Canada Goose - Investors Like Multi-Year Growth Guidance As Expectations Continue Rising

While I truly appreciate the brand, the authenticity and growth prospects, I see better risk-reward on the short side vs. joining the momentum craze.

Investors like the multi-year growth ambitions being laid out by management, who are calling for double-digit revenue growth for years to come.

Canada Goose (GOOS) has released its first quarterly results as a publicly traded company. The quarterly earnings report was accompanied by an outlook for the fiscal year of 2018, as well as for the years thereafter.

These results or, rather, the guidance, was greeted with great enthusiasm by investors: shares jumped 15% to a high of C$29. As a result, investors who purchased the shares in the IPO back in March at C$17 have seen very decent returns.

The run-up has pushed up the valuation of Canada Goose to C$3 billion, equivalent to 46 times projected earnings some three years from now. That makes me very cautious at this point in time. Given the strong momentum and steep valuation, the risk-reward for a position leaning towards the short side has improved in my eyes.

The Business

When I looked at the prospects for the IPO back in March, I noted that Goose is a premium, strong, very profitable, and rapidly growing brand. As a matter of fact, growth rates had come in at 80% on an annual basis in the most recent quarter at the time.

Goose was founded 60 years ago in Toronto and is known as a premium outerwear brand. The focus on heritage, quality and craftsmanship made the brand a desired choice in a relatively small market. While Goose was initially aimed at providing great clothing in harsh and extreme weather conditions, the company has seen accelerating growth over the past 15 years. This followed the appointment of Dani Reiss, the grandson of Goose´s founder, as CEO in 2001.

Since the start of his tenure, Reiss has grown Goose in a rather spectacular way. Growth was so strong that, in 2013, the company invited Bain to provide funding and operational capacity to lead that growth. This has turned out to be a great investment; Bain acquired a 70% stake at a rumored valuation of C$250 million.

Rapid, But Volatile Growth

Canada Goose´s fiscal year ends in March of the calendar year. The company reported 33% growth in full revenues in 2016, with revenues having grown to C$291 million at the time, accompanied by operating margins of 13.7%. The company´s results are highly cyclical of course, and most of its sales occur in the winter. The first and fourth quarter results are typically the weakest, corresponding to spring and summer seasons.

Goose posted a 21.9% increase in fourth quarter sales for the year of 2017, with revenues having come in at C$51.1 million. In this seasonally weak quarter, which comprised merely 12% of annual sales, Goose posted a loss of C$23.4 million and an adjusted loss of C$14.7 million. Note that the first quarter of the fiscal year is even softer on a seasonally basis.

For the year, revenue growth was much more impressive at 38.8%; sales came in at C$403.8 million last year, with net earnings coming in at C$21.6 million and adjusted profits totaling C$44.1 million.

While the end to the fiscal year does not seem very strong, as growth slowed town to the low-twenties, we have to take into account that quarterly growth numbers are heavily dependent on weather and inventory levels. Investors are furthermore pleased with the continued growth of the direct-to-consumer channel (DTC), which is very profitable, consisting of physical stores and e-commerce sales.

Wholesale revenues were up 12% for the year and made up over 71% of total sales. The challenges in the wholesale segment are very real however: gross margins were down 380 basis points to 43.3% of sales. This was more than offset by incredible growth of the DTC segment - sales there rose from C$33 million to more than C$115 million, while already sky-high margins improved another 220 basis points to 75.5% of sales. These trends are even more pronounced in the fourth quarter, when wholesale revenues were cut in half. This had a great impact on the segment profitability, though it was offset by strength in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Comforting Outlook

Canada Goose laid out its outlook for 2018 already. Revenue growth is seen in the mid-to-high teens, and adjusted earnings are seen up by 25% per annum in the two-year stacked period of 2016 to 2018. The company has done this deliberately, as 2017 was a very strong year. That means that (adjusted) earnings growth for 2018 will be less impressive, with adjusted earnings seen at +C$47 million this upcoming year. The company furthermore laid out the projection that revenues are expected to rise by 15 to 20% in the years through 2020, and adjusted earnings are seen up some 20%. That suggests that 2020 adjusted earnings are seen at C$68 million or more.

Given that the company currently has 103 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis, we can compute the earnings per share number estimated by 2020. First, we have to take into account that dilution is expected to increase the number of shares to 110 million by 2018. That suggests that if growth comes in at the lower end of the range, 2020 earnings per share are seen at a minimum of C$0.62 per share.

Of course this is the lower end of the guidance; positive surprises might accumulate over time as well. The company has recorded great achievements with the launch of its e-commerce websites as well as store openings in Toronto and New York. With additional stores planned to be opened in Chicago and London, Goose is truly trying to live up to its global ambitions.

Final Thoughts

In March I concluded that Goose was a very impressive company and an interesting IPO. The story is amazing; customers love the products and CEO Dani Reiss projects a credible growth strategy into Europe and China, as well as into adjacent markets for gloves, hats and knitwear, on top of the core outerwear business.

I noted that expectations have risen sharply with Bain's reported investment at a C$250 million valuation back in 2013. The company was already valued at C$2 billion at the time of the IPO, and by now C$3 billion. Amidst these heightened expectations and the sky-high valuation I urged caution, but I did not call shares an automatic short, as third quarter revenue growth was particularly impressive at 80%. Fourth quarter growth has slowed down to 22%, but this slowdown is overlooked by investors as the business is seasonal. Management is happy to project decent growth for the coming three years, although at a slower pace.

While that kind of growth would be impressive for any kind of business, and certainly for an apparel brand these days, Canada Goose shares are now trading at 46 times forward earnings if we use the lower end of projected earnings guidance for 2020. While the company is very well run and could really benefit from a roll-out of the DTC segment and greater geographic coverage, one always runs the risk of becoming a fashion fad.

I do not understand the great enthusiasm from the investment community with regard to these long-term goals, as they really are not that impressive in my eyes. Let me rephrase that: these goals are impressive, but not in regard to the very elevated valuation multiples. While the company remains a dangerous short, the risk-reward for a short position has diminished in my eyes, as the long term growth outlook is underwhelming in relation to an even higher valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.