdiction. The government approved more than 10 gold mines in the last few years, including deals involving majors the likes of B2Gold (BTG), Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) and Teck (TECK), while there was also intense M&A activity in the last three years: the Orbis/SEMAFO merger, Endeavour´s Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) acquisition of True Gold and the Gryphon´s acquisition by Teranga (OTC:TGCDF). In short, Burkina Faso's gold mining sector is on the rise and it looks like it will keep rising in terms of aggregate mine operations and gold production for the foreseeable future (while it is already the 4th biggest African producer).

To come back to the Yaramoko mine, what really stands out in the Q1 2017 operational highlights is the extremely high gold recovery rate of 99.2%; higher than was expected by the economic and engineering studies. Similarly, the gold grades found in the mine have also passed expectations.

Q1 2017 Operation Highlights (Corporate Presentation May 2017).

The company is now steadily producing from the mine while extending the mine life with nearby exploration. There is currently a deep drilling program ongoing in Zone 55, while in Q3 the company will focus on starting initial drilling at regional geophysical targets. During the construction phase, management wisely embedded some engineering features that will give room for an eventual, and this point certain, 50% hike in the production rate at relatively low cost.

The company is continuing to improve at Yaramoko. For instance, on February 1st, the company was connected to the Somerville high voltage national grid. They now have reliable power at 99% availability since the connection was made, meaning cheaper and more reliable power going forward. Moreover, Roxgold also achieved 2,000,000 hours free of lost-time-injuries in February. Surely, it is always good to see that workers are kept safe and there is no hindrance to the normal operations.

Overall, the most important thing to bring home is that the mine is performing above expectations (higher grade, higher recovery) and that the company plans to expand mine production by 50% in two years, when it will start to mine at Bagassi South using very similar ore.

Bagassi South and nearby exploration

Bagassi South is a satellite deposit with 220,000 oz Au in the inferred category at a grade of 12.14g/t.

Exploration at Bagassi South is ongoing and the most recent program included 29,160m over 134 holes at Bagassi South with 134 holes drilled. The program was designed to infill the mineralized structure with sufficient additional intercepts to support the conversion of the existing inferred mineral resource to indicated resource status, as well as to test some extensions ahead of its potential inclusion in a feasibility study which is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2017.

Bagassi South Project Summary (Corporate Presentation May 2017).

The company released a press release on May 8 stating that the exploration program encountered mineralization starting at surface and with good consistency. An updated resource estimation is expected for Q3 2017.

The deposit is located at a mere 1.8km south from the Zone 55, meaning that it will be cheap to move the ore to the mill. Moreover, as the Yaramoko mine is already paid for, it will provide a very profitable mine feed, expected to produce cash flow starting in 2019 for at least 5 years.

Bagassi South production roadmap (Corporate Presentation May 2017).

The total costs to develop Bagassi South will be around $32m, including the expansion costs to increase throughput from 750 tpd to 1,100 tpd (mentioned earlier).

Exploration activities in 2017 are not confined only to the Bagassi South deposit however. The currently approved budget of $8m aims to support an overall organic growth strategy. For instance, as mentioned previously, a further round of drilling totaling approximately 11,000m will be undertaken in Q2 and Q3 at Zone 55 (the zone that is currently being mined). This program is currently ongoing with two drills and will primarily target resource growth at depth below and west of the Q4 2016 drilling program.

Four geophysical surveys are being conducted in Q2, consisting of 64 km of pole-dipole survey and 430 km of IP survey over the Boni Shear Zone and the Yaramoko Shear Zone . During Q3 this program will morph into a regional drilling program targeting geophysical anomalies following the completion the Q2 geophysical surveys.

Before we finish this section of the article I have to mention that Roxgold also owns two other projects in Burkina Faso: the Solna group of properties - a 373sqk in the Province of Yagha in Eastern Burkina Faso - and Bissa West, of which the latter specifically has some high grade potential. These properties have however not seen any recent (<5y) exploration and will thus be valued at $5m for the purpose of this article.

After assessing the Yaramoko mine and other nearby potential, let us now move on to management and capital structure in order to assess whether plans are executed by a capable management team and whether the share structure is reasonable and without dilution for shareholders.

Management and Board

The management of the company handled the construction and commissioning of the mine well as it was delivered on budget and five months ahead of time. Let´s peruse a short bio of some key managers and board members.

The Board of Directors is composed of competent industry insiders like Richard Colterjohn, who has over 20 years of experience in the mining sector and currently serving in the boards of MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) and AuRico (NYSE:AUQ). The Chairman is Oliver Lennox-King, who can claim 30 years of experience including as the non-executive chairman of Fronteer Gold until it was acquired by Newmont (NYSE:NEM) for $2.3B in 2011.

Roxgold's CEO is the twenty year industry veteran John Dorward, who was also at Fronteer Gold as the VP business development. Prior to this, from 2006 until 2009, he was the CFO of Mineral Deposits Ltd., where he was responsible for financing the construction of the Sabodala Gold Project in Senegal, now owned by Teranga.

The CFO is Natacha Garouche, who most recently served as the Corporate Controller at SEMAFO with previous work experience at PwC and the Canadian Railroad company.

Paul Criddle is the COO and previously had the same position at Azimuth Resources and Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF). He previously oversaw the construction, commissioning and operations of the Sabodala Gold Project while working with current Roxgold CEO John Dorward.

It definitely a plus that the COO, CFO and CEO all have experience in West Africa and also good to see that the board is composed by accomplished managers that have already sold gold mines profitably in the past, as this might also be one of the possible outcomes of the Roxgold story.

Capital Structure

Junior miners' capital structures can sometimes be so bloated by warrants and options (and past dilution) that the upside potential left for traders acquiring common shares at current market prices is inevitably limited. For Roxgold, this is however not the case, as the company has 371.1m shares outstanding and only 12.3M options representing an acceptable dilution of 3% if fully exercised.

Major Shareholders (Corporate Presentation May 2017).

Management and insiders own 5.1% - a good level as it means that they have skin in the game. Moreover, The International Finance Corporation also owns 6.3%, which is a very positive endorsements from a powerful International Organisation.

In short: no red flags here.

Valuation

Roxgold graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the junior exchange the past March, meaning that a new base of shareholders, especially institutional, can invest in the company and add to the share liquidity.

As previously stated, the cash operating cost over the last year was $404 per oz produced for a total cash cost of $454 per oz sold and an in all sustaining cost of $720.

The company generated cash flow from mining operations totaling approximately $24m to cash flow per share, $0.064, a P/E of 24.3 and mined 69,237 tons of ore for the quarter.

Roxgold also successfully passed a Lenders' Completion Test and amended its $75M credit facility to a $60M amended credit facility in Q1. With $53m of cash on hand and a long-term debt of approximately $52m (being reduced quarterly and due until 2021) the company is in a good financial shape considering it is a mining company.

The company recently renegotiated the debt facility terms and it is now LIBOR + 3.75, which are quite favourable terms for an African miner. This shows that the bank consortium believes the company to be in a sound financial position and will be able to meet the debt obligations.

The company did not sell any stream or royalty to finance the project, but it had however to hedge a part of the production. Moreover, the delivery price is a low $1052 per ounce (although still well above AISC). In Q1 2017, it sold 3,822 oz into this scheme and outstanding are still 61,178 oz that will have to be delivered regularly till March 2021.

All good news but why it is the stock not rising in price but instead staying flat for at least one year already?

It could be that the market has some fatigue or it could be that prospective Roxgold investors suffers of a 'buy the rumor' and 'sell the news' mentality as contributor Taylor Dart pointed in an article exactly one year ago when it became a producer first. It has been only good news since then and price has barely moved. I have my own ideas about why, which I will explain below.

Feasibility study 2014 (Corporate Presentation August 2016).

We have seen that AISC costs are now at $720 per oz. In this press release of 2014 we found that the company feasibility study forecasted an AISC cost of $590 per oz.

Feasibility Study, April 2014 (Mentioned Company Press release).

Costs are somehow above what it was predicted. This is all the more surprising as production, grades and metallurgical recoveries are above what it was expected.

About this issue John Dorward had this to say in the recent earning call:

I think that, as we continue to increase the proportion of all that is derived from stoping as opposed to development, we should see a natural improvement in costs, as that's a more efficient method of driving the ore. So I think you can look forward to that over the coming quarters as well.

I am skeptical about sensibly reducing costs on the short term, it is possible however that LOM costs will decrease after the plant's upgrade over the next 2 years. The continuously low oil price and further mining optimization would furthermore help the management to meet their targets. I doubt however that costs will go down significantly as the local currency, the West African CFA Franc, is going up against the dollar.

1y USD/XOF chart (the XOF is tied to the EUR).

If we look at the Feasibility Study, the Government of Burkina Faso is estimated to receive an undiscounted $143m from Yaramoko in the form of dividends, taxes, VAT, duties and levies, including a carried interest of 10% on the whole project. Burkina Faso mining code always calls for a 10% carried interest on all projects.

On a 90% basis, the after-tax NPV5 of Roxgold's interest in the Project is $225m at a gold price of $1300, and yet the company market cap is currently around $346.5m. True we know there is more gold immediately below and around the 55 zone as successful exploration was conducted since the study was released. We already extracted the first 125,000 oz in the past first year of production however and we could match the two effects and just use this figure of $225m as good for our back of the envelope calculation, as we will.

By applying the same cash cost that we have at Zone 55 to the Bagassi South's 220,000 oz Au and using a price of $1250 we would have an undiscounted free cash flow of:

(220,000oz x ($1250-$454) x 0.9) -$32m= $125m

(0.9 being Roxgold's share in Yaramoko, 32m the capital cost to build Bagassi South, $1250 price of gold and $454 cash cost).

To conclude our valuation and knowing that long debt and cash on hand are equivalent to around a $5m surplus, we see that:

NPV5 of the project ($225m) + ($125m) of undiscounted cash flow from Bissa South + $10m for the other properties in Burkina Faso + $5m net cash= $365m.

This means that the company is fairly valued or slightly undervalued at this stage at around $331m.

Conclusion

Roxgold as a junior gold mining company is substantially de-risked, and yet the market is not giving credit to the company for all that the management has accomplished and is trading somewhere around 1 NAV. Management delivered the mine five months before mine plan and on budget while now outperforming the engineering studies in terms of grade and metallurgical recovery. Workers safety is also excellent.

After analyzing the company in depth we did not find any structural flaws. Indeed, we in fact assessed the contrary as the company management seems very capable and the company is cash flow positive and repaying long term debt.

According to our model, the company is currently fairly valued and it could be considered a buy if the share price continues to divert from NAV, as a discount would not be justified and would represent a buying opportunity, especially in light of continued production excellence and exploration success.

Roxgold could also become a buying target and as a gold miner with a new high grade mine in a reliable jurisdiction it represents a call on the price of gold and thus suitable to be included in a portfolio as a value stock for someone bullish on gold price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.